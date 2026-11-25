Writes Roz Chast, in "Always a Turkey for My Birthday/In our family, Thanksgiving dinner ends with cake and candles" (NYT).
Like all NYT links now, that's a gift link, and this one is especially worth visiting to see Chast's drawing of Thanksgiving as viewed through the lens of what just happened to be on the front page of the NYT on the day she was born.
4 comments:
Working link.
…well of course the headline is entirely inaccurate for reasons I hope are obvious to most people. ‘what they meant to say…’ must surely apply….anyways yah my dad is the 22nd so there’s sometimes cake with the pumpkin and mice meat pie…
Chast + Thanksgiving obviously!
https://www.google.com/search?q=roz+chast+thanksgiving+cartoon&oq=chast+thanksgiving+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgBEAAYFhgeMgYIABBFGDkyCAgBEAAYFhgeMggIAhAAGBYYHjIHCAMQABjvBTIKCAQQABiABBiiBDIHCAUQABjvBTIGCAYQRRg8MgoIBxAAGKIEGIkFMgoICBAAGKIEGIkF0gEINzgwMmowajeoAhCwAgHxBWjyupNWmRAp8QVo8rqTVpkQKQ&client=ms-android-samsung-rvo1&sourceid=chrome-mobile&source=chrome.ob&ie=UTF-8#sv=CAMSdRoyKhBlLTgyQXMyQjFsRktYWGVNMg44MkFzMkIxbEZLWFhlTToOM19QbE5naHFhQjlic00gBCoxChtfME5ZR2E5LTNOWUdLcHRRUG9jUy15UWtfNDQSEGUtODJBczJCMWxGS1hYZU0YADABOABKBAgBEAJQARgHIKiNluoCSggQAhgBIAIoAQ
My wife subscribes to the New Yorker. Roz Chast is the only thing left in it that does not actually repulse me.
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