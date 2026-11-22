"The conceit satirized the historic preservation movement then sweeping New York and the nation, but landmarking the city’s pre-eminent visual symbol has the same appeal. The architecture critic Paul Goldberger, who saw that skyline as a kid approaching the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey, insists the city’s crisis-era silhouette was a more romantic and beautiful sight than the one that greets us today. And yet, Goldberger counsels in his charming new book, 'The Imperfect City,' a landmarked skyline would be no more alive than a butterfly pinned to a lepidopterist’s board: 'a way of saying that New York’s meaningful time as a city is finished.' We can recognize greatness in cities when we see it, but we can’t bottle it up for later, nor can we mix it up from scratch. The argument of this book is that great places emerge through contingency and chance. The best-laid schemes go oft awry — and a good thing, too...."
Writes Henry Grabar — author of "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World" — in "To Make a City Great, Add Chaos to the Mix/In his latest book, the architecture critic Paul Goldberger celebrates urban spaces that combine laissez-faire energy with the wisdom of the plan" (NYT).
The Goldberger book is "The Imperfect City: Design, Serendipity, and the Real Life of Cities" (commission earned).
11 comments:
…they are abusing an after the fact observation of the pedestrian nature of the evolution of cities to create yet more horrible policy. Chaos shouldn’t be part of the plan. That’s terrible thinking. It sounds like prep to demand acceptance of Mandani cities without order, police and trash pickup. More Brutalism! Reich without the Riefenstahl!
…the world needs more central planners that know their limits energy…
Hi ho.
I've put the book on my "to buy" list.
Jane Jacobs says something similar about the creation of livable neighborhoods. Central planning is no substitute for the personal decisions of thousands of individuals.
even with immigration.. the population of NYC (and the USA (and the world)) had peaked, and will SOON start a RAPID decline.
building something today, that will last another 100 years is a fools errand.
NYC will be a ghost town.. SOON
tim Maguire: Yes to Jane Jacobs' point.
That said, I do think some planned communities work quite well **if consumers choose them.*** I'm thinking specifically of those 55+ communities which very much plan and define broad outlines of life--with lots of options--within their environs. The Villages in Florida is an example, I should think.
Because we need more chaos in gotham really
Sounds like an interesting read. I think two works of 20th Century art celebrating the grandeur of NYC are George Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue and Woody Allen’s film Manhattan. Both are masterpieces.
Two cataclysm films about NYC are THE WORLD THE FLESH and THE DEVIL and ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK. A romantic version is the WW 2 city portrayed in THE CLOCK. Three compelling views of the “city that never sleeps.”
Ayn Rand’s THE FOUNTAINHEAD, the book and the motion picture directed by King Vidor, is still another view of legendary NYC. The novel and film are both recommended for many reasons I could share here. Perhaps others agree with my picks “celebrating” the awesome Gotham that loomed large on our youthful horizons, the Emerald City for dreamers.
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