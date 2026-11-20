I'm reading "Trump Kept Embarrassing Himself at Summit With Xi and Putin" (Intelligencer). That's a gift link, and there are 5 more ways Trump "embarrassed himself," with video, so dare to look.
Let me embed one more. I don't really think this one is Trump embarrassing himself. Is it even embarrassing? Maybe it's charming... or frightening!
Trump arrives in the Philippines. https://t.co/HIyKgi00Pp— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026
.@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️ https://t.co/R4kDBxIiBE— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 19, 2026
35 comments:
And waving that Russian Flag. Disgraceful.
(sarc, for Christs sake)
I think we got it all wrong...
Trump would be a great king! He is a good rumored player...
W3 just need a strong Congress to deal with the wars and immigration and things of consequence.
You boomers got silly and didn't do your jobs holding anyone to account. Just cashed the checks. Oh and put a black man with an atty father into power in the south... take Credit for that as Wisconsin justice fails lol.
Scootch over, you're not driving anymore.
Good humored, even...
The actual Security Council just had its first meeting.
OK, the Chinese performing YMCA for him, i am going to file that under "charming."
They have no sense of decency. At long last, they have no sense of decency.
What happened last night?
Xi checks his iPhone
…despite attempts to have ROW on board with Trump hate there is much appreciation and affection for Trump and his Presidential TV start 80s capitalist ways. People everywhere like to relax and cut loose, be a bit silly. They get it even if you don’t…
…those commie performers are a bit too indistinguishable from Disney performers…
Maybe the lighting was different. It seems very unlikely to me that a dye job could fade that quickly.
TDS is the most serious mental health problem in the world.
Unprecedented hug from Xi, who also clumsily tried to hold hands with Trump, tribute from the CCPYMCA Singers, historic tripolar summit (you can tell they’re the Top Three because they all shared a laugh at the feeble euro ICC), and Xi made certain Putin knew his place by sending the Party Chair (an unusually tall Chinaman) to greet the tiny former KGB director instead of the personal Xi greeting on the red carpet.
Is his hair darker, or is it just the lighting?
If you yourself don't feel embarrassed by whatever it is you said or did, then you didn't embarrass yourself, no matter how much you may have upset the haters. But he knows that.
My takeaway: Xi needs a theme song…
MM nailed the most ridiculous Lefty take on this trip right off. And to follow up on the flag-waving descent from AF1 note the funny waving motion Trump does. This is one of his few physical moves in his repertoire for Public Trump, that funny limp wristed hand waggle; without the flags it is the same thing he does when mocking people who pretend not to know things, which is ironic because he made that gesture ten years ago when mocking a reporter who had claimed not to know something about the subject of a question that he asked Trump. Because the reporter was handicapped Big Media was certain Trump was mocking the disability despite Trump doing the same gesture in reference to a lying general who was feuding with him.
It’s funny that Trump doesn’t change. Same gesture, different situation, this time with flags wiggling like pom poms. Now even real Chinese commies are celebrating with the YMCA song and dance.
I think I don't need to read that.
Oh noes...anyways
The Intelligencer embarrasses itself by pretending to be journalists.
The three amigos enjoyed the performance, that’s all that matters.
I don't think that Trump does "embarrassed." He's like the Nicolas Cage of politics. If they haven't figured that out by now...
I am certain those dirty commies didn’t pay royalties to the Village People. Just stealing American IP right in front of our president. CC, JSM
Big Media is big mad that they had no ears at that table. A tripolar world is anathema to the Left, which is always pushing towards an “EU for all” Davos-friendly international order. Media reports reflect their sympathies as do the comments here.
They're not doing the correct dance, but I'm not sure how they would spell out the Chinese characters for YMCA with their bodies. Maybe if 4 or 5 did one together? Would be tricky to do quickly.
It takes diverse (not Diverse), two, really,, boys and girls, couples in marriage to make a village.
…it’s fun to stay at the 基督教青年会!!!
Nope, nn.
They don't have to marry or even couple long term...
The wo en seem to always pull us through.
His hair looks like it's in shadow - because it's night. Poor lighting.
The Hack Soviet press(D) hate him so much - this is what matters to them. Such assholes.
Chi Com entertainment is embarrassing. How is that Trump's fault?
The Chinese Communists PAY American leftists to dutifully carry their propaganda for them.
That's embarrassing-- and harmful.
I think it's sad that we have to suffer XI (D) -The control freak power obsessed Chinese Dictator.
That's embarrassing.
Chinese children honoring President Trump by singing his theme song isn't frightening. USA school children singing the Obama song, THAT was frightening. They've since grown up to join Free Palestine mobs attacking Jews and Republicans, make videos mocking Charlie Kirk and loving Shoot 'em In The Back Luigi, and vote for America-hating Muslim scumbags like Omar and El Sayed. THAT's what's frightening.
Just by breathing Trump creates an unsettled response in the media. The next two years will be fun to watch. Trump will be like a caged tiger. Some hearty Commies on the left will enter the cage with a chair but won’t last. For some mysterious reason they think Trump will be on defense.
Woke Trans Socialist speakers - allowed to speak to your grade - middle and high school students. Our children.
Xi smiles.
Michael Fitzgerald. #Bingo.
Young Maoist's Communist Association
There could be a lot of reasons that Trump got off the plane waving the American flag along with the country that hosted his visit, the Philippines. I can think of quite a few, but none of them were in the story. Same for the trilateral summit.
I can think of quite a few reasons why Xi might take the approach of displays of affection, of being solicitous with the YMCA show. I could even be cynical and imagine that Xi has decided that Trump is an easy play when you stroke him. If I can think of all those things, how come the 'journalist' that wrote this, can only focus on hair color?
I think it's sour grapes, that somehow the 'sources that wish to remain anonymous' and the 'sources familiar with the matter' weren't invited. Same thing happened with Pete Hegseth's visit to Venezuela, big surprise, but no story. Same thing with Greenland. You know, sometimes things become obvious by their absence.
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