From "Jury shown video of Sonia Exelby 'consenting to murder'/The Portsmouth music teacher flew to Florida and was allegedly stabbed to death by Dwain Hall 'for his sadistic pleasure'" (London Times).
"Hall... told detectives he had been 'mentoring' Exelby online and 'wanted to make her life better.' Hall told investigators: 'She just didn’t want to be disturbed any more. After she came here she wanted that to be it.' He went on: 'She did not want to be found. She did not want to be returned home.' Hall faces life imprisonment if found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping, which he denies."
9 comments:
In other news.
the NYT announc3s Marcia Linehan has died...
RIP boomer. She gave something back.
In Canada, this is legal.
Paywall so I can’t read the story, but did the defendant think he was going to get away with it? Was consent the defense?
Why didn’t his lawyer take a plea deal?
Hall's defense attorney told jurors that Hall did not murder Exelby. In earlier statements to investigators, Hall denied killing her while claiming he had mentored her online and that she did not want to be found or returned home.
Planned Person and/or Selfiehood is a gay and/or queer weird, forward-looking Choice without a viable right of defense and return.
Begley said, “In Canada, this would be legal.”
In Canada, they might get this guy for practicing medicine without a license.
Tabloids - come to life. pass.
"The Portsmouth music teacher flew to Florida and was allegedly stabbed to death by Dwain Hall 'for his sadistic pleasure"
Well, it was either that or go on a cruise. She picked the lesser of two evils.
He needs to face the wall.
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