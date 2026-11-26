In 1980, [keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor] placed an ad in the music magazine Melody Maker seeking a “live-wire guitarist.” Andy Taylor took the train down from Newcastle, auditioned, and got the gig. The band’s frontman, Simon Le Bon, joined later that year.
“They had the chorus of ‘Girls On Film’ and that was about it” Mr. Taylor told Classic Pop last year, recalling the audition. “But once we started jamming stuff, an attitude came out. I’d been around every musician in Newcastle, but something different was going on in Duran.”
The band’s only gear, he said, was a cheap amplifier “and a distortion box I could get some juice out of. But that juice, plus Nick and John’s makeup and weird shoes, it was enough.” With their gelled hairdos, neon suits and teen-idol looks, Duran Duran swiftly found fame in the MTV era....
15 comments:
Oh, this post is just perfect in light of the previous one!
Andy Taylor really staged quite the battle against cancer for many years. I truly hope he was at peace at the end.
With no disrespect, if the blog topic is going to be noting the deaths of semi-famous people from the 60's, 70's and 80's, you will never be at a lack for content.
Money Man(a)ger? - you are so correct. I do think it's nice to keep informed of these deaths.
Once people live to be old — people you don't personally know — you don't need to perform sadness when they die. It's not about death. It's a time to express admiration and love. A time, we might say, for thanksgiving. I am thankful to have lived in the time of Veruschka and Duran Duran.
And Keith Richards keeps defying the odds!
The bio of Vera is fascinating. I had no idea.
Ann, I'm not a performative sadness guy.
Althouse: Yes.
…yah yesterday the wife was surprised to learn Kieth Richards is still with us…
I was an 80s era teen and sorry I could only recall Simon. 80s bands were Huey Lewis, The Cars and the hair bands. Music was them and spillovers from the 60s and 70s like Blondie and Talking Heads. Duran Duran, Men at Work and Flock of Seagulls were pop background noise unless you were a girl that crushed on Simon…
...off topic, but if the network this morning just ran a tape of the Macy's Parade from 1965, hosted by Lorne Greene and Betty White, I would actually watch.
Because I got married and had kids in the early '80s I completely missed out on popular culture until the early to mid '90s. Fortunately I didn't miss much.
The passing of Andy Taylor comes as sad news and should give us all pause to reflect and ask ourselves what more we all could have done as individuals to define the sound, and the look, of the 1980s.
I’m thankful there were Echo and teh Bunnymen and the Psychedelic Furs to counteract.
The British band Duran Duran was named after the villain Dr. Durand Durand in the 1968 science-fiction film Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda. It was a very soft core film but Jane did show us her boobs. The band dropped the d for euphonic purposes.
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