"Veruschka, One of the World’s First Supermodels, Has Died/She rocketed to fame in Vogue and other magazines during the Swinging Sixties and had a memorable cameo in Antonioni’s hit film 'Blow-Up.' She was 87" (NYT).
Here's that indelible performance in "Blow-Up":
15 comments:
“ Veruschka was linked romantically with celebrities like Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino, but she never married.”
Sad!
There's some pain and suffering behind her greatness:
She was born Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort on May 14, 1939, in Königsberg, then part of East Prussia and now known as Kaliningrad, in Russia. She was raised at her family’s estate, Steinort, in what is now part of Poland. Her father, Heinrich, was a member of the Prussian nobility, as was her mother, Gottliebe (von Kalnein) von Lehndorff-Steinort.
At the start of World War II, Joachim von Ribbentrop, the German foreign minister under the Nazi regime, requisitioned Steinort as his headquarters. The family was allowed to stay on, and Nazi propagandists captured film footage of young Vera playing with Mr. von Ribbentrop.
Her father was a member of a 1944 plot by Prussian nobles to assassinate Adolf Hitler. It failed, and he was captured and executed in Berlin. Mrs. von Lehndorff-Steinort, pregnant with her fourth daughter, was arrested, and Vera and her two sisters were placed in a concentration camp.
Such an iconic scene in an iconic film, which (among other things), explores the notion of what we really can know, or even verify, and the pursuit of that. I often think that sort of exploration is part of the Althouse blog's enduring appeal, at least in terms of the posts. At least, it certainly is part of its enduring appeal to me.
(Coincidentally, in the latest sunrise post from last night, I noted early this morning that I was watching "Hannah and Her Sisters." As it happens, Carlo di Palma was the cinematographer for "Blow-up," and what a fine job he did! Well, he also was the cinematographer for "Hannah and Her Sisters," in his first collaboration with Woody Allen, which would continue for another 10 years, and, what a dozen films?
Perhaps, for me, synchronicity will be the theme of this Thanksgiving Day. Fitting, in its own way.
R.I.P. Veruschka.
And boy, was Veruschka skinny. That jumps out to me a lot more now than it did in the late '70s, when I first saw "Blow-up." No idea why.
The four second ejaculation begins at 2:53. She seems disappointed and who can blame her?
"'Veruschka was linked romantically with celebrities like Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino, but she never married.' Sad!"
1. Why is that sad? Does she look like she needs a man?
2. It's funny that the NYT chose 2 men to name, both men are famously very short, and never mentions the giant height difference. Those 2 are 5'6" (at most) and she's 7 inches taller. Maybe she went out with them as a performance of height: They make her look more freakishly tall.
** rcommal said...And boy, was Veruschka skinny. **
That’s what was most noteworthy to me too—she would look so much better if she put on 20 or 30 pounds. She really highlights the difference between women in women’s magazines and women in men’s magazines. How many cases of anorexia can be traced back to women like her?
rcommal said... "And boy, was Veruschka skinny. That jumps out to me a lot more now than it did in the late '70s, when I first saw "Blow-up." No idea why. "
Not that she wasn't skinny, but that clip has been squeezed into an incorrect aspect ratio. Here is the same scene with the
correct aspect ratio.
Why sad?
IMO, better to be married and have children rather than roam through life without. Nothing about “needing a man.”
In the words of the great Dan Fogelberg,
“A man needs a woman to have and to hold/
To love him in body, as well as in soul.”
Habendum for the woman too!
But I agree that the NYT was weird citing the short guys. She certainly was probably “romantically linked” to some taller guys, but they maybe weren’t famous.
She also dated Jack Nicholson, who while shorter than she, isn't outright short. And both Warren Beatty and Peter Fonda were taller than she.
Maybe she liked to mix it up. Or, maybe height wasn't a defining factor for her, herself.
Well, Beatty's still alive; I didn't mean to imply that he's dead, too.
Al Pacino has had relationships with at least 13 women including Diana Keaton from The Godfather. He’s fathered four children and one recently. Never married. Interesting potential estate plan.
Hoffman has been married since 1980 and has four children. His wife is a lawyer who has a beauty business.
Lisa Hoffman is not a lawyer. But below is her recipe for cranberry sauce.
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw cranberries
7 tbsp. apricot jam
2 lemons
2 cups of sugar
1 cup of water
Directions:
Heat together 2 cups sugar and 1 cup cold water. Cook 3-5 minutes after boiling, without stirring. Add 1 lb. raw cranberries. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and add 7 tbsp. apricot jam and juice of 2 lemons, strained. Will thicken as it cools. (In 1990, cranberries were bagged 16 oz. instead of 12, so adjust the measurements if necessary.)
On my first driver's license, I was 6'2" and 125 lbs, but I lied about my weight. I was only 120 but too embarrassed for that to be seen. Couldn't get over 160 until my thyroid slowed down in 2018.
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