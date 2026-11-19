"On China, Biden correctly notes in his book that Trump’s trade war damaged the U.S. economy, failed to restore manufacturing and forced American consumers to pay higher costs. Yet after campaigning against those tariffs in 2020, he kept nearly all of them
and eventually raised new tariffs
on China. Trump’s shadow was just as difficult for Biden to escape overseas. He accurately describes Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal deal with the Taliban as a 'ticking time bomb,' but he let it detonate on his watch. The disastrous
, and unnecessary
, evacuation from Kabul
helped puncture Biden’s short-lived sheen of competence...."
Writes James Hohmann, in "Biden wanted to be FDR. He became an intermission in the Trump show. Joe Biden could never escape Donald Trump’s shadow, not even in his memoir"
(WaPo).
Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!
35 comments:
WaPo is pro-labor, environmental, and monetary arbitrage in order to preserve the American "economy".
Obama's premature evacuation from Iraq, Biden's abandonment of Afghanistan, ethnic Springs and CAIR, and the Iran-Hamas Affair as a first-order forcing of ending Iran's multidecadal war and terrorism by proxies.
Pretending thar biden was in charge thats adorable
"Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!"
Well, the when it comes to family grift, you've got to admit he did pretty darn well.
Ann Althouse, "Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!"
Cruel neutrality at its finest.
Joe wasn’t Trump and that was enough for Democrats…
It was very, very short-lived. No malarkey!
Wapo spent four years trying to polish a ****. They are not going to admit the extent of their failure.
Trump allowed the door to be opened to a never-ending low intensity conflict with Iran that can flare-up at any moment. Meanwhile driving Iran into the arms of Russia and China. The doom scenario of American strategist decades ago.
Trump also locked the U.S. further up in a relationship with an unreliable client state, Israel, that can create these flare-ups.
What were the U.S. elites thinking?
Uncomfortable for most Biden and Trump supporters: Biden and Trump both had essentially the same China policies and the same COVID policies.
Biden's sheen of competence was applied by and maintained by the media. It had little to do with Biden beyond his party affiliation.
**Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...Trump allowed the door to be opened to a never-ending low intensity conflict with Iran that can flare-up at any moment. **
Trump kidnapped the embassy staff in 1979 and then framed Iran for it? Who knew!?
…he didn’t want to be FDR, Biden was a flatulent, poopy old man by the time he was President. Maybe the people running the executive fancied themselves as transformative leftie leaders, though they couldn’t admit they were the leaders….
Sheen (n.): A thin layer of a substance (such as oil) spread on a solid or liquid surface.
In Biden's case, the substance was butter that oozed out of every media piehole, spread thickly over a man of thin skin and thinner accomplishments.
Biden openly stated in the D primary - that "Illegals needed to surge the border" "It's who we are!" - he exclaimed.
He said what he needed to say to please the mob in charge of the big plan.
Biden went on to say that dems would allow illegals to abuse our asylum laws. *wink* Then those illegals showed up via planned caravans, and they were transported all over the nation.
This is for D-voting, mass-drivers licenses, and the census. It was a massive corrupt power play that gets little attention.
>Joe Biden could never escape Donald Trump’s shadow,<
Please...as if Donald Trump had something/anything to do with the failure of the presidency of the addled, incompetent dolt, Joe Biden. WaPo, et al really will say anything to explain and excuse the worst president in our history.
Tariffs are a good idea. But you don't rebuild an industrial base —that you spent decades sending first to Japan, then China and Viet Nam and Taiwan–overnight.
Yeah, it costs a little more, but it will result in better jobs for the people whose "suffering" is brandished like a bloody shirt by the same people who destroyed middle and working class life in America in the first place.
If you would rather have cheaper crap, and see your fellow Americans addicted to drugs, or stuck flipping burgers for their whole life, by all means, oppose tariffs. I am old enough to remember what it was like to be able to get a good paying job out of high school at some local factory.
"Sheen of competence" is applied by Soviet-D mob media hacks.
Jake Tapper comes to mind.
Sheen of competence? That was just some ointment, for the rash.
“Biden’s short lived sheen of competence”
LOL! WAPO bringing the comedy this morning!
"Trump kidnapped the embassy staff in 1979 and then framed Iran for it?"
You do know that this happened just about 25 years after we installed a brutal dictator in Iran, who out of gratitude, singed over the lion's share of Iranian oil to us, right?
Google "Project Ajax" and 1953. Wars don't start the first time the enemy wins a battle, letting you blame the whole thing, conveniently, on them.
But the booboisie will believe anything the media tells them, I guess.
Biden was competent in poleaxing the Democratic base in the primaries and in his self-dealing as President, but eventually he was too sick and senile even for that, so the people around him took over that job.
“Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!”
In the dreams and imagination of James Hohman
Like turtle wax
“Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!”
…for the people who voted for him that time was between the time they decided to vote for him and the time they voted for him…
“Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!”
…for the people who voted for him that time was between the time they decided to vote for him and the time they voted for him…
Biden's competence was a mirage and the mirage gave the illusion of a shimmer which some briefly mistook for a sheen.
The best thing Biden did was get out of Afganistan. Our 20 year occupation had accomplished nothing. One can criticize the execution, but the decision was the correct one. If it was to Mitt Romney or Bush or the WaPo, we'd still be there.
Yes, WaPo imports are always good. Never put up a tarriff for any reason. Even national security. That's science!
“Biden Wax had a hard NO!!! finish… Biden Wax!”
What constitutes “damage” to the U.S. economy, Hohman? Be specific.
Biden Wacks
…when NYU professor says he believes Musk should meet the same fate as Ethel and Julius Rosenberg I believe him….and when NYU still keeps him on staff I believe NYU believes what he believes…
Sheen of competentce refers to Martin Sheen and the West Wing show Much as fundamentalist Christians believe in the Rapture, fundamentalist liberals believe that government operates rather like that show. They thought they were installing Martin Sheen to the White House.......At the height of Joe's competence, when he he had the wits and memory to plagiarize some English pol's bio, he never won more than a fraction of the votes. And that small fraction dwarfed anything Kamala ever won. I don't think Biden was ever especially competent, but someone was. He did end up as President.
He had that lauded sheen of "normalcy" you wanted.
Corrupt, incompetent, dishonest, secretive, with meaningless blah, blah, blah of being Presidential. The dementia was really the only thing problematic, am I right?
"Biden had a sheen of competence? When?!"
The hair plugs dulled the only sheen he ever had.
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