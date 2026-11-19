Elon Musk denied being Maga on Wednesday, despite aligning himself intensely with Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” movement since 2024.I'm reading "Elon Musk claims ‘I’m not Maga’ and says he regrets vast sums to back Republicans/Musk, Trump ally and frequent White House guest, says he feels ‘pretty foolish’ about record midterm spending" in The Guardian.
“I’m not Maga,” the world’s richest person told the New York Times Dealbook summit, which he attended via video call from China, where he is one of several US business leaders who have accompanied Trump on his trip to Asia.
“I’m not sure what Maga means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that,” the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla added.
It's not that contradictory. He doesn't want a label with a meaning he doesn't control. He'll use the word when it suits his purposes, but he'll qualify it, using other words — like "dark" or "gothic" — that wrest control back to him. Or he'll say that the word doesn't really have any fixed meaning. Who's for "blind adherence" to anything?
47 comments:
musk is musk. The left and the MSM hates him because he's donated over $500 million to the R party in two elections. And because he liberated twitter from being a top-down Leftwing run nightmare.
You'll notice all the MSM rarely talked about "Billionaries running our politics" until Musk came along. They fine with zionists billionaires like addelson or liberal leftists like reid hoffmann or whoever.
But now, Musk is in their sights, and every article has to be negative.
The left fire-bombed his car dealerships.
"Dark, gothic MAGA" - Is the Guardian missing the irony or ignoring it thinking their readership will miss it?
Politics is "performative₂" and people get caught up in the performance when they are in the public eye.
2024 - with Kamala and Walz at the helm - many of us understood the horror show of those two freaks.
So did Musk. ( oh no! how dare he!)
Musk - As a successful ga-gillionaire - YOU will be make to support the left - or you will be made to pay.
Zettamillionaire Elon Musk.
The popular understanding of what MAGA “means” has changed while Musk’s principles have not. He used to believe “Liberals” believed what they say. Likewise he is carefully distinguishing between what he believes Maga meant from the toxic brand that the GOP is. Republican voters still approve highly of Trump and his policy goals. The GOP never has and has worked against Trump for 10+ years now, playing the disloyal frenemy the whole time.
What other presidents have ever been denied even one recess appointment by virtue of their own party gaveling in Pro Forma sessions relentlessly? It’s a shame. I HATE the Republican Party exemplified by Cornyn and Thune and the only reason I can’t reregister D is I hate actual commies more than the R dicks who help them win.
I'm not surprised he regrets the money spent considering how little return he got. That doesn't mean he no longer sees the Democrats as a serious threat to the country. (Looking at what's go on in Texas since the election leaves me unable to believe he thinks he backed the wrong horse.)
Trump split MAGA, and many of us feel the same way Elon does. Trump betrayed us. You have to ignore a lot of things that have happened to see anything contradictory in what Musk said.
The notion that one should remain completely static and unchanging in one’s political views dominates social media. I don’t agree with it. Musk got fed up with DOGE as he realized that neither party will tolerate cutting pork and reducing the deficit. That would change my mind, too.
They hate the man who has made the lame walk and promised today that soon their implants will provide “superpower” vision to the blind, not only the visible spectrum but infrared and UV too. That is the Democrat hate target.
Because they are blindly jealous that THEY can’t spend Musk’s assets on what THEY want.
"𝘔𝘶𝘴𝘬 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘛𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳’𝘴 “𝘣𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘷𝘦” 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺."
So much money, so little backbone. No dignity whatsoever.
Musk and company have no beliefs or scruples. They are all opportunists, first and foremost. They should not play any part in public policy unless their expertise in tech adds value and perspective to decisions in that area.
Unfortunately Musk's wealth has given him space and power well beyond his capabilities. Probably applies to others in the field too.
“𝘐 𝘢𝘣𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳 — 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦.”
Alex Karp gets some kind of special reward for sounding even more ridiculous than Elon Musk in an article about how ridiculous Elon Musk is.
Doesn't matter how he flees, he can't escape. Elon is next.
What other presidents have ever been denied even one recess appointment by virtue of their own party gaveling in Pro Forma sessions relentlessly? It’s a shame. I HATE the Republican Party exemplified by Cornyn and Thune and the only reason I can’t reregister D is I hate actual commies more than the R dicks who help them win.
11/19/26, 8:57 AM
THIS....although I registered as an Independent when Republicans caved over and over again, and LET all of this happen. I have no representation, although Trump was the closest I ever had. Career Politicians don't work for us.
I forgot the Quotation marks
…this or whatever it is they need to say about Musk to justify stealing his stuff or seed an idea with some crazy to get him killed…
IEE(D) Soviet - is on board with the left's plans to destroy.
IEE(D) - totally fine with the spineless acceptance of the corrupt left's firebombs and destruction - and promises to destroy those who do not obey.
The wonder of social media is that a pipsqueak like IEE can pontificate on the status of Musk, with apparent complete confidence.
Shouting Thomas @ 9:01
Yep.
The GOP and Trump let DOGE go. What a shame.
The number one reason our budget is busted - massive blue state waste and fraud.
I’m not still in elementary school so I recall a time when the left preached that Musk was single-handedly saving the planet from destruction with his magic cars. For the buyers, those cars were symbols of their superiority, totems of the clan of intelligence and enlightenment. Then Musk became an advocate of free speech and an exposer of leftie corruption. The left can’t have that…
Climate change.
…Musk admitted to Rogan he knew how politicians were becoming so unbelievably wealthy. Then after a long pause he said he couldn’t say because if he did they would have me killed. I believe him…
Donald Trump? Who dat? Never heard of him. I just sell cars.
Full Musk interview:
https://x.com/cb_doge/status/2123205279009677430
Elon Musk Says He’s a Political Moderate, ‘Not MAGA’ ~ NYT
“𝘐’𝘮 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘚𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘓𝘰𝘳𝘥”: 𝘝𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘋𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘚𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘚𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘈𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘋𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳
When the subject of Musk comes up, this quote from Heinlein always applies.
“Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
This is known as "bad luck.”
Are we entering the 1930's Soviet show trials era?
Vote Blue and it is guaranteed.
Isn't it interesting that "journalists" decided to label Democrats "Blue" when they are so obviously Red.
Speaking of kindergarten:
Remember when the Maddow-Hillary ABC + NBC pols and media hacks proclaimed Madison Square Garden a White Supremacist Nazi Venue? (When Trump dared to have a rally there) (how dare he)
Then Taylor Swift got married there.
Like it or not, his chainsaw viral meme will always define Musl for Gen Z.
Palmer Luckey gave a great explanation of the Starlink/Starshield/Ukraine situation at the same conference. His conclusion was that certain people want the war to go on as long as possible without Ukraine losing.
The platform Musk owns, X, is overflowing with threats against him, even by a U.S. Senator, as well as a torrent of abuse and hatred from pipsqueaks like IEE. And, he allows it. Like a good father, he tolerates his stupid, abusive children. He has huge investments in Gigafactory and Terafab in Texas. He’s trying as best he can to protect those investments against the confiscators and regulators.
Republicans in the GOPe are the worst, they're an insidious bunch of insider slackers that have learned they can coast along on the gravy train of Congressional pork for life, as long as they are perceived as slightly less evil than Democrats.
If the voters ever wake up and realize how much power they have, they'll be surprised at how little they have to actually do to run these fools out of power and out of town. All it takes is a coordinated effort, and not much of that, and a unified demand. Because the GOPe is, at heart, populated with treacherous cowards.
But as we've seen, mid-term elections are always and every time a question of voter turnout, and bored voters do the same thing as disgusted ones do - they don't show up.
Get mad.
…I’m still trying to figure out why I’m supposed to hate him. They keep throwing words out inviting me to hate him but none of what they’re flinging makes any sense…
The entire interview is available on X. Musk is brilliant. And he is moral. The details regarding Starshield (US Gov't controlled) and Starlink (consumer network) regarding Ukraine is eye opening.
Basically the US Gov't won't give Zelensky access to Starshield to launch offensive attacks. So, Zelensky wants Musk to do it via Starlink. So all the "pro-Ukraine" politicians are lying when the attack Musk for "cutting-off" Ukraine. He didn't. They can still use Starlink for defensive measures and communication. It's been that way from the beginning.
Russia initially knocked out Ukrainian communication capability. Musk saved them with Starlink.
If the US Gov't wants to go to war with Russia, then let Zelensky use Starshield. (which would be absolutely stupid).
Masses of really stupid females watch "The View".
Whoopie (D-liar) just blamed Musk for all of the tech outages.
rehajm said...
"…I’m still trying to figure out why I’m supposed to hate him."
It's much the same as the industrial creators in "Atlas Shrugged." Musk is John Galt. The create nothing politicians, professors, and "intellectuals" despise people like Musk as well as Jensen Huang.
The sheep fall in line, and hate who they are told to hate in the name of "the common good."
Isn't it interesting that "journalists" decided to label Democrats "Blue" when they are so obviously Red.
I believe that dates from the rancorous 2000 election. Before that, they routinely swapped the colors every election so no one who remembered the Cold War would associate the Democrats with the red they so richly deserve. Different networks might even have different colors for the same election.
Musk's response to Democrats call for him to be put in prison, specifically Texas State Representative Gene Wu (D-Houston), the chair/incoming majority leader of the Texas House Democratic Caucus:
“It was like prison first, crime later.”
“I don’t think I need a pardon, by the way, because I haven’t committed any crimes.”
“A number of Democrats… said that I should go to prison. And then they asked him, but for what crime? And he couldn’t name a crime.”
“He wants me to go to prison. It was like prison first, crime later.”
“The guy’s trying to channel Beria from like Stalin, where it’s like, show me the man, I’ll show you the crime type of thing. I’m like, come on, guys, this is a little over the top.”
“There are definitely a few people grumpy about my funding in this past election. But hopefully in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison.”
“It really needs to be first crime, then prison. Not the other way around. I mean, what country are we living in here?”
…my best guess at this point is yah, the new Congress will bury him with subpoenas and investigations and the love the idea he will have to sit there and listen while they spout their leftie gibberish but more to the point they will know where and when he will have to be at a given point of time. It is a place where they will have some control over security and they will have control how secure that place is. If security is compromised, that will be an ‘accident’…
"No one at Anthropic set off my Evil Detector."
LOL
“…I’m still trying to figure out why I’m supposed to hate him. They keep throwing words out inviting me to hate him but none of what they’re flinging makes any sense…”
Yeah, the John Galt thing is one reason. Another is that Musk tried, with DOGE, to cut off the money laundering from the Fed treasury to DNC NGOs and non-profits. That really infuriated all the people protecting their rice bowls. But, I think Musk also discovered that the GOP was equally guilty, and that it was hopeless. Nobody wants to cut off the pork.
Aggie 9:46 -
I'm mad. But at some point the "get mad" isn't enough. We need action. The GOP does not have an operational movement to recruit new fresh congressional or senate talent.
The left do.
We don't.
Also, the left are recruiting moles as GOP staffers.
Meanwhile - the oldsters like Mike Rogers or Ken Paxton etc... are running and losing) The old GOP playbook is dead - and no one seems to care. The GOP lacks fresh young articulate talent. (Again - made worse by Soviet hacks like Slotkin and her vile threats to harm people)
The Dems are recruiting and training people, non stop. They even train people to be "Anti-ICE" agents.
…when NYU professor says he believes Musk should meet the same fate as Ethel and Julius Rosenberg I believe him….and when NYU still keeps him on staff I believe NYU believes what he believes…
*****
Musk is John Galt.
*****
No, he's John Galt and Hank Rearden and Dagny Taggart and Francisco d'Anconia all rolled up into one. Let us pray he does not become Ellis Wyatt or Ragnar Danneskjold.
Compared to something like Smith's Wealth of Nations, Bastiat's What is Seen and What is Unseen, or the Federalist Papers, the writing in Atlas Shrugged is the literary equivalent of a comic book, but damned if she didn't perfectly predict everything we are seeing. And the others are works of non-fiction. I give her grace for trying to write fiction about economic policy, which is very hard to do in a way that works as a self-contained story rather than heavy-handed two-dimensional allegory. Rand couldn't manage it, but oh, what a roadmap for the collapse of civilization she has left us. Sad that we seem fated to see it followed to the letter in our days.
J.K. Rowling much more deftly slips snark about the worthlessness and confident stupidity of venal politicians and government bureaucrats into the Harry Potter books.
I don't think Silicon Valley understands how unpopular it is, how unpopular Trump is and how these two things tend to reinforce one another.
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