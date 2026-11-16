"[Biden] sees no qualitative distinction between his frightening and heartbreaking lack of focus that night and Barack Obama’s subpar performance against Mitt Romney..."

Writes Amy Davidson Sorkin, in "Joe Biden Is Still in Denial/The former President had it in him to write a great book about the loss of his powers as he aged. 'Promise Me, America' is not that book" (The New Yorker).
It's only a "literary... tragedy" if he really "had it in him to write a great book." Why does Sorkin think he did? The linked article begins by telling us about the ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, who wrote Biden's earlier memoirs. Zwonitzer — the one who recorded Biden saying "I just found all the classified stuff downstairs!" — didn't work on this book. But with or without Zwonitzer, Biden would need to want to reveal his shortcomings. He doesn't. That's one of his shortcomings. It's absurd to experience this as a literary and political tragedy. Political memoirs are never any good. Almost never. There was Ulysses S. Grant... and he too dying of cancer.
See "The 100 best nonfiction books: No 55 – Personal Memoirs by Ulysses S Grant (1885)/The civil war general turned president was a reluctant author, but set the gold standard for presidential memoirs" (The Guardian, February 2017).
When he began to write, he had begun to suffer the agonising pain of throat cancer. It was only his inflexible determination, the quality that had made him a great general, that mastered the torments of ill-health – sleepless nights, fear of dying – to articulate his account for a devoted American audience. By many accounts, Grant’s memoirs fully capture the man himself: they are well observed, often humorous, invariably charming, penetrating and lucid.
His account of the Confederate surrender is especially moving: “I was without a sword, as I usually was when on horseback in the field, and wore a soldier’s blouse for a coat, with the shoulder straps of my rank to indicate to the army who I was. When I went into the house I found General Lee. I had my staff with me, a good portion of whom were in the room during the whole of the interview… What General Lee’s feelings were I do not know. As he was a man of much dignity, with an impassible face, it was impossible to say whether he felt inwardly glad that the end had finally come, or felt sad over the result, and was too manly to show it… General Lee was dressed in full uniform which was entirely new, and was wearing a sword of considerable value. In my rough travelling suit, the uniform of a private, I must have contrasted very strangely with a man so handsomely dressed, six feet high and of faultless form. But this was not a matter that I thought of until afterwards.”...
98 comments:
The Big Lie was the claim (without evidence) that Joe Biden was a decent human.
The 'qualitative distinction' is within recent memory at the time of their subpar performances bot W and Obama had demonstrated the capability to perform. When Potatohead shat the bed in front the entire country there was no reason to believe he was going to do better in another debate.
“As he was a man of much dignity….” Grant discussing Lee.
You can cross Biden off of the dignity list.
Amy Sorkin won’t address the real issue. Biden was never in charge of his own Administration. He let the radical Secretaries and staffers run the show. And those extremists gave us the Green New Deal and 22% inflation.
Does Amy Sorkin even address affordability? Any discussion of Pete’s incompetence at Transportation? Jennifer “The Grifter” Granholm throwing gold bars off the Titanic? The lawfare that Justice ran on Trump?
The Fake News constantly covers for the Dems.
They should have asked Neil Kinnock to write it.
Biden is not a great statesman. His plan was always to carry Harris across the finish line and then to resign for health reasons. Dems couldn’t elect Harris and so they tried to install her.
I would second the recommendation on US Grant's memoirs. Ann had recommended a bio of Grant and I read the sample which was good. Then I figured read the man himself and it was great.
John Henry
Mr. D for the win.
Biden never has any shortcomings. He's the hero of his own mind.
so? The Problem WAS: no second debate?
The Problem WASN'T that he was pooping his pants DURING the debate, and the poop (and piss) was running down his legs onto the floor?
The Problem WASN'T that he fell asleep, THREE TIMES during that debate?
The PROBLEM WAS:
people didn't get a chance, to SEE the REAL Joe Biden!
Still making excuses...
There may be a great book to be written, but there is no reason to think Biden could ever write it. Maybe she meant Biden's ghostwriter.
"..'I wasn’t living in a dream world,' he writes.
'I believed I was the best person to lead the world.'....."
tell people that you are living in a dream world without saying that you are living in a dream world
Biden's book is "Promise me, America"?
What are we supposed to promise him? More opportunities for grift? That title is a real turn-off right there.
What happened to St Jack of Hyannis' order "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
Seems like Joe is turning that on its head.
And what is up with his cancer? Did he ever really have cancer? Should we believe his statements about a Festivus miracle and it being cured?
I think it was just another grift. He never had cancer it was just an excuse to not run. Prove me wrong.
John Henry
finally; wasn't he supposed to have Stage Seven cancer, or something?
i mean; SERIOUSLY. isn't he supposed to be dead by now?
**chickelit said...Biden is not a great statesman. His plan was always to carry Harris across the finish line and then to resign for health reasons. Dems couldn’t elect Harris and so they tried to install her.**
I do believe that was the plan in 2020 as Harris was clearly the choice of Democratic insiders, but then Dr. Jill reneged on the deal and prevented Joe from resigning after 2 years and a day like he was supposed to.
The Dems tossed Biden into the woodchipper the same as when the Republicans stopped supporting Nixon. When party support was gone, the president is gone.
Biden was in no condition to fend off the Democrats who pushed him out.
A whole bunch of the current Dem bloviating on going after everyone who worked in the administration is trying to push the GOP and Americans to abandon the president.
No need to rewrite history, Joe. You promised to be a one-term president, then reversed course and announced your reelection campaign despite mounting, very public concerns about your age and cognitive fitness. The warning signs were there for everyone to see. You owed voters better judgment and greater candor.
"I can't spare this man; he fights."
Lincoln on his general
Yet it will likely debut #1 on the NYT Best Seller list, not because many people will actually read it, but because book sales are excellent money laundering tools for leftists. Every library in the USA: 10 copies; every high school and college in the USA: 10 copies, etc. etc.
We used to be governed by accomplished men who made history and wrote about it. Now, leadership is becoming an extinct trait and the mediocrities we elect can't even find a competent ghostwriter. Not that it matters - this "book" is just a continuation of the grift. Millions of copies will be sold, dozens will be read.
I believe one of, if not the primary, reason Grant wrote them near the end of his life was that he was flat broke and didn't want to leave his family destitute.
He really needs to share his health tips for surviving “stage four prostate cancer” for three years and counting. That’s what a real reporter would ask.
When i was in first or second grade, I told my parents that I liked the North more than the South.
"Why do you like the North?" my Mom asked. (I had never been to the North).
"I don't know," I said. I think I liked the blue uniforms. Blue was cooler than gray. "Do you like the North?"
"We like the South," they said.
"Ah," I said.
Rebellion happened in my 20's, when I got a second big dog in my apartment (no back yard), against the wishes of my parents. Later they would tell me they were not paying for film school and I said, "That's fine" and I went anyway. I'm a Union man (and a Family man) but also a Rebel, apparently.
During that first debate, EVERYONE watching could see Biden's senility. Half the country already knew, but that night Democrats could not longer hide it. They purposefully scheduled the debate early, so they could get rid of him.
In law school I used to park my Jeep (CJ-7) on the sidewalk and nobody said boo to me. In retrospect, that was beyond cool. Although when I tried to transfer to UNC (chasing a girl) the Dean would not let me go. It's the South, man.
You promised to be a one-term president, then reversed course and announced your reelection campaign despite mounting, very public concerns about your age and cognitive fitness. The warning signs were there for everyone to see. You owed voters better judgment and greater candor.
This criticism is a little late, I think.
Can't wait to see how the auto-pen replies!
Biden is an amoral huckster. A grifter who along with his sketchy son Hunter made millions off China and Ukraine from 2016-2020.
I see no evidence he was a "nice guy" or had any morals at all. He certainly had no scruples about trying to put Trump and and every member of the former Trump administration in jail. And when he played the senile ol' man who couldn't be prosecuted for mishandling documents, was that an act or reality?
As for staying POTUS, he never was POTUS. He was a figurehead who let his cabinet run the Government and didn't even sign the pardons he gave out.
Meh. They need their people to unanimously recognize the party’s leaders are no longer the old empty suits like Biden, Kamala and dare I say The Lightbringer, Cankles Pantsuit and Tartare Barbeque. This propaganda is not for normals, though if it works on the Anns and the Peggy Noonans score a bonus…
Remember that stupid little 5-step fake shuffle run Biden would do to try and make it look like we wasn't frail?
Oh, and then there was all that bullshit about his stuttering problem to help cover up his senility during the 2020 campaign.
He was an installed puppet. Perfect for the role.
…debates have nothing to do with who ends up as the executive…
Any effort to identify to worst presidents in the history of the United States has to put Buchanan, Biden, and Carter into the bottom three. Was Biden the worst of the worst? Well on the eve of the Civil War the Buchanan administration moved cannons and rifles into armories in Southern states, but Biden’s AG claimed that anyone complaining in a school board meeting about his daughter being raped in a high school rest room by a a biological male “who identifies as trans” is a domestic terrorist. So that’s got to make Biden a strong contender for the worst of the worst.
We've always had this weird dynamic whereby the Liberal/left hates everyone who opposes them the intensity of 1000 suns. They were trashing Nixon when he died in 1993. And they'll be snarking and throwing tomatoes at Trump's funeral. They never forgive and they never forget. They only pretend to like their former enemies to attack their current ones.
But the conservatives, well they cant stay mad at any Liberal/leftist no matter how scummy, immoral, or evil. If they do get angry, it doesn't take long for them to throw it down the memory hole.
The best you can for President Biden - if he'd been more active and alert it would've been worse.
And given that I was draft bait in 1968, LBJ has to be in the bottom 5. He also put the country into a War on Poverty that Poverty has won.
Some think Biden was great; some think Trump, Musk and Huang are great. Some pick pockets; some build.
Trump's 1.5 point victory in 2024 was the beginning of a thousand-year Reich. Democrats' 14 point victory last week was just a blip. Now is the time for Democrats to unite the country by pivoting to the right.
Trump's 1.5 point victory in 2024 was the beginning of a thousand-year Reich.
You're still calling the USA Nazi Germany?
Biden's pick of transportation.
Celebrated by loyal leftist and media hack everywhere.
Buttigeg spent ZERO on Air traffic Control Upgrades.
Democratic Socialists behave just like Socialist Nazi fascists - but don't you dare say so.
"Democrats for the fact that he had to drop out, which he did three and a half weeks after the debate."
Biden didn't "drop out." He was FORCED OUT.
RCOCEAN II, you said it perfectly.
Big Mike, government increases every non-military “enemy” against which we declare war. Poverty. Expensive healthcare. Housing shortages. Electricity generation (war on them was exceedingly dumb!) and transmission. Racism. Communist simps.
All tremendously worse for the fixes government has proscribed.
“So that’s got to make Biden a strong contender for the worst of the worst.”
…I’d offer a counterargument that Joe was a front for the cabal that ran the executive over his time in the office and the decisions during that time were never his. Carter and Buchanan called the shots..
Biden, Hillary, and Harris are all reminders of Party-selected candidates instead of people elected ones. The Dems might stand an honest chance if they'd get off that kick of "their turn" candidates.
I think Biden was drugged. He was terrible anyway - but there was a touch of something layered on top.
As soon as government goons decided “everyone should own a house” they drove prices out of reach. Ditto “everyone should go to college.” It’s now both EXPENSIVE and WORTHLESS at the same time, something only oppressive government can achieve.
I think it's Wilson and Biden, neck and neck for the worst of all time. Or maybe I ought to say Mrs. Wilson and Mrs. Biden? The men were shits and their women were shittier.
(I'll probably delete this post later as I'm trying to woo a woman).
Zombie Man and His Vampire Bride
‘The best person to lead the world’ Biden wrote. Either he was channeling Trump when ‘he wrote’ that, or, the senility is real and it is spectacular.
If MAGA believes the solution to the beating they just took is more Trump, who are we to stop them? The Republican Party has no identity independent of Trump. It won’t be able to find one until he’s gone.
The kind of political book that would really make a difference would be a tell all revealing who was behind the cabal running Biden's presidency. No one is convinced that it was he. He just digs a deeper hole by denying it.
RCOCEAN II said...
"They were trashing Nixon when he died in 1993."
Nixon's major sin was getting their golden boy Alger Hiss (codename "Ales") jailed. Hiss was a Russian spy, which we know was from the Venona intercepts plus Soviet archival documents that became available after 1990.
The govt knew it in the 40s but could not reveal it without revealing they were reading Soviet codes. Hiss was finally convicted of perjury but remained a liberal/progressive darling to this day.
Most have never heard of Hiss and have no idea why they hate Nixon other than as a matter of ideology. But they do hate him to this day. I'm not that fond of him myself but for other reasons.
Nixon, McCarthy, Patsy McCarren, Robert Kennedy and others were right about Soviet infiltration of our government. We are still living with the effects today.
John Henry
Biden didn't "drop out." He was FORCED OUT.
Kudos to the coup.
“Promise Me, America.” What promise do I owe to Biden? Why does he think America should promise him anything? What has he done to deserve my promises? Why is America beholden to him?
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
"Trump's 1.5 point victory in 2024 was the beginning of a thousand-year Reich. Democrats' 14 point victory last week was just a blip. Now is the time for Democrats to unite the 1country by pivoting to the right."
I can't believe I am agreeing with IEE.
John Henry
"If MAGA believes the solution to the beating they just took is more Trump, who are we to stop them? The Republican Party has no identity independent of Trump. It won’t be able to find one until he’s gone."
That's sensible. But one thing that will hinder this is law fare targeting Trump and his cabinet. People are in mood for change and not more malicious law fare that only enriches law firms.
"Political memoirs are never any good. Almost never. There was Ulysses S. Grant... and he too dying of cancer."
Senator John Kennedy's memoir, "How to Test Negative for Stupid; and Why Washington Never Will" is a fabulous book.
Joe Biden is the archetype of the minimally intelligent, useless, life long, graft ridden U.S. Senator.
No wonder he was so well liked.
Surely this is not the first literary critic to say that the author did not write what the critic wanted.
What is the funniest part of the Joe Biden saga?
1) Hunter in the cabinet room calling the shots for daddy
2) Mrs. Biden and Kamala fighting over the war chest
3) Obama flushing his assassination insurance in 2016, only to have the dumb racist win in 2020
4) the Biden presidential bookmobile
5) "Let's go Brandon"
“Political memoirs are never any good. Almost never. There was Ulysses S. Grant...”
Churchill’s are excellent too. Of course, Grant and Churchill had a lot more to work with, both in who they were and what they accomplished, than Biden.
I’d put Lincoln in the running for WOAT. Got half a million Americans killed in an unnecessary war, far eclipsing LBJ. Slavery was dying of natural causes all over the world and that would have happened here in due time. No need for massive bloodshed to speed it up by a few years.
I think I had a sexist demon whispering in my ear.
Sorry about that, ladies.
The wives are better, not worse. But still, shitty presidents. I think I got that right.
the bottom four
Mrs. Wilson
Mrs. Biden
Mr. Wilson
Mr. Biden
chivalry is not dead
just a little grumpy sometimes
“Joe Biden is still in denial.” Why wouldn’t he be? Other than malevolence, denial and projection dominate the Democrat persona.
Maynard - 9:54. Indeed.
that so many hypnotized loyalist democrats care NOT AT ALL about the corruption and tax payer waste on team D - leaves most of us with that sick feeling in our gut.
Grant used to be ranked by historian as one of the worst Presidents ever. They also used to rank him as Lee's inferior militarily. All that has changed. Grant is now given credit for suppressing the KKK during his tenure as President and as a general having the vision to manage a campaign instead of just winning a battle. The Credit Mobilier scandal happened during his time in office, but the significant fact is that the transcontinental railroad was finished, not that there was corruption involved in its building........Well, perhaps there will be a similar revision to Biden's accomplishments. Future generations of schoolchildren will learn of his achievements. It's true that these children will be in madrassas in Afghanistan, but there can be denying those achievements.
You people should thank Biden for staying relevant so you can keep kicking him around. Especially since the Blue Tsunami, the Nvidiot China honey trap and the Lutnick crime family drama.
Smilin' Jack said...
" I’d put Lincoln in the running for WOAT. Got half a million Americans killed in an unnecessary war, far eclipsing LBJ. Slavery was dying of natural causes all over the world and that would have happened here in due time. No need for massive bloodshed to speed it up by a few years."
Careful, Jack. You can't say that. Next thing you know you'll be talking about "The War Between the States", denying that it was a "civil war" and saying it was not really about slavery.
I'll be right there, nodding my head thinking "when he's right, he right" and getting ostracized along with you.
Between 1800 and 1900 the world went from almost universal and universally approved slavery to very rare and almost universally disapproved slavery. The US was the only place it took a major war to do.
Next thing you know, you will be denying that Lincoln emancipated any slaves.
John Henry
First of all, we know Biden did not write these memoirs. They were likely written in large parts by the same sycophantic aides who prepped him for the debate and told him what a good job he had done.
I tell everyone who is remotely interested in the ACWABAWS to read Grant's memoirs.
I think we can all agree it’s never our guy’s fault.
Biden was a frighteningly incoherent old man at the debates, who had no business "being president", much less running for a 2nd term. Biden is sole reason I no longer consider myself a democrat-leaning voter. UGH. The damage is done, and it was significant. Biden was probably the WORST president ever. Ever.
IEE (9:46): “If MAGA believes the solution to the beating they just took is more Trump, who are we to stop them? The Republican Party has no identity independent of Trump.” Libtards have never needed to understand the opposition. The Democrat political strategy is based on cheating, calumny and voter ignorance. To the extent that MAGA includes conservatives Trump will not be their candidate in 2028. He’s too old and there are better choices. The Republicans’ identity since Reagan has been as an appendage of the Democrats. See: Bush, McCain, Ryan, Thune, etc. Democrats put a demented man in the White House in 2020. They will put a douchebag in in 2028. They have nothing else and Republicans are done.
IEE (9:46): “If MAGA believes the solution to the beating they just took is more Trump, who are we to stop them? The Republican Party has no identity independent of Trump.” Libtards have never needed to understand the opposition. The Democrat political strategy is based on cheating, calumny and voter ignorance. To the extent that MAGA includes conservatives Trump will not be their candidate in 2028. He’s too old and there are better choices. The Republicans’ identity since Reagan has been as an appendage of the Democrats. See: Bush, McCain, Ryan, Thune, etc. Democrats put a demented man in the White House in 2020. They will put a douchebag in in 2028. They have nothing else and Republicans are done.
Joe Biden can never cut a tragic figure, because Joe Biden never had a moment of greatness in his life. He's been in denial about his abilities his entire adult life. The purpose of his repeated and tiresome petty lies was always to make himself look good, to himself.
Quick: Somebody name his lasting legacy, all those years in the Senate, followed by the VP, followed by the P. List 5 of his achievements that made a real difference to the people. Yes I thought so. That's why there's no library.
Joe Biden is the classic example of a man that holds himself in high regard, a man in a class by himself, or at least alone, by himself, because nobody would choose to associate with him. The only lasting memory I have of Joe is him being inaugurated, behind the high-made-higher steel fences and the rows of outward-facing National Guard troops, with a very small crowd. It will forever carry the appearance of a phony ceremony, capping a coup by a junta. Which is how we were governed during his term, when you think about it, a pillaging team of special interests vested with executive power by unelected proxy.
"He had it in him to write a great book about the loss of his own powers as he aged, and how it led him to lash out at people... who said what they saw, and at allies who loved him but knew that he was done...."
Amazing how the narrative gets rewritten. All of those "people who loved him" and "allies" were telling all of us right-wing conspiracy theorists that Joe was sharp as a tack and never better. Right up to the end, when Barack sent George Clooney out to do the deed, and the herd left installed Kamala.
Dear Howie - Ann posted - we're just commenting.
I'd be thrilled to wake up and realize 4 years of Illegal immigration maximization from Crook Joe was all a very bad dream.
"His plan was always to carry Harris across the finish line and then to resign for health reasons."
I'm pretty sure that was the Democrats' plan. I doubt it was B's plan.
At no point during his life was Joe Biden the best person to run the world. He is and was always the definition of the mediocre white male that suceeds because he's a mediocre white male. He's everything the left is supposed to be against.
Is there a more dishonest business than politics? It makes even otherwise honest people into liars, and liars into power brokers. You even end up lying to yourself. If you want to live a decent life, maybe just avoid it altogether.
"Between 1800 and 1900 the world went from almost universal and universally approved slavery to very rare and almost universally disapproved slavery. The US was the only place it took a major war to do."
Lincoln apparently failed to predict the future, in a country where the question of whether new states would approve slavery or not was being fought politically and economically on an almost 50/50 basis. And Britain, then the most powerful empire in the world, although nominally opposed to slavery, was funding the slave-holding states through trade.
Was he supposed to just let history happen?
bagdhadbob--You are dead-on about library sales as a grift. (Your nic notwithstanding).
RCOII (9:33): “But the conservatives, well they cant stay mad at any Liberal/leftist no matter how scummy, immoral, or evil.” You are thinking of Republicans, but “staying mad” may be your game. It is counter productive. Conservatives despise leftists and oppose and expose them. Buckley, Limbaugh, DeSantis, Reagan, Alito, Thomas are a few who come to mind
'The difference was that every other president was given the chance to redeem themselves in a second debate.'
Sure, Joe. That was the difference.
'I wasn’t living in a dream world,' he writes. 'I believed I was the best person to lead the world.'...
And you think you're ***not*** living in a dream world, Joe?
Keep in mind that Biden's performance that night was him at his best with all the help drugs, rest, practice and experts could provide. Imagine how he performed in the job after a grueling 3 hour workday, if that ever even happened.
Gotta love journalists.
From 2020-late 2024, Journalists Were Still in Denial/They had it in them to write a great story about the loss of Biden’s powers as he aged. All the reporting was not that story.
Well, in Haiti it took a major war to make emancipation permanent, and in Brazil emancipation cost the emperor his throne. Consider the possibility that if emancipation took a war in the US that had more to do with the US than with Lincoln.
P.S. I prefer James Thurber's version of Appomattox.
Grant's reputation has changed during my lifetime (Generation Jones) more than that of any other historical figure. Amazing that the Confederate/Lost Cause propaganda held up so long. If you want to read Grant's Memoirs, I highly recommend "The Annotated Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant" edited by Elizabeth D. Samet. It's fantastic, with a multitude of photos, illustrations, and commentary.
Boatbuilder, Was there NO alternative to the WBTS? How did Russia free 60 million slaves (serfs)? How did Brazil free 10 million? Britain, France and a bunch of other countries all abolished slavery without wars.
We were the only one who could not solve the problem?
If nothing else, morally repugnant as it would have been, paying the slave owners would have been a solution.
Wouldn't it have been better than the war?
The idea that the WBTS was about slavery has always struck me as more propaganda than actuality.
That is not a defense of slavery.
John Henry
"He was a figurehead who let his cabinet run the Government and didn't even sign the pardons he gave out."
Didn't he personally sign the one for Hunter? (The one person he had said he was not going to pardon.)
Diversity politics. Empathetic euphemisms. Decaffeinated Joe.
Obviously it’s absurd to think that a declining dotard could write a great book, but the idea that he authored a tragedy for the United States is a perfectly reasonable idea.
Remind me: who fired the first shots at Ft Sumter?
I realize this is a thread about Biden’s delusional memoir, but the separate argument running about slavery misses some very important basic points.
First, human history up to the mid 1800s depended on raw human labor to do anything - build, farm, produce. The introduction of steam powered engines changed that - witness the reduction in 90%+ of populations to grow food/ crops to 5%. So the main reason for mass enslavement collapsed from simple economics - you don’t need those hands to work or mouths to feed. I shudder to think what would have happened if the civil war had been avoided and the black population in the south had suddenly become redundant - expulsion? Mass starvation?
Second - no region of the US was “virtuous” as regards to slavery of one form of the other. The South Ended up with chattel slavery of Africans for the same reason in the Caribbean islands sugar production - malaria was rife in those areas and Africans had childhood immunity off the boat.
The North practiced indentured servitude to a large degree early on because it was cheaper and the Europeans who signed the contracts didn’t drop from sickness on arrival ( like 60% + deaths in malaria heavy areas.)
It’s not virtue that rules - it’s always economics that push behavior - woke sensibilities notwithstanding.
Democrats have only themselves to blame as they looked the other way on the corruption and war mongering of both the Clintons and Biden. And OBTW, Obama’s wars in Libya and Syria flooded Europe with refugees. Achilles might claim that that was intentional, and I admit that it is hard to believe that the European leaders were so stupid as to not see it coming. That makes it look planned.
Assad and Qaddafi were holding back the flood gates, as Qaddafi warned. Meanwhile Israel was creating wars everywhere ratcheting up the refugee flows. That’s what allies do.
John Henry--I'm not saying that you are defending slavery. I'm just saying that Lincoln had to deal with the situation as it was. As did the Brazilians and the Russians, in their own situations. The U.S had states controlled by people whose economic success and power were directly tied to a slave-centered economy, in a time when individual state power was far greater relative to federal power than it later came to be (for better or worse). Lincoln didn't know whether slavery would or would not persist or succeed economically, or how long it would take. Brazil didn't emancipate its slaves until 1888 (although they banned the importation of slaves in 1850, the U.S. banned it in 1808). And yes, I know that slavery wasn't the only issue behind the war.
Did Joe really have it in him to write any book -- let alone a great one?
I think the literary novel is dying, but still, people who may have a "great story" aren't always equipped to tell it themselves. There's an opening for a Biden saga or any number of other sagas -- though it's likely that biographers will get there first and screenwriters will do it best.
Mechanical cotton harvesters didn't go into widespread use until the 1940s or later. One way or another, planters were going to hold on to their labor force until then (and get rid of the human workforce afterwards). It didn't necessarily have to be with slavery (after 1865 it turned out to be with forms of "quasi-slavery"), but in 1860 slavery was the means of insuring an obedient (captive) workforce.
A plan for gradual, compensated emancipation could have been worked out, but slave owners wouldn't have accepted it. Cotton prices and the cotton-slave economy were riding high in the 1850s. Southerners may have comforted themselves with the idea that eventually, in God's good time, slavery would disappear, but the consensus among slave owners was that slavery needed to be defended here and now at all costs against the evil "Black Republicans."
The Dem Party has paid no price for giving an obviously impaired Biden its nomination in 2020, and then covering for him until July 2024. No leading member has admitted that or criticized it in public that I've heard. No supposedly non-partisan political historian has. The Party can do no wrong. I'm not going to bluesky to see what the peons spewed about it. No doubt, they only care that Trump won.
The MSM has paid, to an extent, in diminished ratings.
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