Looking back on today's posts, I feel the blog had a theme — perhaps even a narrative arc. There was a lot about looks... and then Sister June Carpenter, the 3rd to the last Shaker, who saw that everyone had the look of God inside them.
November 15, 2026
Sunrise.
I hope you had a lovely day!
Posted by Ann Althouse at 4:38 PM
19 comments:
Commies on Nov 2: Affordability! Affordability! Affordability!
Commies on Nov 4: Investigate! Investigate! Investigate!
heh
Tucker Builds Time Machine To Kill Baby Churchill
I usually don't need to read the articles, the headlines crack me up.
I think some master Christian comedian comes up with the headlines at the Bee, and then employs a bunch of people to write the articles.
article
plus a bow tie smackdown
David Mamet smacks the bow tie mafia
(you too George Will)
(I've offered a job to a guy in my church and I just realized he's part of the bow tie mafia)
I did have a lovely Sunday (not over yet), thank you hostess, for keeping us all in line and fired up
Humperdink
a slight quibble
"We don't need no stinking investigation"
"Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!"
Avengers assemble and Republicans unite
It was an exceptionally nice autumn day today. Clear, crisp, bracingly chilly without being freezing.
Know of 7 affairs.
3 acrimonious divorce.
2 still married and "forgiven" but pops up once in a while.
2 still married with continued accepted affair(s)
a slight quibble
"We don't need no stinking investigation"
"Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!"
If they don't just kill Trump first.
On TV and in movies adultry is shown as "Fun". And Divorce is considered the same way. Usually movies/TV show someone in an unhappy marriage and then they find their one true love. Or its a matter for comedy.
In real life, with most people, adultery is a prelude to unhappiness.
Trump blames Biden for the implosion of the air traffic control system, while Sean Duffy blames the Republican-controlled Congress. Meanwhile, Scott Bessent points the finger at Lutnick for allowing Nvidia to circumvent restrictions on chip sales to China. Is anyone actually in charge here?
It’s hard to see how Trump was responsible for last week's election debacle. He’s only the leader of the party, the instigator of all trade and military wars the US is in and spent the entire campaign positioning himself as the face of the party at countless incomprehensible rallies.
TDS on full display.
At 68, I have 100% perfect record of avoiding the most hated of problems: no affairs, no separation, no divorce, no alimony, no child support, no shared custody, and no kids' college tuition. I've never even had a relationship fight that lasted 12 hours. I credit one simple decision made multiple times.
We're all subjected to anti-Trump, anti-Republican, Anti-Conservative propaganda 24/7/365 in the media. The late night shows attack Trump. All the news media, except Fox, and maybe the NY Post, attack Trump. Almost every news site on the web is anti-Trump.
But that doesnt dullard from barging onto Althouse to give us the newest anti-trump story that we all know. And now matter how boring they are, they never go away. Or go "Gee, everybody already knows this, why am i wasting my time?"
But this is the strength of the liberal/left. They provide a home for the freaks, the weirdos, the bores, and dumbos. They give a purpose in life, that used to filled by religion or community.
I'm amazed at how smart the people at the top of the liberal/left are. Masters at manipulation and politics. And how stupid their followers are.
Violence on Omaha bus.
Waiting for our man on the spot report.
I'm still trying to get AI to tell me what just happened on television without telling me what's going to happen. It would be even more of a problem if what's going to happen isn't usually so predictable.
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