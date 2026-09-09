September 9, 2026
This morning's sunrise, in the rain.
This post is tonight's open thread. Scroll down for the 7th anniversary of the sunrise project, with the 19 best photos of the year — here.
Posted by Ann Althouse at 6:16 PM
Tags: Lake Mendota, photography, sunrise
48 comments:
You just knew the female jurors in the Clancey case wouldn't be able to keep their mouths shut and they were going to say indefensible stupid things.
They are not disappointing.
I like that top photo.
The rain started as I was walking this morning and I found myself thinking "I wonder if Ann Althouse will trek to Picnic Point". It wasn't a hard rain, so I decided you would.
Sunrise, we get every day, but we could sure use some of that rain.
Wet, wet rain.
It was an excellent mist of a rain.
Crack - where are you?
Come back, Crack, come back.
Ann misses you, Meade misses you, I miss you.
Now some young male juror in the Clancy case was “devastated that he couldn’t set her free”!
Who the hell talks like that? He’s as crazy as the women jurors who have spoken out so far!
For several days YouTube has been offering me a History One video titled Hitler's Only Friend about August Kubizek. It's a solid product with some discreet and in my opinion justifiable AI.
It's about 18 minutes long. and towards the end it mentions the American internment camp that Kubizek and other Nazis were sent to at Glazenberg Austria in 1945.
I thought, "That sounds familiar," and sure enough at16:05 there's a photo (not AI) of Camp Marcus W. Orr, named for the only combat casualty taken in the war by the 742nd Ordnance Light Maintenance Company of the 42nd Infantry Division,
and possibly the only US Army installation named for an enlisted man.
(tbc)
ah nice. I like. I want to come visit.
So sick of hot dry summer.
Bessent’s Latest Buyback Move Leaves Investors Wanting More
Yields climb to fresh multiyear highs after the Treasury ~WSJ
"Department said it would buy back $6 billion of longer-term debt"
Let's math.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: Q1 Q1 Public U.S. debt 2026 (millions): $39,065,421. Scottie's little trade (millions): $6,000.
$6000/$39,065,421. = 0.0154%
Doesn't even qualify as a band-aid. 30 year yield up ~5.29 basis points. I think spending 6 billion on hiring some competent diplomats to end the multitudinous wars would be a wiser use of funds.
Marc Orr spent years in Army hospitals and as a paraplegic in a wheelchair he had to give up his ambition of becoming a medical doctor. He got a PhD in History and became a highly regarded history prof at Memphis State specializing in the Medieval and Renaissance periods.
I stumbled into one of his classes and took several from him without becoming an Orrite, as some of the grad students half-ironically described themselves.
It helped me that I knew who Nietzsche was, and Douglas McArthur*. He was merciless to female airheads and more than once I watched with a compound of awe, satisfaction, and pity as some tearful coed fled the classroom (and sometimes the school) in the face of his his disdain.
*McArthur had commanded the 42nd Division in Big Kraut Fuckup #1, and was an Arkie grit like Dr. Orr.
(tbc)
That shot is a painting better than the ones recently stolen in Paris.
He was a founder of Disabled Veterans of America and raised holy hell to make Memphis State a very early handicapped-friendly campus.
As I neared graduation he took a lot of time to discuss my options while we smoked my Dorals (we were both trying to quit and those were so bad and hard-drawing they were the next thing to no cigarette at all).
I remember him saying that if I wanted real success I'd have to be a much bigger bastard than came naturally to me.
(tbc)
It will be an interesting world if and when Marco Rubio becomes our first hispanic president.
It would not surprise me if we develop closer ties with South America than with Europe. Socialism is such a basket ideology. It would be amazing if free market capitalism is unleashed on the continent.
Regarding yesterda’s post an out the theft of Renoir paintings, there is additional information about it in the Wikipedia entry for Renoir. The portrait of Madame Pinchon was probably the best of the four, and the thieves also dropped “Coco lisany,” a not bad portrait of a young girl. The two Renoirs they got away with were “Jeune Femme au puits,” which Wikipedia charitably described as unfinished, and a pedestrian “Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano.”
Has Lindsay Clancy shown any remorse, any at all? She was not exhibiting any purported psychosis during the trial… if she’s “ok” now, where is her remorse?
They say that the market for non-fiction books is cratering.
https://dearheadofmine.substack.com/p/the-nonfiction-book-market-is-collapsing
In recent years, non-fiction sales were greater than fiction sales. Now that's reversed. Explanation offered: men aren't reading books now.
Over the years, as a lifelong WWII buff, I listened to his stories in private and public about how he was present at the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp, and his spinal injury was from a German sniper . . . or a bomb from an Me-262. I knew those were both plausible but they couldn't both be true but never asked about the discrepancy.
When I failed to take his advice--apply to the London School of Economics, take a DoD teaching job overseas, dump the girlfriend--we grew apart. Still friendly but at a distance.
((tbc)
This is not Barbara Stanwyck.
Grok and Google's ai couldn't tell me either.
Interesting McLuhanesque social experiment. In North America, TikTok gives us stupid stunts and vapid influencers. It's said that Tik Tok is used for educational purposes in China. Will that work or will the short form media turn the minds of China's youth into mush, as it has ours? Does content matter or is the medium the message?
We had a similar experiment with Sesame Street and the Electric Company years ago. Did the shows really teach the young to read or just habituate them to TV watching? Or is the question moot, since children learned to read and became addicted to television even without PBS.
The communists want your kids.
Oh look - communism, Israel hate, Pro-Hamas, Anti-ICE, anti-Police, Pro-soviet propaganda and democratic leftism democrat lies and corruption - it's all the same hot crap.
MORE - The Communist cult is spreading (D)
Hey KKKak-where are you?
How did all that Hunter Biden crypto work out for you?
Lemme Vibe Bandit @9;20 PM
That's Joan Crawford and Zachary Scott in Flamingo Road.
Yes, AI Might Really Kill Us All
Just noticing what autocorrect did to "Lem"... Lemme isn't even a frigging word. Fahking stupid autocorrect takes an intentional spelling, a name, and changes it to non-words now? WTF...
Trump promises $5 grand to all white Americans for a House win. Don't hold your breath! He lies and never keeps his promises.
Anything to prevent another impeachment but honoring aTrump promise?
All WHITE Americans??? Really Gad?? Lying again, this early in the morning?? What, are you and your side really trying to start a race war?? Why do you have to lie to divide all the time.
…trillions every year to support illegals imported to help win elections is a-okay…
The “new and improved” British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a ban on trade with Israeli “settlements“.
I suppose if my country was overrun with Muslims, I would be singing from their hymn book also. Or not. As my departed dad would say “you cannot appease a tiger”. Western Europe is lost, gone forever.
“ What, are you and your side really trying to start a race war?? Why do you have to lie to divide all the time.”
Of course that is what they are doing. That’s where their power comes from. If you eliminate black solidarity, you lose the almost monolithic black vote. It is significant that the SPLC had to go out and fund the KKK in order to keep this bogeyman still alive, in order to keep blacks together in fear, thus voting for Dems. Despite the slight problem that over the history of the KKK, it has always been composed mostly of Democrats.
Via HotAir: “Sixty-two years and $22 trillion after Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty, the national poverty rate hovers around 11 percent.”
A wise investment indeed. (Sarc). The Commies like to say we didn’t spend enough.
Interesting statistics, humperdink. Since 9/11, the US has spent $10 trillion and has murdered approximately 4.5 million people and get the price of oil is still over $100. Yeah, but let's make fun of poor people shall we?
@Howard. Nice deflection. Of course squandering $22T is OK in your book, correct? You can’t defend it, can you?
BTW, not making fun of the poor. They have been shafted by the likes of you.
…there is a monetary challenge as the trillions in fraud are removed from the system, since government spending is part of gdp. The administration has identified 1 to 1.5 trillion in fraud alone so that’s a high teens percentage of gdp. While there is strong evidence Trump employment and household finance efforts are showing results, shrinking gdp can lead to negative fiscal and monetary problems like…recession, defensive postures from consumers and business, deflationary forces. It’s a management issue…
Barry Melrose obit
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7ga9UQFN1KE&ra=m
I always liked this guy. I remember his joke about Winnipeg, “You can watch your dog run away for three days. Maybe it’s the delivery.. Anyway, I will miss him.
Joan crawford duh
…yah, melrose was good at the desk. Will miss…
They say that every time a Renoir is stolen, the average beauty of Western art goes up.
---- You just knew the female jurors in the Clancey case wouldn't be able to keep their mouths shut and they were going to say indefensible stupid things. [Achilles]
Please show me something that is not normal jury-room dynamics among 12 citizens of one's peers. I haven't seen or heard it. People commenting on the innanet are worked up over the fact that so many on that panel disagreed with the commenters' preconceived notions and limited knowledge base -- not having been there every day and not having heard all the evidence.
Barry Melrose was a piece of work, as in he was different than most analysts, beginning with flowing locks. He always spoke candidly about the game and players. I generally enjoyed his commentary.
Not a real fan of the current crop.
…yah good hair game. Melrose was the loose inspiration for Liev Schreiber’s Ross Rhea’s look in Goon- a very underrated movie imo…
Nah they are just evil witches she murdered those children methodically
Thanks for the correct identification. eBay needs to update their game. Straighten out their hat.
Although not an analyst (yet), I can do without Tortorella. First class twit.
Goon was a great hockey movie, one that crosses my mind from time to time, even though I have only seen it once.
On the NHL network, they have this one analyst, a former player, who tries to do with shtick was Melrose seemed born with.
My phone thinks I have saggy breasts. What did I do, AI, to convince you that I have saggy breasts? Did I click twice on the saggy breast ad? I did not. Not even once, AI. Not even once. Have I told the internet that I do not have saggy breasts? Yes, I have. Twice, possibly three times. And yet, the saggy breast ads continue. On TV, it's cars, and alcohol, and drugs. But on my phone, it's saggy breasts. TV is doing better than you, AI. And that is a dumb appliance. Come on, Obi-Wan. You're my only hope.
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