September 9, 2026
September 9th is the anniversary of the sunrise project here on the Althouse blog.
The traditional celebration is to post my favorite sunrises of the year. Here they are, in chronological order. Click through to see the precise date.
Posted by Ann Althouse at 4:45 PM
Tags: annual nonsense, Lake Mendota, photography, sunrise
31 comments:
Wow, what great photos. And not painted with a penis.
I like them all, but 6467 is my favorite because it reminds me of a hiking trip in Mississippi. Without the humidity and snapping turtles.
Thanks so much for continuing this series!
It's the 7th anniversary. We've gone out nearly every day.
Beautiful photography! I admire your persistence.
I used to downplay sunrises. But they are important.
So much of our health and physiology and productivity is tied into watching the sunrise and being active in the morning.
Lovely lovey lovely
Speaking of anniversaries, today is the 50th anniversary of Mao Ze Dong's arrival in Hell. I wish I'd known earlier and picked up a little something at the liquor store to celebrate the occasion. There's at least one (British) politician on Twitter who refuses to admit that he did more harm than good in the world.
A lifelong night owl, I have (shockingly) over the last year or so morphed into a very early riser and a much-earlier to bed-er. I'm seeing sunrises IRL now, and so I enjoy your Sunrise Project even more, especially since I usually don't see those until the morning after you post them.
Kudos to you and Meade.
In person, I favor the sunrises & sunsets around the fall equinox.
But for the photos on this blog, I enjoy the winter ones. They cheer me up during the darkest time of the year.
Winter is the prettiest, I believe. Not only do we get beautiful skies, but the frozen lake is more interesting and reflective than the liquid water. Also, when the leaves are off the trees, we have more vantage points. Leafy trees are more beautiful in the daytime, but bare trees do a better job of framing the sky.
You’ve accumulated some great photos over the years. You should look into getting them published. Would make a great coffee table book, especially for Madisonians.
Beautiful images. I'm wondering how much computer space they are consuming.
nice
Posted in Canada:
“Mark Carney is amazing! My refrigerator used to only hold $175 of groceries but it now holds over $400! I don’t how he does it but I definitely plan on voting for him again…….
I like the second one. I’ve always been partial to the deep blues.
I like the second one. I’ve always been partial to the deep blues.
Truly beautiful. Hudson River School.
“I used to downplay sunrises. But they are important.”
Yes. It’ll be sad if someday the sun doesn’t rise. No pretty pictures. And, of course, we all die.
Beautiful!
Nature continues to amaze, and so do these photos.
3rd from the top down. Best in show.
Genius work, Ann.
These photos are really the trademark of the Althouse blog.
Some real beauties in there.
I am a big fan of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10, 11 and 12.
If you let AI choose the best photos, how much overlap would there be?
Homeric epithets for Dawn:
Rosy-fingered Dawn
Early-born Dawn
Saffron-robed Dawn
Golden-throned Dawn
My favorite is the 3rd one--Nov 2, 2025. It reminds me so much of the opening graphic on BBC programs (Parliament building reflected on the Thames) that I can't look at it without hearing the music.
Found it.
All are beautiful, but #14 is my favorite from this group. The colors on that one are turned up to 11.
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