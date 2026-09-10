"There's something about when [women who don't have kids] get past the reproductive age that they get like very invested in politics."

"It's, like, you don't even have a world to protect. You don't have children. So you don't have a world to make better for the children. And you got maybe 20 years left, right?... You'll be 77/78 years old and you'll probably be basically dead.... So why are you so invested in all the other people's problems of the world when your life is a fucking mess? Because you've infantilized the world. You've turned the culture into your children and that's why they're scolding. That's the scolding aspect that you get... And... from men that don't have children. They get older, they get a there's a scolding political aspect of it. They never had children. Instead of just, like, having opinions on things and being able to debate your opinions of why you think that way, there's a scolding of people who disagree...."
A theory of gender politics, from Joe Rogan.
The idea seems to be that women — not all women, but most — are natural scolds, and if they don't have children to scold, they're going to range freely, looking for adults to scold.
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Maybe they've never encountered the weariness of it, of raising kids, of being fatigued with the constant care and worry, then of getting them through the impossible teen years, where they become adept at verbal sparring, start winning arguments, start really tweaking your emotional buttons just for that mindless, ruthless, teenage perversity. And then their 20's, when you're a worried empty-nester with your kid out in that jungle, then late 20s, when the pride really starts to manifest, and you start to realize it's probably going to be OK, and then BAM marriage, grandkids, and life is good.
People with problem kids may not have those experiences, but they get the weariness in spades, and also the sense of being powerless. People with no kids have none of that, maybe just nieces and nephews. Personally I think they miss out. But I see Rogan's point. Without kids, you can't realize how important it is, to have faith, that things can turn out OK even when you think you've been beating your brains out.
He says scolding, disproving that having kids inoculates you.
I suspect Joe Rogan is coming off just losing an argument with his childless sister-in-law.
Maybe their childless status and its irreversibility has hit home, and they need to deflect the sense of their own irrevocable transience. Maybe there's a need to substitute a legacy of seeming goodness in exchange for the absence of progeny and the absence of impact.
Maybe they sense that Senior VP of Marketing for XYZ Corp. was a big fat zero.
I think this can happen even to women who have children when they see that their bloodline is coming to an end. My sister-in-law has three kids, all of whom are socialists in the grips of climate-change panic who have vowed they will never have children in order to Save the World. Their mother was apolitical as a young woman, but now in her late 50's, facing an old age devoid of grandchildren, she has drunk very, very deeply from the well of looney-left politics in general and TDS in particular. She and her husband recently declared that they are planning to leave for Canada or Europe because they detest America so much.
I've always gotten along well with them by avoiding political discussions, and will miss seeing them, but I can't say I am sorry that my right-wing son and his wife may have four or five kids while she and all her left-wing spawn will pass on in a few decades without replacing themselves in the electorate.
Yeah, thats about right.
IMHO, women are not serious creatures (except for choosing their long or short term mates) until they are at least 30 and often past that age.
It is my experience that women actually get serious and political when they see how the system treats their children. And since all systems favor girls it means women only get serious and political when they see the system grind their son into the ground.
Sex courts in colleges were all the thing until liberal women were having THEIR sons being hauled before star chambers.
Rogan’s theory seems to be that childless women become political scolds because they have no children to scold. Which is an impressive theory, considering he arrives at it by scolding childless women for having opinions. The circle is complete.
One interesting experiment that has been done is to test the reaction of men vs women when a guilty person was punished or an innocent person was punished.
Men didn’t like it when the innocent person was punished, but kind of liked it when the guilty person was punished. Women did not want anybody punished.
Now look at illegal immigration, for one thing.
“You've turned the culture into your children and that's why they're scolding. That's the scolding aspect that you get... And... from men that don't have children. They get older, they get a there's a scolding political aspect of it. They never had children. Instead of just, like, having opinions on things and being able to debate your opinions of why you think that way, there's a scolding of people who disagree...."
Scolds Joe Rogan.
Spot the person with no kids. Having kids means that you eventually realize that scolding can be used to correct the behavior of small children - but otherwise is a useless exercise that brings poor results and no satisfaction, a conclusion that only is arrived at with time and reflection, and only after you accept that you really are pretty powerless, and that things can turn out well whether you scold or don't scold. So it's better not to diminish yourself.
"The idea seems to be that women — not all women, but most — are natural scolds, and if they don't have children to scold, they're going to range freely, looking for adults to scold."
The annals of the Massachusetts Bay Colony supports Rogan's thesis. The Puritan Fathers disliked public scolding. Using our terminology, they would have called it anti-social. They also understood that a synergy existed between female idleness, gossip, and public scolding. The more of a woman's time not occupied by profitable labor, the more likely she will fill that time with gossip with other idle women. The more they gossip, the more motivated to scold they become. The spare time is what linked elderly women, widows with grown children usually, with those gossip sessions. Gossiping and scolding was also deemed to be public misdemeanors, and the convicted were punish -- the dunking stool for the gossips, the stocks for the scolds. By these means they hoped to train the gossips to take deep, cleansing breaths rather than cluck like River City hens, and to personally experience public humiliation.
However, the colonists didn't invent those practices or the punishments. Libel was much more commonly adjudicated in Tudor England than it is today in America. Every parish church had at least one deacon, who, went not engaged in promoting church attendance on Sundays, conducted a libel court with the power to punish miscreants and award damages. Every scolding carries an accusation of wrong doing, and every accusation of wrong doing can justly or unjustly damage reputations, ruin livelihoods, and dissolve family ties.
Dunk 'em and pillory them. The Puritans had it right.
Sorry Joe, you're giving the psychological warfare guys - who are excellent - too much credit. It's not a psy op. It's organic. It's psychos feeding each other's psychosis on social media, which may as well be the female god now. The girlish child witch denouncers of Salem ain't got shit on this nightmare.
Yes. It's horrifying
I'm sure I've written this here a half dozen times, but Somerset Maugham said there's no one on Earth more ruthless than a woman of a certain age who thinks she's doing good.
For some reason, that's stayed with me for 40 years.
"there's no one on Earth more ruthless than a woman of a certain age who thinks she's doing good."
C.S. Lewis's "Omnipotent Moral Busybody" par excellence.
“The annals of the Massachusetts Bay Colony supports Rogan's thesis. The Puritan Fathers disliked public scolding.”
Sigh. I guess The Scarlet Letter is no longer assigned in schools. Too bad; it’s a great book.
As is well documented, both through scientific study and experience, lots of women are crazy as hell. The less they have to do, the more it manifests - or gynofests, if you like. Men without kids flutter among them like a hummingbird in a garden.
There is a reason God made men the stronger sex. Imagine the carnage if he hadn't. A man is never in as much danger as when asleep next to his lover.
And then there's this old chestnut, the modern scolds, scolding us about the misogynistic historical scolding of women who scold.....
The day they start scolding crooked hats, that's the day men are going to to stand up, go to their windows, and shout "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!".
It will be the straw that broke Joe Namath's back.
I listened and did not hear Rogan scold anyone. He made an observation that some women without children are scolds. Kind of a banal observation scolds and their schlemiels find offensive because they were observed. They find the truth unflattering...
I enjoy the occasional listen of the JRE, yet I feel no need, at all, to defend every idea he puts out. I’m also not an expert on many subjects. However, when Joe starts talking about UFOs, I roll my eyes and skip pass his crazy lunatic theories. It’s like skipping IEE.
What's your complaint, Smilin' Jack?
A scold will begin a comment on Althouse with "you people".
We people should spend a tad more time actually looking at the videos.
““The annals of the Massachusetts Bay Colony supports Rogan's thesis. The Puritan Fathers disliked public scolding.”
“In 17th-century Puritan Boston, Hester Prynne is led from prison with her infant daughter, Pearl, in her arms and the scarlet letter "A" (for Adultery) stitched onto her dress. She has refused to name the child's father and is sentenced to stand on the town scaffold to face public shaming.”
Actually, the most effective conservative movements in our country were started and sustained by women who had no children, including members of conservative religious orders.
Yes, I'm utterly disgusted by the outcome of the Lindsey Clancy trial and by her supporters. But let's use ration and statistics and remember that men commit the vast majority of familial murders, over 95%, and if the media had one honest drop of blood in their veins, they would report on how many of them are treated exactly as she is being treated. Men commit nearly all violent crime and murders, and thousands of them walk away time after time.
We need to have a reality-based discussion,not one based on your emotions. We can still agree on Clancy.
"You'll be 77/78 years old and you'll probably be basically dead....". Wow, I'll be basically dead in just over 2 years. Thanks for the pep talk, Joe.
Smilin J, I'm not sure what argument from fiction you think you are making...
"Men didn’t like it when the innocent person was punished, but kind of liked it when the guilty person was punished. Women did not want anybody punished."
Are you telling me I need to start identifying as a man? I want justice - the innocent are unharmed/protected and the criminals are punished in a way that is proportionate to the harm they have done.
It’s a general trend, not a rule in every case.
“The idea seems to be that women — not all women, but most — are natural scolds”
Most women, no. Upper-middle-class white women, yes.
But is it the older women or the younger women who are the trouble?, A lot of older women drag their husbands or partners to the rallies and they help each other walk, sit, stand, and generally locomote. Does anybody pay much attention to geriatric protestors? The younger women turn up on their own in large numbers. They have more vitality and virulence and attract more attention.
In general Men and Women who have never had children should not be involved in deciding the future if a society is to survive.
Interesting that Ann did not disagree.
With apologies to Jonathan Edwards:
“How much does it cost, I'll buy it
The time is all we've lost, I'll try it
But she can't even run her own life
I'll be damned if she'll run mine, Sunshine”
These female fools think they know how the world should work. They have no idea how it really works, or why.
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