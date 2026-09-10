... a well-examined head on a wild, untamed continent.
Here's a quote from George Bush, almost 25 years ago when he addressed the UN after 911: We’re asking for a comprehensive commitment to this fight. We must unite in opposing all terrorists, not justsome of them. In this world, there are good causes and bad causes, and we may disagree on where the line is drawn. Yet, there is no such thing as a good terrorist. No national aspiration, no remembered wrong can ever justifythe deliberate murder of the innocent.Any government that rejects this principle, trying to pick and choose its terrorist friends, will know the consequences."My, my my. "No national aspiration, no remembered wrong can ever justify the deliberate murder of the innocent."Is this why Bush has been silent over Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank?
9ers in the land a wondah, the land down undah.
All the pics are beauts, but the first one’s extra special!
Trump could have made the 9/11 ceremony about the heroes who died saving others and those who risked their lives and health. Instead, he managed to make it another story about himself, apparently the hero of an event he didn’t participate in.At 9/11 Tribute, Trump Adds New Claim to His Disputed Role After Attack ~ NYT"𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘱𝘵. 11 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥."
A couple of nights ago in a poetry thread I asked for suggestions about how to get started on poetry. I got several thoughtful responses, which I really appreciate. Thanks to all.I believe I will begin with Mr. Frost.
"𝘞𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶'𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘺, '𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦, 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦. 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘔𝘳. 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩.' 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘐'𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘺, '𝘕𝘰 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴𝘯'𝘵. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦!"In fairness, it is too much.Bond Selloff Extends, Putting 5% 10-Year Yield In Sight ~ WSJ"𝘜𝘚 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘫𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 $109 𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘵 𝘣𝘶𝘺𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘭-𝘰𝘧𝘧.𝘛𝘩𝘦 30-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘜𝘚 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘫𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 0.08 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 5.37 𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 2007, 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘨𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵 𝘉𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘺𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯."Bessent told the bond market who was in charge. The bond market thanked him for his clarification and raised the cost of his borrowing.
I saw this a statement in an often referenced in the comments here blog: 𝘒𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘴, 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺, 𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴.Lacks historical accuracy for those as old as I am. From 1955-1994 the House was controlled by Democrats, often an overwhelming majority. Newt Gingrich sent a shockwave through the entire political establishment by engineering a Republican controlled House in the 1994 elections. The House Republicans squandered that opportunity to do anything- they had no idea how to be the majority party.And to this day, in my 71 year old life, the Republican Party as a whole has yet to figure out how to be the majority party when they control the House, Senate, and Presidency. The only reason the House switches party control at the 2 year point into a Republican Presidency- because they've done nothing. This time around they've at least passed some bills, but pretend Republicans still in the Senate have refused to act on them. I think it's fine they maintain the filibuster- not fine at all they don't actually require the filibustering Senators to speak 24/7/365 on the floor of the Senate to justify their filibuster. That would be great spectacle for the People to watch. What we have is a pretend filibuster that has only benefited Democrats.
Charlie Kirk died a year ago today. Forever in our hearts.
What if the reason why there was only one rational juror out of twelve is the same reason why Elisabeth Holmes, Bernie Madoff and Jeffrey Epstein were successful? "[T]hat human beings are not rational actors making logical choices. We are flawed, lazy, corner cutting machines riddled with blind spots running on ancient biological software."YouTube: The dark psychology behind first impressions
Is someone trying to rehab Hitler? Know your Memes
Elizabeth Holmes would be played by an AI terry garr in my not Netflix series.
Excellent choice.
Clinton, Obama, and Biden all lost control of Congress in their first midterms -- from trying to do too much, not too little. It seems almost to be a law of American politics that the president's party gains seats in the presidential election year and loses seats in the first midterm (now that the Democrats lost their base in the South). George W. Bush was an exception (911 and all that).
𝘚𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘐𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘓𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴!
Pipelines don't move and are long, mostly linear targets. Hard to defend. https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/brent-tops-102-mideast-escalation-threatens-hormuz-flows-hsbc-hike-oil-forecast
Eva Marie said..."Charlie Kirk died a year ago today. Forever in our hearts."Here's my take:Anyone who celebrates Charlie Kirk's murder should be shot.Anyone who cheers for Luigi Mangione should be shot in the back on a public street.Change my mind.
Remember sudden infant death syndrome better known as SIDS? I guess we can now safely say there is no such thing. There has always been questions around the phenomenon, but the Clancy slaughter has rendered the diagnosis moot.Women have been strangling their infants from time immemorial.
#1 for the win!
The 9/11 stuff is tiresome.The U.S. kept letting in more Muslims after 9/11. Ceremony can’t coverup incompetence & perfidy.
Are you addicted to Crack?
The nicknames we choose are so funny sometimes. I googled "gadfly" one time and it's a fly that buzzes around a cow's asshole. Also, Socrates. But the main definition is a fly that buzzes around a cow's asshole. Every time I see gadfly, I'm like, "He's asshole adjacent." Except I can't say that, it would make me the asshole. This is why "you're asshole adjacent" is a really bad insult to say out on the streets. Theoretically, I could wait for some other guy to post something after gadfly posts something. That would give me the space to call gadfly "asshole adjacent." But then the next poster would be mad at me. So I say nothing! As fly-in-the-asshole man (or Socrates) just keeps babbling leftist ideology and annoying the cows. On purpose, I think.
I googled IEE one time, thinking that it was a roadside bomb. But that's IED. IEEE is the world's largest largest tech organization. Or the scream the bad guys make in a Jonny Quest cartoon.
What other cartoon rocks like a silent movie with an awesome jazz score? Sometimes you don't need any words. Think about that one, photo fans.
I didn't know this.The NEA tried to erase the Jews from the Holocaust. Instead of teaching kids that Nazi Germany exterminated 6 million Jews, the new "guidelines" is that the Nazis killed 12 million people of a variety of faiths. No mention of the attempt to wipe out the Jews. NYT thought that was a non-story.WaPo thought that was a non-story.The Trump administration opened up a civil rights investigation into the union and it's anti-Semitic mission. News media sees nothing and says nothing. Y'all are fucking cowards and reprehensible cowards at that. If you're relying on liberal media to tell you what's going on, you are missing out on the truth. That's for damn sure.
Jews are the new unborn children. Nothing to see here! We're the NYT.
Is the failure to specifically mention the 6 million Jews different than the failure to mention the other 6 million the Nazis killed?About 3 million Soviet POWs, along with 2 million Poles, 500 thousand gypsies, 250 thousand physically & mentally disabled, and about another 250,000 people (gays, Jehovahs Witnesses, habitual criminals & other asocials). The Nazis hated the Slavs as much as the Jews.
I'm aware of all that, mccullough. The Holocaust museum speaks eloquently about all the victims. I object to National Socialists and their union propaganda team, trying to create a new Hitler Youth, in our society. Anti-Semitism is an ancient evil and they are up to their neck in it. Trump is right to go after these shit-heels. And you are wrong, sir, to applaud this revision and to simply ignore the very real attempt by Hitler to exterminate all the Jews.
Nazis are National Socialists and they are very much a big government solution. And indoctrinating children is Nazi 101. Republicans ought to make it their mission to blow up this union and free our children from this evil.
If you think all these kids who now hate Israel is a coincidence, wake the fuck up. They've been indoctrinated to blame the Jews and hate the Jews.
I went to public schools. I was indoctrinated as a child to believe that Joseph McCarthy was just as bad as Joseph Stalin. I know how biased a one-party state is. It's insane that we allow leftists to indoctrinate our children. All these kids terrified of climate change, and the rest of the neurotic left agenda. And now that the left hates the Jews and the Jewish state? It's unthinkable to leave these haters in place to teach our children.Vote for school choice and crush the NEA. Crush them and break that union in two.
Here's the Brandeis Center on the lawsuit.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️.....do you ever get tired of whining?? It's all you do.
wendybar:Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️is just telling it as it is!.
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Here's a quote from George Bush, almost 25 years ago when he addressed the UN after 911:
We’re asking for a comprehensive commitment to this fight. We must unite in opposing all terrorists, not just
some of them. In this world, there are good causes and bad causes, and we may disagree on where the line is drawn. Yet, there is no such thing as a good terrorist. No national aspiration, no remembered wrong can ever justify
the deliberate murder of the innocent.
Any government that rejects this principle, trying to pick and choose its terrorist friends, will know the consequences."
My, my my. "No national aspiration, no remembered wrong can ever justify the deliberate murder of the innocent."
Is this why Bush has been silent over Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank?
9ers in the land a wondah, the land down undah.
All the pics are beauts, but the first one’s extra special!
Trump could have made the 9/11 ceremony about the heroes who died saving others and those who risked their lives and health. Instead, he managed to make it another story about himself, apparently the hero of an event he didn’t participate in.
At 9/11 Tribute, Trump Adds New Claim to His Disputed Role After Attack ~ NYT
"𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘱𝘵. 11 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥."
A couple of nights ago in a poetry thread I asked for suggestions about how to get started on poetry. I got several thoughtful responses, which I really appreciate. Thanks to all.
I believe I will begin with Mr. Frost.
"𝘞𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶'𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘺, '𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦, 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦. 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘔𝘳. 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩.' 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘐'𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘺, '𝘕𝘰 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴𝘯'𝘵. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦!"
In fairness, it is too much.
Bond Selloff Extends, Putting 5% 10-Year Yield In Sight ~ WSJ
"𝘜𝘚 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘫𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 $109 𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘵 𝘣𝘶𝘺𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘭-𝘰𝘧𝘧.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 30-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘜𝘚 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘫𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 0.08 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 5.37 𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 2007, 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘨𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵 𝘉𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘺𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯."
Bessent told the bond market who was in charge. The bond market thanked him for his clarification and raised the cost of his borrowing.
I saw this a statement in an often referenced in the comments here blog: 𝘒𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘴, 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺, 𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴.
Lacks historical accuracy for those as old as I am. From 1955-1994 the House was controlled by Democrats, often an overwhelming majority. Newt Gingrich sent a shockwave through the entire political establishment by engineering a Republican controlled House in the 1994 elections. The House Republicans squandered that opportunity to do anything- they had no idea how to be the majority party.
And to this day, in my 71 year old life, the Republican Party as a whole has yet to figure out how to be the majority party when they control the House, Senate, and Presidency. The only reason the House switches party control at the 2 year point into a Republican Presidency- because they've done nothing. This time around they've at least passed some bills, but pretend Republicans still in the Senate have refused to act on them. I think it's fine they maintain the filibuster- not fine at all they don't actually require the filibustering Senators to speak 24/7/365 on the floor of the Senate to justify their filibuster. That would be great spectacle for the People to watch. What we have is a pretend filibuster that has only benefited Democrats.
Charlie Kirk died a year ago today. Forever in our hearts.
What if the reason why there was only one rational juror out of twelve is the same reason why Elisabeth Holmes, Bernie Madoff and Jeffrey Epstein were successful? "[T]hat human beings are not rational actors making logical choices. We are flawed, lazy, corner cutting machines riddled with blind spots running on ancient biological software."
YouTube: The dark psychology behind first impressions
Is someone trying to rehab Hitler? Know your Memes
Elizabeth Holmes would be played by an AI terry garr in my not Netflix series.
Excellent choice.
Clinton, Obama, and Biden all lost control of Congress in their first midterms -- from trying to do too much, not too little. It seems almost to be a law of American politics that the president's party gains seats in the presidential election year and loses seats in the first midterm (now that the Democrats lost their base in the South). George W. Bush was an exception (911 and all that).
𝘚𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘐𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘓𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴!
Pipelines don't move and are long, mostly linear targets. Hard to defend.
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/brent-tops-102-mideast-escalation-threatens-hormuz-flows-hsbc-hike-oil-forecast
Eva Marie said...
"Charlie Kirk died a year ago today. Forever in our hearts."
Here's my take:
Anyone who celebrates Charlie Kirk's murder should be shot.
Anyone who cheers for Luigi Mangione should be shot in the back on a public street.
Change my mind.
Remember sudden infant death syndrome better known as SIDS? I guess we can now safely say there is no such thing. There has always been questions around the phenomenon, but the Clancy slaughter has rendered the diagnosis moot.Women have been strangling their infants from time immemorial.
#1 for the win!
The 9/11 stuff is tiresome.
The U.S. kept letting in more Muslims after 9/11. Ceremony can’t coverup incompetence & perfidy.
Are you addicted to Crack?
The nicknames we choose are so funny sometimes. I googled "gadfly" one time and it's a fly that buzzes around a cow's asshole. Also, Socrates. But the main definition is a fly that buzzes around a cow's asshole. Every time I see gadfly, I'm like, "He's asshole adjacent." Except I can't say that, it would make me the asshole. This is why "you're asshole adjacent" is a really bad insult to say out on the streets.
Theoretically, I could wait for some other guy to post something after gadfly posts something. That would give me the space to call gadfly "asshole adjacent." But then the next poster would be mad at me.
So I say nothing! As fly-in-the-asshole man (or Socrates) just keeps babbling leftist ideology and annoying the cows. On purpose, I think.
I googled IEE one time, thinking that it was a roadside bomb. But that's IED.
IEEE is the world's largest largest tech organization. Or the scream the bad guys make in a Jonny Quest cartoon.
What other cartoon rocks like a silent movie with an awesome jazz score? Sometimes you don't need any words. Think about that one, photo fans.
I didn't know this.
The NEA tried to erase the Jews from the Holocaust. Instead of teaching kids that Nazi Germany exterminated 6 million Jews, the new "guidelines" is that the Nazis killed 12 million people of a variety of faiths. No mention of the attempt to wipe out the Jews.
NYT thought that was a non-story.
WaPo thought that was a non-story.
The Trump administration opened up a civil rights investigation into the union and it's anti-Semitic mission.
News media sees nothing and says nothing. Y'all are fucking cowards and reprehensible cowards at that. If you're relying on liberal media to tell you what's going on, you are missing out on the truth. That's for damn sure.
Jews are the new unborn children. Nothing to see here! We're the NYT.
Is the failure to specifically mention the 6 million Jews different than the failure to mention the other 6 million the Nazis killed?
About 3 million Soviet POWs, along with 2 million Poles, 500 thousand gypsies, 250 thousand physically & mentally disabled, and about another 250,000 people (gays, Jehovahs Witnesses, habitual criminals & other asocials).
The Nazis hated the Slavs as much as the Jews.
I'm aware of all that, mccullough. The Holocaust museum speaks eloquently about all the victims.
I object to National Socialists and their union propaganda team, trying to create a new Hitler Youth, in our society. Anti-Semitism is an ancient evil and they are up to their neck in it. Trump is right to go after these shit-heels. And you are wrong, sir, to applaud this revision and to simply ignore the very real attempt by Hitler to exterminate all the Jews.
Nazis are National Socialists and they are very much a big government solution. And indoctrinating children is Nazi 101.
Republicans ought to make it their mission to blow up this union and free our children from this evil.
If you think all these kids who now hate Israel is a coincidence, wake the fuck up. They've been indoctrinated to blame the Jews and hate the Jews.
I went to public schools. I was indoctrinated as a child to believe that Joseph McCarthy was just as bad as Joseph Stalin. I know how biased a one-party state is.
It's insane that we allow leftists to indoctrinate our children. All these kids terrified of climate change, and the rest of the neurotic left agenda. And now that the left hates the Jews and the Jewish state? It's unthinkable to leave these haters in place to teach our children.
Vote for school choice and crush the NEA. Crush them and break that union in two.
Here's the Brandeis Center on the lawsuit.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️.....do you ever get tired of whining?? It's all you do.
wendybar:
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️is just telling it as it is!.
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