I thought @jaredkushner gave a spot on magnificent answer to the really nasty-toned question from @RichardEngel . Kudos to Jared 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JNk6USUvqq— Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) September 7, 2026
September 7, 2026
"The tone of your question was a little bit like Why haven't you done every single impossible thing possible?"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:18 AM
82 comments:
Aspects of the question are good journalism, but most of it was pontificating and unnecessarily adversarial.
The jackass tell came immediately when he addressed Mr Witkopf and then Jarrod Kushner. The media drops the formality with people they think are beneath them.
When I'm working around by property fixing this or that and sweating and bleeding, I often hear the crows squawking above me, never lifting a feather to help.
They do try to crap on me every chance they get.
No matter how much experience he gets he will be perceived as the callow upstart. That poor man.
What a sane answer by Jared. It just cuts right through the BS.
Putin isn’t interested in negotiations. He never was. Witkoff and Kushner need to bring Patriot missiles not peace proposals that won’t go anywhere.
After the mess they made with their other peace missions you might think they could stick to their day jobs,
Epic beat down by Kushner.
Now think of the song “Try” by Pink.
I am in MN currently visiting relatives and the state has a race for governor with do-nothing Amy Klobuvhat running as the Dem. The top news station has an interview with the GOP candidate, however it was packaged as a news report where the “reporter” said about 75 percent of the words “explaining” the answers and very short, cherry-picked soundbites. It was entirely adversarial.
Meanwhile it was reversed for Klobuchar with softball questions, a supportive tone and long, unbroken responses by the candidate.
The problem is the NBC reporter wants war with Russia and so does the Neocon establishment.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
Putin isn’t interested in negotiations. He never was. Witkoff and Kushner need to bring Patriot missiles not peace proposals that won’t go anywhere.
Biden started this war on purpose. The democrat party is the Neocon warmonger party now.
After the mess they made with their other peace missions you might think they could stick to their day jobs,
Donald Trump will win the Nobel Peace Prize this year.
He has been nominated by more people than any person in history. He was given the prize by the winner because she knew he deserved it.
You are just a really fucking stupid person.
If Trump were serious about 'sending a message' regarding the Ukraine conflict he would fly to Moscow (as Putin invited him to) instead of sending his CIA director. The message that would send would obviously be meant for Zelensky and European freeloaders, not Putin, but certain factors can't let that happen of course.
"Putin isn’t interested in negotiations. He never was."
Everyone knows the end of the war will be negotiated, including Putin. It's all about getting and maintaining a favorable position for when it finally happens. When you get up to walk out of the car dealership, that's negotiating too.
Interesting that Richard Engel questions why instant peace was not figured out between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Gazans. Given that these people have been at each other's throats through their history, it'd be pretty remarkable if an insta-peace was found.
On the other hand, given the track record of NBC News misreporting, reporting false stories, and censoring important information, why would anyone go back to them as a source for anything?
Based on what is NBC News questioning anyone?
"Donald Trump will win the Nobel Peace Prize this year."
The globalists will never legitimize him like that. No way no how.
Ann Althouse wrote: 𝘕𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘯.
Kushner’s post–White House business is substantially funded by Middle Eastern money. His investment firm, Affinity Partners, received a $2 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund shortly after he left the White House. It later received funding from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Abu Dhabi-based investors. By 2024, Affinity reported that roughly 99% of its assets under management came from non-U.S. investors. This raises legitimate questions about the extraordinary financial relationship between a former senior White House adviser and governments whose interests he addressed while in office, especially because Saudi Arabia’s investment committee reportedly expressed serious reservations about investing in his inexperienced firm.
This is a blatant display of corruption. They’re so confident they won’t face consequences that they don’t even bother hiding it —that’s how little they think of the American people.
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.
Richard Engels’ history is that he was an excuse maker for Hamas. Just the kind of reporter NBC loves.
Watching the video was better than the commentary. Mr. Kushner responded first by stating the accomplishments that Richard Engel ignored to frame his question. In other words, Mr. Kushner invalidated Richard Engel's points then attacked the underlying suggestion made with those points.
I think the adversarial nature of the press to the Trump administration -- and Republicans in general -- make us sharper, smarter, better. It's good that the media is smug and biased and unfair. It inspires us to smack them down.
In sharp contrast, the incessant softballs and brown-nosing to Democrat politicians make them weak and lame and pathetic. And when they get a hard question they want to cry. "I can't go on Joe Rogan."
That was a gotcha speech masquerading as a question. Not very smart, is my conclusion.
It is really not that hard to dismantle a partisan journalist used to hearing himself speak. Nice to finally see it done regularly.
Trump’s method is red-meat and insult based; however everyone around him is substance-based and it exposes these media types as the unintelligent hacks they are.
"I think the adversarial nature of the press to the Trump administration -- and Republicans in general -- make us sharper, smarter, better."
Sure, it is easy to *think* that, as long as you accept all of the Trump Adminstration/Fox News gaslighting and propaganda as ground truth. These guys are masters of the imaginary world that they built, therefore they seem super smart to the people who live in its bubble.
RideSpaceMountain said...
"Donald Trump will win the Nobel Peace Prize this year."
The globalists will never legitimize him like that. No way no how.
They will have to give it to someone who wont give it to Trump like the past winner did. 2 in a row would be pretty funny.
Really it is better that way. The Nobel Prize and the globalist establishment is on its last legs any ways.
It will be interesting to see if they lock AfD out of the German government.
imTay said...
Sure, it is easy to *think* that, as long as you accept all of the Trump Adminstration/Fox News gaslighting and propaganda as ground truth. These guys are masters of the imaginary world that they built, therefore they seem super smart to the people who live in its bubble.
Is that a Joooooooo bubble?
Joooooooooooooo bubbles are the best.
When they don't seem as smart is when you start examining their statements in light of facts that never seem to make it to the corporate news, which you guys seem perfectly capable of seeing that it is all propaganda when it suits you.
"Given that these people have been at each other's throats through their history, it'd be pretty remarkable if an insta-peace was found."
This is what I was thinking: the real question is not "Why should we put our faith in a bad negotiator" (an assertion not borne out by events), but rather "Why should we think that you, Mr. Kushner, will succeed where literally everyone who has ever tried has failed?"
Iran is *kind of* a vulnerability in that Trump really did start that one in its present hot incarnation, but only *kind of," in that it was in point of fact the Iranian fundamentalists who started it back in 1979 and everyone since then has in point of fact also failed at quelling their ambitions.
That’s a relief, I was concerned that Jared Kushner was being underutilized.
An unprofessional question, and worse, the question was lame. It's true, you can't hate them enough.
St. Croix raises a point we often forget - the Democrat Party benefits greatly from overwhelming media bias, but because they're not challenged by the alphabet media they do not develop or hone the skills necessary to debate or even discuss issues. Exhibit A: Kamala.
"I hate Democratic policies"
"Democrats are Americans"
ergo: "I hate Americans"
Q.E.D.
BTW, these taunts are not really aimed at me. I am perfectly secure in my knowledge that I am in no way an antisemite so these accusations are just laughable. No, these taunts are aimed at maintaining ideological discipline among those, like Charlie Kirk in his final weeks, who might begin to question the genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of Lebanon. They are there to warn off any other commenters who might stray from the bubble where genocide is not genocide.
…are the gotcha questions effective on anyone anymore? To me they’ve always been the intellectual equivalent of the child tantrum on the floor of the grocery store. I suppose continued political losses and cutting off funding are the only ways they’ll eventually go away…
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
That’s a relief, I was concerned that Jared Kushner was being underutilized.
Stupid people support other stupid people like Kamala Harris.
The problem this dipshit has with Kushner is that he couldn't understand what he was saying. Kushner isn't a stuttering word salad retard like Biden or Harris so it makes him feel bad.
The response was so well done, wide ranging and well phrased, must wonder if the prompting question was not seeded.
I appreciate that Trump tries to do hard things. I don’t always agree with his words, but I get the sentiment. He effectively reframed u.s. interest in the Ukraine-Russia war as wanting to end it, which is a line now adopted by some European leadership.
Another of the differences between left and right is that, as a result of the cultural domination by the left, public persons on the right need to have thicker skins and be more prepared to cope with harsh adversarial questioning.
"he Iranian fundamentalists who started it back in 1979"
You mean when the deposed the Shah and his SAVAK that the West had installed in 1953? When they took back control of their oil and overthrew their brutal oppressors? First Hitler took their oil, then we took it after the war, then they took it back, then we overthrew to govt that took it back. What fiends these Iranians be!
“Exhibit A: Kamala”
…my alternative working theory says the party recognizes their policy platform is too unpopular with voters so the intellectual capital originates from the wonks and lawyers and the pr war rooms who can’t risk a free-thinking…or thinking politicians to fill the seats in the executive or Congress. So they get ding dongs who never in their wildest dream saw themselves running for office at high levels to fill the vacancies, hoping the media’s narrative blitzes will drag their candidates across the finish line. Fortunately for humanity the strategy has had mixed results, at best…
"the globalist establishment is on its last legs any ways."
Not even close. They're simply trying to rebrand. The honking of clown world is becoming more ambiguous and subtle, but no less contradictory, silly, or sadistic.
…and those policies- it’s not like they can run on Replacement Theory. They’re trying the new new communism but it doesn’t appear to be catching fire with the general populous either…
If our government had been overthrown by a foreign power, from across the ocean, and the fundamentalists were the only ones able to get rid of them, a lot of moderate people would support the fundamentalists.
".....the globalist establishment is on its last legs any ways....."
This Polish guy on X has a few interesting points to make.....
"First Hitler took their oil, then we took it after the war, then they took it back, then we overthrew to govt that took it back."
Their oil? The folks currently running Iran are foreign invaders, not native Persians.
The majority of the Iranians agitating for change in 1979 would have rethought their actions had they known what the Islamists would do.
Mobs rarely get to pick the direction things end up going.
Elite journalism has become performative and they seem to be performing primarily for one another.
Trump and Kushner's diplomatic accomplishments are nothing short of amazing by any objective standard, especially in light of the headwinds from the media, the opposition party and factions of Trump's own party. They have achieved things every administration in my lifetime has tried to achieve and failed.
Trump's opponents can not give credit where it's due. They don't care about what was done, only about who does it. Dishonest and contemptible.
Watching Kushner, Rubio, Vance, Bessant , etc., speak to the mediaswine and others and comparing them to Democrat spokespersons brings home Krauthammer’s assertion that Democrats are thought to be stupid. They are stupid! That raises a question: Can the average American voter understand what Trump and his team are trying to accomplish? Probably not. I don’t include the disingenuous lefty trolls who prowl here in the average voter category. They are pros who make no effort to understand.
'...They are pros who make no effort to understand. ...'
I disagree. Their 'not understanding' is both a pretense and a job requirement, an artifice that keeps their words on safe ground. If they're being paid, as most suspect, it also acts as job protection, in a way.
Jared sounded like a father teaching his teenage son about how it takes courage and resilience to make your way in the world. Also don’t let the naysayers distract you from your chosen journey.
Achilles (8:52): “You are just a really fucking stupid person.” IEE’s not stupid “they” are a professional Democrat troll and may not even be a person. “Their” role is to disparage Trump and Company. Democrats can hardly offer up their alternative plan which is to destabilize the Republic.
Trolls like imTay and IEE joined blogger at the eleventh hour anticipating the need to counter Trump. Democrats have nothing else. In the case of imTay, “they” are reduced to defending one of the most murderous regimes in modern history. If Democrats succeed in electing communists in the midterms, look for imTay to mount rigorous defenses of Stalinist Russia and Maoist China, unless “their” employment becomes unnecessary.
The tone of these comments is that the journalist is being an awful meanie-pants for asking a hard question. A journalist’s job is to get interesting people to say interesting things. A skilled public figure takes advantage of that opportunity; if you don’t or can’t you really belong in another line of work.
It's always a gas when the MSM questions a MAGA. It may be true that the questions are just gaslighting, with fancy prose worthy of our finest AI, but it also may be true that the MSM understands their audience better than the rank and file right. Even Bill Maher, not the brightest bulb, figured out that getting the clapping seals clapping just makes you the Dear Leader of the clapping seals.
IEE: “ They’re so confident they won’t face consequences that they don’t even bother hiding it —that’s how ***MUCH***they think of the American people.”
FIFY. CC, JSM
"Trump's opponents can not give credit where it's due."
There's big money to be made managing ongoing problems. Trump's opponents (Democrats and Republicans) don't want those problems solved.
Yeah, I long for the days of those epic diplomatic victories by the Autopen and Obama administrations. So numerous, so momentous. Instead of being hateful and dismissive, Engel was rightfully in awe of such great men.
BTW, great answer by Kushner. I’m glad he’s involved in trying to resolve Biden’s mess.
He wouldn't take it that way, but giving Trump the Nobel Peace Prize would be an insult to him and his accomplishments. It's not for people who actually succeed at peace.
The dogs bark, but the caravan moves forward.
To Prole's point, you people are mutagenicly empathetic to the Trump ponzi family trustees.
imTay/Jaq (9:33am) repeats the same lies he knows have been refuted before: "You mean when the[y] deposed the Shah and his SAVAK that the West had installed in 1953? When they took back control of their oil and overthrew their brutal oppressors?"
The Shah had already been Shah for years in 1953. The only coup was the attempted coup by Mossadegh. As for SAVAK, the Mullahs renamed it SAVAMA, kept most of the members, and vastly expanded its size and the number of people it tortured and murdered. How can imTay possibly not know this?
The difference between the Shah and the Mullahs is very like the difference between the last Tsar of Russia and the Bolsheviks. If you count the number of people murdered or tortured by the monarchs' secret police, it's shocking and horrible. Until you count the numbers murdered or tortured by their revolutionary successors, which are larger by a hundredfold, or a thousandfold, or even tens of thousands of times larger. The Shah and the Tsar were each the lesser of two evils by a monstrously huge degree.
First of all i dont like Kushner. He and Ivanka gave Trump a lot of bad advice in his 1st term. They were always "reaching across the aisle" and telling Trump to kow-tow to the DC Establishment - and all Trump got out of it was a knife in the back.
But...what a stupid question. And typical of the MSM. These reporters should be limited to 20 word questions. They're always trying to make little speeches and then play Gotcha.
Jared was a lot more polite than I would've been.
Putin has indicated he requires three things for a peace deal. Ukraine recognizes Russia claims to the Donbas and Crimea, no joining NATO, and limits on Ukraine's military.
I don't see Zelensky or his European backers agreeing to any of that.
“If Trump were serious about 'sending a message' regarding the Ukraine conflict he would fly to Moscow” in a B-21.
@RideSpaceMountain, FIFY.
His question was litterally "You've failed before, so why aren't you going to fail now?" Which is stupid. I dunno maybe because Ukraine-Russia is its own unique situation, and the other negotiations were also unique.
Notice that instead of asking a question about the actual negotiations and the details, he just asks a dumb gotcha question. Because its NBC and the only purpose of questions is to make the Trump administration look bad. 99 percent negative coverage.
I am ambivalent to the mode of transportation, although landing in Moscow in one with no transponder, ADS-B off and no Luneburg lenses would make quite the impression.
RSM I'd pay good money to see that. Gonna need advance notice, obviously.
Earnest Prole said...
"The tone of these comments is that the journalist is being an awful meanie-pants for asking a hard question."
You must be reading a different comment section than the rest of us.
"You mean when the deposed the Shah and his SAVAK that the West had installed in 1953? When they took back control of their oil and overthrew their brutal oppressors? First Hitler took their oil, then we took it after the war, then they took it back, then we overthrew to govt that took it back. What fiends these Iranians be!"
The Shah was not installed in 1953. You're thinking of Mosaddeqh, the then Prime Minister, who struggled with the Shah after his nationalisation of British oil concessions- and lost that particular fight with the Shah.
Although the first Pahlavi Shah was sympathetic to the Nazis, the Germans never had Iranian Oil.
There was a joint Soviet/British occupation of Iran during the war to prevent access to the Nazis.
After the war the Allies left, and after Mosaddegh's failed nationalisation and his fall from power (thank you, CIA, as well) Iran boomed following land reform.liberalisation and expansion. of the oil industry. The toppling of the regime by the Ayatollah and his followers in 1979 has proven a catastrophe for the peoples of Iran. I know some oppositionists, and they want the Americans to succeed.
It takes quite an effort by imTay to get so much wrong in so few lines.
Earnest Prole said...
The tone of these comments is that the journalist is being an awful meanie-pants for asking a hard question. A journalist’s job is to get interesting people to say interesting things. A skilled public figure takes advantage of that opportunity; if you don’t or can’t you really belong in another line of work.
You are a retard if you think that was a "hard" question.
An actually hard question would be "How do you get the remnants of NAZI and Soviet regimes who have been fighting for decades/centuries to stop fighting?" or "do you think it was a mistake for the Bush regime to pressure Ukraine into giving up their nuclear arsenal?" or "What do you think 'Not one inch East' means in the current conflict between NATO and Russia?"
"Gonna need advance notice, obviously."
Mathias Rust didn't. How embarrassing.
Achilles once again (3:23pm) demonstrates his shameful ignorance of everything related to Ukraine. It was not "the Bush regime" (I or II?) that "pressure[d] Ukraine into giving up their nuclear arsenal", it was Bill Clinton. The top picture on the "Budapest Memorandum" page at Wikipedia shows him shaking hands with Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian president Leonid Kravchuk. The third picture (of three) shows Secretary of State John Kerry chatting with his British and Ukrainian counterparts. Achilles should stick to commenting on subjects he knows something about, if any such exist.
Hey, it’s NBC. Expect nothing more and nothing less from these entitled, malevolent shitbirds.
Hopefully Ukraine’s new FP-9 ballistic missile ("developed by Fire Point, with a claimed range of about 855 km and an 800 kg warhead") will become operational soon. Once it does, Ukraine could use it to strike Russian power stations and energy infrastructure more effectively, potentially increasing pressure on Moscow. Targeting major power plants near Moscow and St. Petersburg, in particular, might force Putin into difficult choices.
Mason G said...
"Trump's opponents can not give credit where it's due."
There's big money to be made managing ongoing problems. Trump's opponents (Democrats and Republicans) don't want those problems solved.
That's where the grift is.
Howard said...
To Prole's point, you people are mutagenicly empathetic to the Trump ponzi family trustees.
Damn, Howard. I wish you were as smart as you think you are.
My takeaways from Jared Kushner’s answer is:
1. Don’t take a provocation personally. That question was designed to get a defensive response. Kushner didn’t react emotionally. He stayed focused on the job - trying to bring about an outcome that is difficult, important, and far from guaranteed. When you are clear about your responsibility and do it as well as you can, you are less vulnerable to being pulled into someone else’s hostility.
2. This helps explain the discipline of the people closest to Trump. They don’t surrender to the framing of any attacks. They defend Trump’s goals, stay focused on the objective, and don’t let an adversarial question dictate their response.
BTW, why did Richard Engel seem so tense while asking his question?
takeaways are not is. I blame spellcheck.
"BTW, why did Richard Engel seem so tense while asking his question?"
Too big of a stick up his ass?
“Damn, Howard. I wish you were as smart as you think you are.”
Ain’t he somethin’, Rusty?!?!
Shorter Prole - "Why so mad, bro?". Troll 101.
“You are a retard if you think that was a "hard" question.”
Then we’re in violent agreement. I thought it was a softball question disguised as tough journalism — any skilled public figure could hit it out of the park, as Kushner did.
“Shorter Prole - "Why so mad, bro?”
I don’t recall Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton ever whining about the questions they received from journalists, only schooling people with their answers. As I said upthread, if you lack that skill you really belong in another line of work.
Iman said...
“Damn, Howard. I wish you were as smart as you think you are.”
Ain’t he somethin’, Rusty?!?!
A miracle of modern edumacation!
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