Sunrise, Monday morning.

... a well-examined head on a wild, untamed continent.
Sounds like you were joined by a group of college kids. They probably needed to cleanse their souls after that game last night.
great sunrise. And what are kids doing watching the sunrise? i never got up before 9AM in college - if I could help it. Crazy youngsters.
Maybe they were up all night.
The students were most likely up all night.
Post-partum psychosis is white girl privilege.
There ought to be term limits on postpartum psychosis. What term are you in? 22?
At some point, the psychosis might be in your brain, and not your uterus. Maybe you're just an ordinary psychoand this does not fall under your mommy power
They seem to be taking the loss well. Unlike some others:"Officials with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department add that they responded to 24 total emergency medical incidents, with basic first aid being provided to 50 people, and there were seven incidents that required transportation by an ambulance."
We should have Retired Day. We contribute to the economy When will we have our identity recognized? We want a camp acknowledgement. "We are lounging on a dock our grandparents built." But there must be no giant sit-down meals provided by Mom and Dad, no party to plan for, no dishes, no kitchen. Maybe it should be Retired Night. Send out for Chinese food and sit down with your carer. Then sit out on the porch or the dock or the backyard on a night of fading summer with crickets and fireflies and those you love. Retired Night. Its time has gone by.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
10 comments:
Sounds like you were joined by a group of college kids. They probably needed to cleanse their souls after that game last night.
great sunrise. And what are kids doing watching the sunrise? i never got up before 9AM in college - if I could help it. Crazy youngsters.
Maybe they were up all night.
The students were most likely up all night.
Post-partum psychosis is white girl privilege.
There ought to be term limits on postpartum psychosis. What term are you in? 22?
At some point, the psychosis might be in your brain, and not your uterus.
Maybe you're just an ordinary psycho
and this does not fall under your mommy power
They seem to be taking the loss well. Unlike some others:
"Officials with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department add that they responded to 24 total emergency medical incidents, with basic first aid being provided to 50 people, and there were seven incidents that required transportation by an ambulance."
We should have Retired Day. We contribute to the economy When will we have our identity recognized? We want a camp acknowledgement. "We are lounging on a dock our grandparents built." But there must be no giant sit-down meals provided by Mom and Dad, no party to plan for, no dishes, no kitchen. Maybe it should be Retired Night. Send out for Chinese food and sit down with your carer. Then sit out on the porch or the dock or the backyard on a night of fading summer with crickets and fireflies and those you love. Retired Night. Its time has gone by.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.