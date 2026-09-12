... a well-examined head on a wild, untamed continent.
It is nice to live near water if you like to photograph sunrises. I enjoy all of these because I never get to see sunrise or sunset over water.
Lovely. The 2nd photo. chef's kiss.Here.. I will share the song stuck in my head.Now I bid you all good evening as I am off to tootle on my nerd bike.
Tough call maybe no 3 So i finally got around to see metropolis which it at its base a cautionary tale about luddism the robot maria driving the mob to frenzy
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
3 comments:
It is nice to live near water if you like to photograph sunrises. I enjoy all of these because I never get to see sunrise or sunset over water.
Lovely. The 2nd photo. chef's kiss.
Here.. I will share the song stuck in my head.
Now I bid you all good evening as I am off to tootle on my nerd bike.
Tough call maybe no 3
So i finally got around to see metropolis which it at its base a cautionary tale about luddism the robot maria driving the mob to frenzy
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.