"I realized that everything that I had heard about President Trump and everything I believed about him from the mainstream media was a lie. Everything."

"I discovered a self-effacing man of superior intelligence, of empathy and compassion, with an encyclopedic grasp of the issues — and in molecular detail — and, most of all, a near reckless courage to challenge vested interests and official orthodoxies. I found a man who cared deeply about transparency in government, who believed in protecting free speech more than anything, and the entire United States Constitution."
77 comments:
Amen, brother. Preach it. It's the truth.
He forgot to mention Great Leader’s manly physique.
The media campaign against Trump is one for the ages. A big problem for them is that he will be gone in two years, can you sustain the negative campaign, the hate mongering, the lies on the next guy. Even lefties are going to have a hard time swallowing, "you know, actually, Marco Rubio is worse than Trump".
The left call Trump a racist and a KKK.
He is not that at all.
Turns out it's the White Progressive / White Oprah left who are the actual racists.
The idiot left still buy the Russia Russia Russia lie.
Ignore Russia's mafia-like infusions of money to the Clintons. while she was Obama's secretary of State.
Also, normal sized hands.
Trump's successful show The Apprentice - featured all sorts of Hollywood and entertainment d-listers. The show was mostly about winning and giving all the proceeds to charity.
What does Ugly vile un-funny Vile ugly Kathy Griffin do? As a former contestant on the show? Trump's bloody head. A spring board permission structure for the massive rage fueled psychosis that is the modern corrupt left.
Earnest Prole said...
He forgot to mention Great Leader’s manly physique.
Yer kind of a idiot, aren't ya.
Isn't it curious how the media have ZERO interest in Tim' Walz's pal - the assassin who killed a prominent democrat leader in Minnesota?
Where are the prison interviews?
You need a special skill to be a politician like RFK Jr, and that’s the ability to tell terrible lies and not feel any moral qualms about doing so.
They say vote for us or live with the lunacy. Great campaign argument: 'they're crazier than we are'.
Stunning lack of self awareness.
The Trumpapaloza convention drew a solid core of Trump supporters and party figures who attended, but attendance was widely characterized as lackluster relative to expectations and the venue size, with empty seats a recurring theme in coverage.
The democrat party corruption bot shows up to - LIE.
Poor IEE(D) Democratic Loyalist.
Do tell us about AOC(D) and Mamdamni(D) laughing and smiling while the names of the dead were being solemnly honored on 9/11.
leftist jackass.
Cheryl Hines has described being disappointed when Trump won in 2016. She said he “didn’t feel like a seasoned politician,” She listened to country music and cried. She also recalled thinking she “wasn’t going to make it through these four years.”
She first met Trump after the July 2024 assassination attempt. In her memoir and subsequent interviews, she said the encounter was stressful; she broke out in hives afterward, which a doctor attributed to extreme stress.
In later interviews, she described the meeting more positively: He was “warm” and “genuine.”
He was “more interested in people than I expected.”
She had expected “a one-man show” but “he wasn’t like that at all.”
She called him a “strong leader” and “change maker.”
She said people in the administration “really care about this country” and are “working hard to do the things that they think will make the country better.”
So there is a cure for TDS, and it's simply getting to know the truth firsthand instead of listening to liars with TDS.
You go get’em, earnie! Your regional sparkyisms are just delightful.
" Great campaign argument: 'they're crazier than we are'."
Of course that was never the argument, but it still beats:
"Vote for us. We're the craziest", and then go out and prove it every day.
Bagoh - You are revealing clearly that TDS is based on... the LIES and manufactured outrage fed to people by the NYT and the Wapoo, NPR, PBS News, NBC, ABC, CNN etc..
yep.
The thing is, time after time people interacting with Trump - or people forced into the arms of Republicans - say these same things: I thought he/they would be stupid, mean-spirited, bigoted, but I was wrong.
I enjoy and seek out stories of political changers, as neo calls them (and herself). It strikes me that people who go from left to right are pleasantly surprised (that's not exactly the right phrase - it sounds as if they went to a buffet expecting half-warm tuna casserole and found a serviceable beef stroganoff instead) by what they find, whereas those few who go from right to left these days seem to describe their experience as a grudging "Well, I had no choice because I obviously couldn't stay on the side with Trump on it." They don't find warmth and welcome. They don't find people with an active interest in them and what they bring to the table. They find only "We hate Trump too! Let's form a coalition about it!" and *maybe* a little less pressure to submit to purity tests than those in authority on the left impose on their own.
Both sides use political changers as cudgels, or at least as evidence that their side is better. But the left seems to keep driving out its own who call for even tiny amounts of moderation, whereas the right keeps welcoming those people in. Maybe this tendency will ultimately be bad for conservativism, since it could mean that the conservative side gets pulled more leftward by the incorporation of leftish thinkers. But it *also* seems to me that an awful lot of those left-to-right changers, once their fears about the right are allayed, take a look at conservative principles and realize that they have a better track record than progressive ones, and so, themselves, get pulled a bit to the right.
Sure
RFK JR knows damn well how crazy Trump's government is, but it's his meal ticket.
I have friends and family that have met and worked with a lot of celebrities, especially in entertainment. 90% of the time they report that these people are much nicer than they expected. That says something about human nature and how we think about people we know about, but have never met. There is a negative feedback loop there and it's neither fair nor accurate.
Trump can't possibly be nearly as bad as the cultural hegemons insist. But of course he has imperfect knowledge, and has harmful tendencies toward impulsiveness and narcissism. But we can't afford to wait around for Mr. Perfect. I'm not available. His policy instincts are necessary to start to overcome the dangerous momentum of 80 years of policies that have outlived their usefulness.
"..a self-effacing man of superior intelligence, of empathy and compassion, with an encyclopedic grasp of the issues.."
please compare and contrast with:
BJ Clinton
Barry O'Bama
Josie Biden
oh, and with Kammie Harris, Pete Butifuk, Bernie Sanders, AOC
for that mater, compare and contrast with:
George Bush, Mittens Romney, or that guy from Panama?
what was his name? you know! the one that fired the missiles on that Aircraft carrier, the guy that got his job because his daddy was an Admiral (who got HIS job because HIS daddy was an Admiral)
A lot of people have met AOC- an d none have ever expressed the thought- "Gee, she's much smarter then I thought she was!"
Thousands more have met Hillary. None, not one, ever, has ever said "Gee, she's nicer and more pleasant then I thought she was!" In fact, quite the opposite. There are no volunteer secret service agents working her personal detail- they're all assigned.
The officers who served with the 2nd George Bush spoke out in support of him ass a person. The ones who served with John Kerry did quite the opposite.
Even compare the people who had dealings with much reviled Richard Nixon and LBJ. Which one comes across as a better person?
It's been pretty consistent through my life that liberals preach kindness towards the masses while treating individuals with disdain. Look at the life of Marx and Engels for examples. Horrible human beings.
Yes! He is "sharp as a tack" behind the scenes just like Joe Biden! That's what I've been trying to tell you!
It takes courage to change your mind.
Few dare to alienate family and friends of a lifetime.
We live in a time when half the country is enraged by the truth - when it is a mortal sin to discuss differences.
Trump and RFK, Jr. were not the likeliest of allies. Amazing things can happen when people are willing to talk - and listen.
America is lucky to have both of them.
It was MEDIA LIES that Trump started a "6 week war." TDS. Behind the scenes: he didn't do it. He was so molecularly smart!
Picture RFK Jr speaking at a Dem campaign event and trying to pretend to support that party and what it has become. I can't imagine it.
Handmade tales.
If RFK is truly sober, he’s not making stuff. I believe that is his best assessment.
"it's his meal ticket."
RFK Jr. is independently wealthy.
Well, he got the "reckless" part right.
Stuff like this certainly tiggers our Proggy friends.
“It was MEDIA LIES that Trump started a "6 week war."”
Ah, that hellish bloodbath…..
Trump’s weakness may be that he believes in action so much (as the primary factor in achieving success) that it can be difficult for him to say no to people who have access to him.
"Vote for us because Israel wants more wars" is not exactly the best thing to run on either, but that's our Donnie, who might be smart as a whip, but who puts Israel first, every time.
We will see how his plan for $20-$30 oil works out. One thing it would do is shut down most US production, and cost of extraction out of Venezuela is estimated to be in that range, but I am not as smart as Donnie, so I am sure there are many thiings we ordinary people don't understand, like how egging Saudi Arabia on into a war that is destroying its production facilities, who does it benefit to collapse Saudi Arabia? I will spot you the 'I.'
BTW, will all of these tankers getting hit in the Persian Gulf in the war that Donald J Trump —Super Genius, started, may well foul the desalination plants that keep the population of the Arab countries there alive. Who would benefit from that?
RFK did a fine job of pointing out the ways the Dems have become the polar opposite of what they always claimed to be. Many Dem voters regurgitate Dem talking points without realizing that they themselves are now advocating positions opposite of what they always said they supported and believed.
Did the party actually change or did it just take off the mask?
Maybe a little of both. A new generation took over when Obama came in, a generation with more arrogance and less wisdom. They've made a mess.
Cracker Emcee Refulgent (10:56am):
"our Proggy friends"? I know you mean Progressive, but I can't help thinking of Prognathous, as in Neanderthal.
I'm glad I saw that speech. Thanks, Althouse.
“Jamie said...
The thing is, time after time people interacting with Trump - or people forced into the arms of Republicans - say these same things: I thought he/they would be stupid, mean-spirited, bigoted, but I was wrong.”
Lot’s of people are stunned to discover that Republicans can speak in full sentences and do not drag their knuckles on the ground.
"please compare and contrast with:
BJ Clinton
Barry O'Bama
Josie Biden
oh, and with Kammie Harris, Pete Butifuk, Bernie Sanders, AOC
for that mater, compare and contrast with:
George Bush, Mittens Romney, or that guy from Panama?"
If you notice, not a single one of those Democrats had any accomplishments outside of politics. Never took any personal risks, and nearly all the Republicans had done one, the other, or both.
Democrats pick and poseurs and takers and Republicans pick doers and makers. Dems are style over substance. I'm not saying that Republicans are always great, but they are from a different system that rewards merit over B.S.
“A big problem for them is that he will be gone in two years ….” No problem. Think “ChimpyBushHitler.” The vitriol spews when the Gramscian Marxist destabilizing agenda is not being pursued. The leftmediaswine and their Democrat pets have no governing agenda. Calumny is their stock and trade. Trump is just a yummy target.
"Donnie, who might be smart as a whip, but who puts Israel first, every time."
Hitler used to complain that his critics were obsessed with protecting the Jews.
Team Trump & Netanyahu winning again.
Sheer incompetence is beyond belief.
If Harris had been president, this war would have never been started.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ (10:24am) displays his own "Stunning lack of self awareness". It takes no special skill at all as a commenter "to tell terrible lies and not feel any moral qualms about doing so", just a total lack of shame. He does it dozens of times every day.
I'm still waiting for him to admit that he shamelessly plagiarized a Tweet 15 days ago, word for word, with no quotation marks or link. He could have claimed that it was a one-time lapse, made in haste, that he was going to add the quotation marks and link but unthinkingly hit 'publish' too soon. But he doesn't, because he knows that we would only have to find one or two more proven plagiarisms to prove it's a lie, so he just evades the issues and keeps on posting his warmed-over anti-Trump crap.
As for the midterm convention, I don't doubt that "attendance was widely characterized as lackluster" by his allies in propaganda (conveniently unnamed). They probably even have pictures of a half-empty arena. Of course, there are also pictures of a very full arena, taken during the event, so it's a safe bet that any pictures in which it's half-empty were taken before main events, when it was still filling up, or afterwards, when people were heading out. That's what propagandists do for on-street demonstrations.
@Jamie, if you like reading change stories I'll suggest looking up Sasha Stone on Substack (Free Thinking through the Fourth Turning). She's as good as neo though with more emotion and less analysis. (Which reminds me I need to check out neo's blog again)
I wish Booby could run for Pres in 2028 as an American loving D. As we know, that will not happen. Bobby and the Big Man from PA are hated more by Ds than Rs.
‘𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦.‘
It was always going to end this way… except it will get a whole lot worse. It will be interesting to see what goes first, the market or Trump.
The political spiral is evident for the republicans, support Trump or forgo any financial electoral support and that support will then go to another Trump fluffer.
This period of American history will be widely studied in the future. And for all the wrong reasons.
"I realized that everything that I had heard about President Trump and everything I believed about him from the mainstream media was a lie. Everything."
Takes a honorable man to admit that. I have completely changed my opinion of RFK, Jr.
“I have completely changed my opinion of RFK, Jr.”
Me too, but for the opposite reason.
Shill.
"RFK JR knows damn well how crazy Trump's government is, but it's his meal ticket."
As if he needs a meal ticket.
Bagoh wisely states:
"Democrats pick and poseurs and takers and Republicans pick doers and makers."
Fact check: True.
Inga, RFK knows Trump; he has worked with him.
You have not.
It's hilarious to read the left whine about meal tickets, after the Crook Joe family regime pocket stuffing.
after Act Blue, Learing Centers, Trillions spent on a train never built in Newscum's CA, and USAID fraud, the leftwing homeless drug addict scams for D-pocket stuffing. .. etc.. just scratching the corruption (D) surface here.
lolz.
…honestly I’ve found him compelling since back in the early river keeper days. It is strange to me to see both sides acting as if Trump is on the ticket when most two termers already smell of ben-gay by this point../
The Democrat party has gotten way more anti-democratic during the course of my lifetime. In 1980, Ted Kennedy ran in the Democrat primary against Jimmy Carter. Carter made no attempt to shut him out or keep him from running.
The Democrat party today routinely tries to remove people from ballots and attacks our right to vote. Colorado's attempt to remove Donald Trump from the ballot is an absolute fucking disgrace. Smacked down 9 to 0 by the Supreme Court.
And it wasn't limited to attacks on the Republicans! The Democrat party sabotaged Kennedy's candidacy at every turn. Unlike his uncle, Biden's party would not allow any competition in the primary. The health of the "leader" Biden was hidden from the public, like a ridiculous version of the old Soviets. The Democrat primary was a fraudulent election of an unsuitable dictator who could not give up his power.
So the Democrats in 2024 had no primary at all for their nominee. Just the fact that the Democrats had a secret cabal running the country, using a machine to fake Biden's signature, is like the plot out of a bad spy novel.
Every Democrat needs to acknowledge that Donald Trump is not Hitler. And they were wrong to call him Hitler. Start with that apology, before you come up with your new complaints.
She said he “didn’t feel like a seasoned politician”
…so for Cheryl and anyone who thinks like her let me help you- you have made a grave error your entire life. Professional politicians are mostly unproductive jerks with some communication skills. You want people who have achieved success organizing people and ideas and private capital much of their working lives. Polished politicians are just charmers. You have been duped…
When I read the phrase "seasoned politician" I can't help thinking maybe there's something to be said for allowing cannibal feasts in America. We'd need to find some cannibals whose lack of pickiness about what they eat goes beyond mere willingness to eat human flesh. Most cannibals wouldn't touch politician meat, no matter how well cooked and seasoned.
…brining helps weevil…
"37 hours after President Biden took the oath of office, he ordered Facebook and Instagram to remove my accounts."
It's shocking. Joe Biden was the worst president of my lifetime. By far. It's not even close. Silencing his Democrat opponent and arresting his Republican one. Hall of Infamy for this fucker. Wilson and Biden, 1 and 2, urine and the shit. And not in a good way.
None of the Trump-haters have nice things to say about Biden. Have you noticed? He doesn't exist for them anymore. Odds are high he will be a no-show at the 2028 convention. At best, Joe Biden will be speaking from his hospital room, via Zoom, in a heavily edited video. No live speaking for Joe. And this will not be a prime time slot, either.
Erenest P. and Kaka demonstrating that they have no substantive response for the now multiple accounts of former democrats and still politically liberal Americans interacting with Trump and finding him to be 170 degrees from the media's and the left's caricature of him. So they resort to snark or attacks on the witness's veracity and character.
Try making an actual argument.
“I have completely changed my opinion of RFK, Jr.”
Not me. He was an idiot conspiracy theorist before, and still is now.
On the subject of people we haven't changed our minds about, speak of the devil! Here's Freder Frederson.
OT: at Insty - Nice post about Bill Maher explaining actual history as it pertains to Gaza and Israel and the actual conflict.
Smashes a lot of the left's and Tuq'r revisionist history LIES..
"If Harris had been president, this war would have never been started."
And Iran would have a nuclear bomb.
Trump eliminated boogaloo boys for Inga.
Has Freder ever changed his mind about anything? Doubt it.
Neither his own nor anyone else's, Original Mike.
Yeah, so he's marginally better than the brain dead Biden and the wet brained Kamala. Yippee.
"It's about common sense and commonism"
he didn't really swing that "u" that you need for "communism"
"I don't want to say communism, so I'm going to accuse them of commonism."
"What the hell is commonism?"
"They are cheap, unrefined, and second-rate."
I mean, it sounds like a millionaire complaining about the rabble. Are you sure that's the word you want to use? Commonism? You're making new words up at the podium?
Not me. He was an idiot conspiracy theorist before, and still is now.
Freder is a Biden man. You can tell. You love the old schmuck, amirite?
"His policy instincts are necessary to start to overcome the dangerous momentum of 80 years of policies that have outlived their usefulness."
This.
I changed my own mind about Trump. I voted for him very grudgingly in 2016; almost didn't vote at all. I enthusiastically voted for him the next two elections.
It's the feigned ignorance Trump's opponents use to build a narrative that I find revealing. Example above: "Empty seats." Like these MSM people have never been to a political convention. During most of the event, delegates are mingling and politicking on the concourse areas. And that's during on-year conventions. All the networks, including FoxNews, talked over most of the speakers.
Trump even kidded about this during his speech telling people "Don't go to the bathroom while I'm speaking. The fake news media will focus on your empty chair while you're gone."
War be over soon. left can get back to pedophilia obsession and lies `
Junkie: "I wish Booby could run for Pres in 2028 as an American loving D."
Best. Typo. Ever. CC, JSM
Idiocracy demands Trump be either Worse Than Hitler (Literally) or The Greatest President Since Lincoln (And Probably Ever). That rhetoric tickles the amygdala of 15 percent of the population on either side of the political spectrum. You know exactly who those people are on the Left but don’t recognize yourself on the Right.
As a follower of Politics for. 65 years I can tell you that everything Bobby, Jr told us in that speech was perfectly the way it actually was.
DJT bringing him in to speak is a great good.thing.
"None of the Trump-haters have nice things to say about Biden."
That's what I was trying to say about right-to-left political changers: they, like their counterparts moving in the opposite direction, feel that something (the existence of Trump, in their case - or these days the existence of Israel) has forced them out of their political home, but in contrast to the left-to-right people, they don't actually seem to like where they have ended up.
The left-to-right changers do.
Above, inga says she's changed her opinion about RFKJr, because he had the temerity to say that Trump is not the bogeyman she believes he is (in fact, he seems to think pretty well of Trump, having now worked with him - and in other places he's said the same about the members of the administration). What was her opinion of RFKJr before? Did she think, perhaps, that he's misguided on vaccines (she's a nurse, after all, and lots of us think he's misguided in some areas) but generally tried to tell the truth as well as he knows it, and now she thinks he's lying? Or did she use to think he was a generally sane person and now thinks he's insane? Or did she use to think he was a person of general goodwill and now she thinks he's actively malevolent?
Does anyone believe she's has a positive feeling about him since his apostasy of 2024?
Idiocracy demands Trump be either Worse Than Hitler (Literally) or The Greatest President Since Lincoln (And Probably Ever).
If he
frees Cuba
or
frees Iran
or
brings peace in the Ukraine
he will be pretty high, definitely top 10
unless we have a big AI incident in 2027 or 2028, in which case he'll get blamed for it.
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