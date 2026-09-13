... a well-examined head on a wild, untamed continent.
Good day for sunrise pictures.
Congratulations to the USA women’s national basketball team, who won the FIBA world championship by beating France by the palindromic score of 97-79, despite the best efforts of the coaching staff to blow it.
Love the way the light hits the bottoms of the higher clouds and the tops of the lower ones in #3. A fine fleeting morning moment.
Two days later and I still don’t see an adequate backlash against Mayor Mamdani and Congress-critter Ocasio-Cortez, who were spotted joking with each other during the roll call of those who died in the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Yes, I get that it goes on and on — that’s sort of the point.
Well looksee here.
I think we can get ready to see a superhuman effort on the part of the press to excuse any imperfections that might be accruing on the part of Progressives, and beady-eyed, implacable scrutiny of Republican's every word and gesture, leading up to midterms. They have a meal ticket riding on the outcome, in a very real sense. Although, thankfully, not quite the sumptuous menu of fare that it used to be.
RE Mamdani and AOC on 9-11: Any truth to the rumor they were saying, “All these people have been dead for 25 and they voted for us!”
Trump calls on Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries ~ CBS NewsPutin provides Iran with drones and intelligence to strike US targets in the Middle East, while Trump tells Ukraine to stop attacking Russian assets helping Putin do the former. Trump is trying to blame everyone but himself.
Just a day ending in y (see that vomit above)
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
9 comments:
Good day for sunrise pictures.
Congratulations to the USA women’s national basketball team, who won the FIBA world championship by beating France by the palindromic score of 97-79, despite the best efforts of the coaching staff to blow it.
Love the way the light hits the bottoms of the higher clouds and the tops of the lower ones in #3. A fine fleeting morning moment.
Two days later and I still don’t see an adequate backlash against Mayor Mamdani and Congress-critter Ocasio-Cortez, who were spotted joking with each other during the roll call of those who died in the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Yes, I get that it goes on and on — that’s sort of the point.
Well looksee here.
I think we can get ready to see a superhuman effort on the part of the press to excuse any imperfections that might be accruing on the part of Progressives, and beady-eyed, implacable scrutiny of Republican's every word and gesture, leading up to midterms.
They have a meal ticket riding on the outcome, in a very real sense. Although, thankfully, not quite the sumptuous menu of fare that it used to be.
RE Mamdani and AOC on 9-11: Any truth to the rumor they were saying, “All these people have been dead for 25 and they voted for us!”
Trump calls on Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries ~
CBS News
Putin provides Iran with drones and intelligence to strike US targets in the Middle East, while Trump tells Ukraine to stop attacking Russian assets helping Putin do the former. Trump is trying to blame everyone but himself.
Just a day ending in y (see that vomit above)
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.