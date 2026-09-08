... a well-examined head on a wild, untamed continent.
I was looking at some old (15 years) posts and noticed that this site used to attract much more interesting commenters (and commentary). Now it's copy-and-paste political bots and wannabe comic insult dogs.
But the photos are great.
Amazing what a difference few moments can make.
Political bots is easy, comic insult dogs is hard.
1 and 3 for me.
…the content was better quality back then, too. Now it’s snark and censorship and aged hypocrisy. To be fair Blogger has had its day. I suspect the rickety platform will be jettisoned when the gas runs out here…
I’d posted a week or so ago, but that thread went sideways pretty quickly so I’m trying again: Looking for book recommendations from the Althouse community (preferably non-fiction). I know that’s a broad request but I’m open to different genres. Thanks in advance for the suggestions.
I was out walking this morning and also taking pictures. Beautiful skies around 610.
Photo number three is better than a Renoir.
TwoAndA Half Cents: Empire of the Summer Moon, Lords of the Horizons, Wolf Hall (not really non-fiction).
I like the first three a lot. Number 3 looks like a Maxfield Parrish painting. Really lovely.
I come to Althouse so I don’t have to steal paintings from a French museum.
wowza. That's some potent color intensity.
What was the worst movie you ever saw?
‘wannabe comic insult dog’…like the fortune cookie game, read all the posts in this thread as if they end with ‘…for me to poop on!’….
TwoAndAHalfCents said.....Looking for book recommendations..i'm currently listening to: 1942: Crux of War By: Jonathan Parshallit covers that year, pretty much week by week, across the Entire globe (all theaters). It's interesting.Here's a little tidbit. During early 1942, British Bomber Command was losing about one airframe (one bomber) for every person they'd kill on the ground.So, they'd hit a city (TRY to hit a city), and lose 65 bombers, and kill 55 people on the ground.. Those are NOT good results.Their loss rate% was higher bombing at night during 1942 than the American 8th Airforce's loss rate% in 1943 Here's one more, by 1942, the germans couldn't feed their people, and were (ALREADY) facing starvation.. Which, according to Parshall was one of the reasons they sped up their "final solution"anyway, it's interesting
"I come to Althouse so I don’t have to steal paintings from a French museum."I see what you did there Leland.
“What was the worst movie you ever saw?”White Buffalo
Non-fiction. that's a rather broad area. But i just read Edith Hamilton's "The Greek way" because of The Odyssey. Its an old book, but then its an old topic. And before that "Vendetta: Bobby Kennedy Versus Jimmy Hoffa" - which was a good read. And last month I got through: Colonel Richard Irving Dodge's "Our wild Indians : thirty-three years' personal experience among the red men of the great West. A popular account of their social life, religion, habits, traits, customs, exploits, etc. With thrilling adventures and experiences on the great plains and in the mountains of our wide frontier"
…I watched everything in grade school but can recall walking out of Howard the Duck and some Golin and Globus type sci-fi flick with an alien who purred his words. Worst makeup ever…
White left females. Yick.The quote is real.
I like the second picture the best. I'd like to think its Meade taking a picture of man taking a picture of Althouse taking a picture of the sunrise.
…last picture show is my personal worst best movie. I’ve tried to watch it twice at home, haven’t made it to the end…
Melania is the worst movie I saw. But I stopped watching after 15 minutes so maybe it doesn’t count
Seven worst movies to win AA "Best Picture" . I'll cut it off at 2000. 1) Driving Miss Daisy2) Shakespeare in Love3) Kramer v. Kramer4) The Greatest show on earth5) Gentleman's agreement6) Mrs. Miniver7) West Side StoryI've also excluded movies before 1935 - just too primitive.
@2.5Cts--The Age of Wood by EnnosA History of the World in Twelve Maps by BrottonThe Russian Revolution by McMeekinAny of Mark Kurlansky's 'commodity books--Cod, Salt, PaperH. Keith Melton and Nigel West's brand new book about the Trotsky assassination looks promising.
Worst movie, “I am curious, yellow”. Not even good porn.Best book, “Roughing It” or “Pudding Head Wilson” by Twain.
I liked “ The Rise of the American Nation by Lewis Paul Todd and Merle Curti ”. I did not read read Beard.
And if you have any military interest, WEB Griffin’s Brotherhood of war, and The Corps series are good.
Agree with Josephblue. The Corps is how I learned about Sazerac.
For SF, Heinlein “Moon is a Harsh Mistress”, The Dispossessed, Ursula Le Guin.
For weirdo German SF, Star of the Unborn, written by Franz Werfel. You might want to get it at a library before buying it. Read Mitchner’s corpus particularly Centenial, Texas, and Alaska.
When the last super-bear market ended, in 1982, the Dow Jones Industrials closed at 777 on Friday the 13th of August. All the major averages made their lows that day, I believe. The next Monday, stocks took off and did not look back for a long time. Until year 2000, at the least.There had been nominally lower lows in 1974, but inflation was changing values relentlessly all that time, and those Aug. 13, 1982, lows represented the bottom in purchasing power for the stock averages.This year, the highs to date have come at different times -- for example, the NASDAQ peaks came in early June around the time we were having a prior discussion of this. Consumer stock averages had already topped back in January and February. Dow Transports topped on a blowoff in April.It is a long way from Dow 777 to Dow 54,631. And that DJIA peak occurred on Aug. 5 this year. But it was interesting to see the S&P 500 peak of 7816 come right on the same day as that low day of 1982, on Aug. 13.That peak remains the high water mark so far and it could be a while before it is exceeded, IMO, given the extreme of valuation levels the indexes hit. The charts show the major averages are in downtrends now; and a little more selling will break through the bottom of the former uptrends on the charts, setting off more technical sell signals. First visible DJIA support shows up at 45,000. The point to get here is that there is A LOT of risk in stock prices. Much more than many seem to think, lulled into the warm fuzzies by the generally positive performance of these last 25 years of Federal Reserve management of markets. If the Democrats win Congress, they will do their best to rescind Trump's first-administration tax cuts, especially the corporate rate. If they can, there goes a big chunk of corporate profit margins and profit, period. Just one of the threats to the status quo.
Movies I like most, Giant, Gone With The Wind.
All Quiet on the Western Front, the book. Further deponent sayeth not.
Jomboy has the much anticipated (not in all quarters) “tilted hat” incident video.
“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘈 𝘓𝘖𝘛 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴.”“𝘎𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦.” Stan Druckenmiller’s observation may well serve as the epigraph for this era.A generation ago, James Carville presciently observed that the bond market “has all the power.” That truism may soon be put to the test.The bond market arguably has more practical power over Washington’s fiscal choices than Washington has over the bond market. It is more than a fourth branch of government; it operates independently, with price discovery as its scepter. The Trump administration appears not to fully appreciate that dynamic—and if it doesn’t, it may learn the hard way: through the bond market’s reaction.The next Strait of Hormuz for the Trump administration may well be the Canyons of Wall Street.Persistent inflation, mounting debt, and large deficits could keep rates above 5%, putting significant pressure on the current economic and fiscal agenda.I once heard a well-respected bond manager at PIMCO joke: “𝘌𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘸𝘴. 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘺𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭…”
*What was the worst movie you ever saw?*American Anthem.My girlfriend wanted to drool over Mitch Gaylord's body, and I wanted to see Janet Jones in her prime.We walked out when we realized that wasn't enough to sit through the rest.
"Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery
Remember, IEEE and the rest of the left are working hard and praying for misery and economic disaster so they can "get Trump! We don't care how many lives we ruin!" Just like with Covid, they didn't care how many people they had to kill in order to "beat Trump!"
This is not a photograph, and it's not an oil painting. It might be the most unbelievable watercolor ever made...It's called Sommarnöje, which means something like Summer Delight, and Anders Zorn painted it in 1886. Look at the water, the gentle ripples, the reflections, the wet sheen of it, and then look at the two people, the fine detail of the wooden rowboat, the woman's white dress, the light on her face.It has the near-photographic realism of an oil painting, and it was done in watercolor, a medium so unforgiving that a single wrong stroke ruins the entire piece.https://x.com/JamesLucasIT/status/2096224769582506261/photo/1
My all-time bottom 1010. The Lonely Lady (1983)9. Ten Days Wonder (1971)8. Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976)7. Cyborg (1989)6. The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)5. Cabin Boy (1994)4. Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003)3. Hardware (1990)2. any random episode of The Teletubbies (1997-01)1. Irreversible (2002)
I just finished watching Project Hail Mary. Outstanding. Cool. Very fun. Solid A.
Vance - Indeed.Democrats are all liars and cheaters who seek HARM to all.
@2 and a half cents:Book recommendations:Kim by Rudyard Kipling fiction (1901)Drawing on Kipling’s life in India, this is a classic adventure story that brings nineteenth-century India to life. It follows a streetwise orphan and his beloved Tibetan lama, a holy man seeking the River of the Arrow, whose waters he believes will free him from the Wheel of Things.Wind, Sand and Stars by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry nonfiction (1939)A pioneer aviator, he recounts his flights over deserts, mountains, and oceans during the early days of airmail delivery. It’s adventure blended with a moving meditation on courage, solitude, friendship.When Broken Glass Floats by Chanrithy Him. nonfiction (2000)Her memoir of growing up in Cambodia as the Khmer Rouge overthrow the country and force her family from their home into brutal rural labor camps.
"What was the worst movie you ever saw?"I'm sure I've seen a lot of real dogs, but three that come to mind as ones that some people seem to have liked are:The Cheap Detective (just not funny at all)What About Bob? (really annoying and not funny)Truly, Madly, Deeply (really, really annoying--I gave up after around 45 minutes of this woman moping about her dead boyfriend)
@Saint Croix, you mean there were shows rvem worse than “The Star Wars Holiday Special”? Inconceivable!
One cannot put together a list ofthe all time worst movies without including “Neighbors” (1981). You’d think a comedy starring John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Cathy Moriarty would be hilarious. Boy would you be wrong!
"I just finished watching Project Hail Mary. Outstanding. Cool. Very fun. Solid A."I give it a C. If I hadn't read the book, it would have been hard to follow. Visually, it was a mess. Characters were shortchanged; the movie didn't understand Stratt at all.I enjoyed the book very much. Have read it twice. The movie was disappointing.
Worst movie ever - The Shining directed by Stanley Kubrick. I was so looking forward to the movie adaption of a fantastic book. Instead he destroyed it. Changed the plot. Nicholson was over the top. I hated it. I have come around but at first viewing I hated it.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
50 comments:
I was looking at some old (15 years) posts and noticed that this site used to attract much more interesting commenters (and commentary). Now it's copy-and-paste political bots and wannabe comic insult dogs.
But the photos are great.
Amazing what a difference few moments can make.
Political bots is easy, comic insult dogs is hard.
1 and 3 for me.
…the content was better quality back then, too. Now it’s snark and censorship and aged hypocrisy. To be fair Blogger has had its day. I suspect the rickety platform will be jettisoned when the gas runs out here…
I’d posted a week or so ago, but that thread went sideways pretty quickly so I’m trying again: Looking for book recommendations from the Althouse community (preferably non-fiction). I know that’s a broad request but I’m open to different genres. Thanks in advance for the suggestions.
I was out walking this morning and also taking pictures. Beautiful skies around 610.
Photo number three is better than a Renoir.
TwoAndA Half Cents: Empire of the Summer Moon, Lords of the Horizons, Wolf Hall (not really non-fiction).
I like the first three a lot. Number 3 looks like a Maxfield Parrish painting. Really lovely.
I come to Althouse so I don’t have to steal paintings from a French museum.
wowza. That's some potent color intensity.
What was the worst movie you ever saw?
‘wannabe comic insult dog’
…like the fortune cookie game, read all the posts in this thread as if they end with ‘…for me to poop on!’….
TwoAndAHalfCents said...
..Looking for book recommendations..
i'm currently listening to:
1942: Crux of War By: Jonathan Parshall
it covers that year, pretty much week by week, across the Entire globe (all theaters).
It's interesting.
Here's a little tidbit.
During early 1942, British Bomber Command was losing about one airframe (one bomber) for every person they'd kill on the ground.
So, they'd hit a city (TRY to hit a city), and lose 65 bombers, and kill 55 people on the ground.. Those are NOT good results.
Their loss rate% was higher bombing at night during 1942 than the American 8th Airforce's loss rate% in 1943
Here's one more, by 1942, the germans couldn't feed their people, and were (ALREADY) facing starvation.. Which, according to Parshall was one of the reasons they sped up their "final solution"
anyway, it's interesting
"I come to Althouse so I don’t have to steal paintings from a French museum."
I see what you did there Leland.
“What was the worst movie you ever saw?”
White Buffalo
Non-fiction. that's a rather broad area. But i just read Edith Hamilton's "The Greek way" because of The Odyssey. Its an old book, but then its an old topic. And before that "Vendetta: Bobby Kennedy Versus Jimmy Hoffa" - which was a good read.
And last month I got through: Colonel Richard Irving Dodge's "Our wild Indians : thirty-three years' personal experience among the red men of the great West. A popular account of their social life, religion, habits, traits, customs, exploits, etc. With thrilling adventures and experiences on the great plains and in the mountains of our wide frontier"
…I watched everything in grade school but can recall walking out of Howard the Duck and some Golin and Globus type sci-fi flick with an alien who purred his words. Worst makeup ever…
White left females. Yick.
The quote is real.
I like the second picture the best. I'd like to think its Meade taking a picture of man taking a picture of Althouse taking a picture of the sunrise.
…last picture show is my personal worst best movie. I’ve tried to watch it twice at home, haven’t made it to the end…
Melania is the worst movie I saw. But I stopped watching after 15 minutes so maybe it doesn’t count
Seven worst movies to win AA "Best Picture" . I'll cut it off at 2000.
1) Driving Miss Daisy
2) Shakespeare in Love
3) Kramer v. Kramer
4) The Greatest show on earth
5) Gentleman's agreement
6) Mrs. Miniver
7) West Side Story
I've also excluded movies before 1935 - just too primitive.
@2.5Cts--
The Age of Wood by Ennos
A History of the World in Twelve Maps by Brotton
The Russian Revolution by McMeekin
Any of Mark Kurlansky's 'commodity books--Cod, Salt, Paper
H. Keith Melton and Nigel West's brand new book about the Trotsky assassination looks promising.
Worst movie, “I am curious, yellow”. Not even good porn.
Best book, “Roughing It” or “Pudding Head Wilson” by Twain.
I liked “ The Rise of the American Nation by Lewis Paul Todd and Merle Curti ”. I did not read read Beard.
And if you have any military interest, WEB Griffin’s Brotherhood of war, and The Corps series are good.
Agree with Josephblue. The Corps is how I learned about Sazerac.
For SF, Heinlein “Moon is a Harsh Mistress”, The Dispossessed, Ursula Le Guin.
For weirdo German SF, Star of the Unborn, written by Franz Werfel. You might want to get it at a library before buying it.
Read Mitchner’s corpus particularly Centenial, Texas, and Alaska.
When the last super-bear market ended, in 1982, the Dow Jones Industrials closed at 777 on Friday the 13th of August. All the major averages made their lows that day, I believe. The next Monday, stocks took off and did not look back for a long time. Until year 2000, at the least.
There had been nominally lower lows in 1974, but inflation was changing values relentlessly all that time, and those Aug. 13, 1982, lows represented the bottom in purchasing power for the stock averages.
This year, the highs to date have come at different times -- for example, the NASDAQ peaks came in early June around the time we were having a prior discussion of this. Consumer stock averages had already topped back in January and February. Dow Transports topped on a blowoff in April.
It is a long way from Dow 777 to Dow 54,631. And that DJIA peak occurred on Aug. 5 this year. But it was interesting to see the S&P 500 peak of 7816 come right on the same day as that low day of 1982, on Aug. 13.
That peak remains the high water mark so far and it could be a while before it is exceeded, IMO, given the extreme of valuation levels the indexes hit. The charts show the major averages are in downtrends now; and a little more selling will break through the bottom of the former uptrends on the charts, setting off more technical sell signals. First visible DJIA support shows up at 45,000.
The point to get here is that there is A LOT of risk in stock prices. Much more than many seem to think, lulled into the warm fuzzies by the generally positive performance of these last 25 years of Federal Reserve management of markets. If the Democrats win Congress, they will do their best to rescind Trump's first-administration tax cuts, especially the corporate rate. If they can, there goes a big chunk of corporate profit margins and profit, period. Just one of the threats to the status quo.
Movies I like most, Giant, Gone With The Wind.
All Quiet on the Western Front, the book.
Further deponent sayeth not.
Jomboy has the much anticipated (not in all quarters) “tilted hat” incident video.
“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘈 𝘓𝘖𝘛 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴.”
“𝘎𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦.” Stan Druckenmiller’s observation may well serve as the epigraph for this era.
A generation ago, James Carville presciently observed that the bond market “has all the power.” That truism may soon be put to the test.
The bond market arguably has more practical power over Washington’s fiscal choices than Washington has over the bond market. It is more than a fourth branch of government; it operates independently, with price discovery as its scepter. The Trump administration appears not to fully appreciate that dynamic—and if it doesn’t, it may learn the hard way: through the bond market’s reaction.
The next Strait of Hormuz for the Trump administration may well be the Canyons of Wall Street.
Persistent inflation, mounting debt, and large deficits could keep rates above 5%, putting significant pressure on the current economic and fiscal agenda.
I once heard a well-respected bond manager at PIMCO joke: “𝘌𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘸𝘴. 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘺𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭…”
*What was the worst movie you ever saw?*
American Anthem.
My girlfriend wanted to drool over Mitch Gaylord's body, and I wanted to see Janet Jones in her prime.
We walked out when we realized that wasn't enough to sit through the rest.
"Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery
Remember, IEEE and the rest of the left are working hard and praying for misery and economic disaster so they can "get Trump! We don't care how many lives we ruin!" Just like with Covid, they didn't care how many people they had to kill in order to "beat Trump!"
This is not a photograph, and it's not an oil painting. It might be the most unbelievable watercolor ever made...
It's called Sommarnöje, which means something like Summer Delight, and Anders Zorn painted it in 1886. Look at the water, the gentle ripples, the reflections, the wet sheen of it, and then look at the two people, the fine detail of the wooden rowboat, the woman's white dress, the light on her face.
It has the near-photographic realism of an oil painting, and it was done in watercolor, a medium so unforgiving that a single wrong stroke ruins the entire piece.
https://x.com/JamesLucasIT/status/2096224769582506261/photo/1
My all-time bottom 10
10. The Lonely Lady (1983)
9. Ten Days Wonder (1971)
8. Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976)
7. Cyborg (1989)
6. The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)
5. Cabin Boy (1994)
4. Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003)
3. Hardware (1990)
2. any random episode of The Teletubbies (1997-01)
1. Irreversible (2002)
I just finished watching Project Hail Mary. Outstanding. Cool. Very fun. Solid A.
Vance - Indeed.
Democrats are all liars and cheaters who seek HARM to all.
@2 and a half cents:
Book recommendations:
Kim by Rudyard Kipling fiction (1901)
Drawing on Kipling’s life in India, this is a classic adventure story that brings nineteenth-century India to life. It follows a streetwise orphan and his beloved Tibetan lama, a holy man seeking the River of the Arrow, whose waters he believes will free him from the Wheel of Things.
Wind, Sand and Stars by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry nonfiction (1939)
A pioneer aviator, he recounts his flights over deserts, mountains, and oceans during the early days of airmail delivery. It’s adventure blended with a moving meditation on courage, solitude, friendship.
When Broken Glass Floats by Chanrithy Him. nonfiction (2000)
Her memoir of growing up in Cambodia as the Khmer Rouge overthrow the country and force her family from their home into brutal rural labor camps.
"What was the worst movie you ever saw?"
I'm sure I've seen a lot of real dogs, but three that come to mind as ones that some people seem to have liked are:
The Cheap Detective (just not funny at all)
What About Bob? (really annoying and not funny)
Truly, Madly, Deeply (really, really annoying--I gave up after around 45 minutes of this woman moping about her dead boyfriend)
@Saint Croix, you mean there were shows rvem worse than “The Star Wars Holiday Special”? Inconceivable!
One cannot put together a list ofthe all time worst movies without including “Neighbors” (1981). You’d think a comedy starring John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Cathy Moriarty would be hilarious. Boy would you be wrong!
"I just finished watching Project Hail Mary. Outstanding. Cool. Very fun. Solid A."
I give it a C. If I hadn't read the book, it would have been hard to follow. Visually, it was a mess. Characters were shortchanged; the movie didn't understand Stratt at all.
I enjoyed the book very much. Have read it twice. The movie was disappointing.
Worst movie ever - The Shining directed by Stanley Kubrick. I was so looking forward to the movie adaption of a fantastic book. Instead he destroyed it. Changed the plot. Nicholson was over the top. I hated it. I have come around but at first viewing I hated it.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.