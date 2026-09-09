"He’s clearly trying to make it easier for them financially to work in government service at the White House. You can’t do that."

Quoted in "Trump gave $45,000 cash gifts to Natalie Harp, two other close aides/Financial disclosures released by the administration show the sums were equivalent to nearly one-third of each of their salaries" (WaPo).
"It’s not like tipping the doorman on Fifth Avenue," Painter said. "These are U.S. government employees. If you want a job where you get tips, you shouldn’t be working for the U.S. government."
77 comments:
Hello? He's POTUS. So, what does this mickey mouse nonsense have to do with anything.
And of course... the critic is a bushie. Why doesn't George Bush and his old gang just officially join the Democrats. They always seemed to hate their own voters and Trump more than the Democrats.
I'm always astounded how Trump's critics cant ever process the fact that Trump is a billionaire. He was one before he became POTUS and he'll be one after he leaves office. He's not motivated by money. He lost money by being POTUS. He lost money. He lost money.
I've repeated it because dumbshit trump haters never seem to process that. Maybe if we forced them to write it on the blackboard 100 times a day for a year.
Puh-leeeez!! Enough with the endless TDS. If someone sneezed near Trump and he said “bless you” the s was rogers at the Post and the NYT would fill their respective pages with demands for his impeachment. (Separation of church and state donchya know.)
Many years ago I worked for a private company which was non-union but competed with companies which were. We were paid a bonus every year. I knew how to work and was good at my job. My first bonus year, a guy who was always smoking dope came up grinning at bonus time and revealed his bonus, which was substantially smaller than mine, though his job was required skills I did not yet possess and he had been there much longer than I. I, of course, did not say a word, but it was clear to me that people who run a business pay attention to their employees and know who is productive and who is just passing time. Having worked in government, I can see why the payment of bonuses would upset a lot of unproductive people.
If the gifts are illegal, or secret, it's a story. If not, then not so much.
Painter flipped his affiliation to Dem in 2018 and ran for political office as a Democrat, seeking a U.S. Senate seat in the primary in 2018, and a U.S. House seat in Minnesota in 2022. These efforts failed as he came in second in 2018 and third in 2022 in the Democrat primaries. Both Ds and Rs viewed him as an opportunist merely taking a strategic calculation to find an easier path to public office in a heavily anti-Trump lane, rather than a reflection of core Democratic values. He is a U.of Minn. Law professor. Take his positions with a grain of salt.
"He's clearly making it easier for them financially to work in government service at the White House. He *can* do that"
So, what's the story? He likes what they do so gifted them so that they can/will stay in their roles?
As long as the IRS knows about it, then saul goodman.
Has any critic of the gifts cited the illegality of them?
I think I get it. Supplementing government salaries with personal money of elected office holders could lead to lots of problems.
It's not Watergate, just something best avoided.
It's after Labor Day in a federal election year, and look for WaPoo, NYT, Politico, Axios, MSNow, etc. to host partisan stories with nothing behind them, screaming in the night "If you don't vote Dem the world will end!
In my comment I should have noted that the name “Natalie Harp”’appears to be the latest dog whistle for lefties. Juxtapose her name with Trump's and just watch them all start drooling and slobbering.
To be fair he did the same for Stormy,
Natalie is severely underpaid. Anyone selling their soul to print complimentary articles and sharing a catering cart with this dirty old man should be getting low seven figures at least.
Dems can't talk about the issues because they support the 20% of the 80/20 issues so they utilize personal attacks without any basis to stir up their supporters.
Unless you want stock tips. Then working for the government us just fine.
They are his staffers, for fuxk sake. He isn't bribing a senator.
@tommyesq: Dems Pelosi, Khanna, Gottheimer, Cisneros, Hickenlooper and Feinstein have used their insider positions in Congress to get rich from the stock market.
Precisely. They should go through the revolving door to K Street and become lobbyists kike everyone else.
Indeed, "Supplementing government salaries with personal money of elected office holders could lead to lots of problems". But it depends on what the employee is doing to earn the government salary. If she's a judge, or a decision-making official like a member of the Federal Reserve, it would obviously be wrong and corrupt. But if she's a mere servant, doing to the best of her ability whatever her superior needs to be done, I don't see the problem. If, for instance, a Supreme Court justice thought his clerks' paychecks were insufficient and decided to give them $5,000 or $10,000 each for Christmas bonuses out of his own salary, that wouldn't bother me in the least.
Painter should know that it's ok for superiors to make gifts to subordinates in the federal government. Gifts from subordinates to superiors is prohibited.
Bet Monica didn’t get paid that much for her services. Dry cleaning isn't cheap and a girl can only sponge down a dress so often before people start to notice.
... write it on the blackboard 100 times a day for a year....
Even Better chalk it on sidewalk on hands and knees
The House passed the Stop Insider Trading Act (sponsored by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-WI) 232-198, with all 198 votes in opposition coming from Dems.
And Erdogan gave guns to Europeans!!///
Gifts in travel, dining, supplies, information, priority and accessibility. Armed security in restricted spaces, etc. Surely, he jests. Evidence of insanity? A psychotic break from reality.
Monica gave Clinton BJs. IEE (and Sen. Ossoff) cast aspersions without evidence. Good to remind us of Clinton's deviances though.
Did someone forget shoes that Trump bought for his people?
Heating and air conditioning, unmeasured energy consumption, hydrocarbon fueled conveyances amid climate change.
Working for the government should be a burden!
"If you want a job where you get tips, you shouldn’t be working for the U.S. government."
Is that because of the law or ethics or accepted norms or is it just a personal opinion, i.e. just one guy's preference?
Nelson Rockefeller gave loans to the folks who worked for him - forgiven at his death.
*Take his positions with a grain of salt.*
Or ignore them entirely.
Is there ant ‘former WH official’ ever quoted in the press who’s not a critic of Trump?
If a "former WH official" is quoted in the press with no further identification, it seems pretty safe to me to assume that s/he is a former Biden or Obama WH official. Otherwise, they would have said "former Trump WH official". Of course, even if they do, there's no reason to believe that the informant was in fact a former WH official, or even that the informant actually exists.
Every ex-WH official from the Bush administration has been a Trump hater and/or a secret Democrat. But then Bush 43 himself said that "political capital exists only to be spent". I.e. having gotten elected as a "Compassionate Conservative" to cut deals with the Democrats to advance liberalism.
Charlie Crist is now a liberal democrat. Who helped make him Republican Governor of Florida and endorsed him for the Senate, why Yeb! Who supported Coryn and tried to impeach Paxson in Texas, why the bush family.
After his death, Bush 43 let out that Bush 41 regarded Bill Clinton as an adopted son. No wonder the bushes never voted for trump.
Re: animus sources
JournoLists are infamous for publishing handmade tales correlated with their pride, prejudice, and gifts.
Well dang! At 2:51 I post my comment about Natalie Harp’s name being a dog whistle for the lefties and at 2:52 Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ proves my case.
Is there a legal reason Trump "can't do that" or is it just because Painter said so?
Meh.
In other Trump financial news, former White House officials disclosed that Trump is living rent-free in Democrat’s heads without disclosure to the IRS.
"Trump gave $45,000 cash gifts to Natalie Harp, two other close aides/Financial disclosures released by the administration show the sums were equivalent to nearly one-third of each of their salaries"
Is there no end to the dastardly deeds that monster will do? Impeach him again!
He lost money by being POTUS. He lost money. He lost money
This is sarcasm, right? I'm going with sarcasm.
"Is there a legal reason Trump "can't do that" or is it just because Painter said so?"
Isn't there a "But Trump..." emanation or penumbra in the Constitution somewhere?
It is beyond he pale for a government employee to pick up a few bucks on the side, right? Ask Pelosi.
"It is beyond he pale for a government employee to pick up a few bucks on the side, right?"
Ask the science at the CDC.
Never on Barack's own dime, anyway.
President Barack Obama's "body man" was Reggie Love, who served as his personal aide and special assistant from 2007 until 2011.
Barack Obama did not provide any personal out-of-pocket money, direct financial support, or unofficial compensation to Reggie Love. While the two shared a famously close, brotherly relationship, the financial aspects of Love's employment were kept strictly legal, public, and tied to official government channels....
The Post-Government Connection: The closest thing to outside financial assistance occurred after Love left the White House at the end of 2011 to get his MBA at the Wharton School. Media reports revealed that Wall Street financier Orin Kramer—who happened to be a top, prominent Obama campaign fundraiser—provided financial assistance to Love to help ease his transition from a lower-paying government salary into business school. This financial assistance came entirely from Kramer as a private individual. Representatives for the money manager clarified it was a routine act of personal generosity for a young person transitioning out of government service, rather than a payment routed or requested by President Obama.
The last time I saw Richard he was a lonely painter.
"You can't do that!" Jobs like those should only go to the children of the wealthy. How else can they ensure work for those scions who lack the charisma, intelligence, skill, and ambition of their predecessors and only have their fortunes to carry them along? Just the sort we need aiding the running of the government.
Clearly and literally have lost meaning through overuse abuse. “Clearly” means it’s the writer/speaker’s say-so and “literally” means the writer/speaker misuses hyperbole for emphasis.
What did Painter have to say about "10% for the Big Guy"?
How about Somali daycares? Insider trading in Congress?
But this! This is beyond the pale!
Reminds me of the time Rush Limbaugh went to dinner with the New York Times and the reporter insisted on picking up the check, which cost the waitstaff, who had given incredible service, lighting cigars, etc, a $5,000 tip, and that was back when you could buy something with a share of $5,000.
Yeah, but democrats can give infinty payments to their help, and no body cares.
This ankle biting is stupid, the truth about Trump is bad enough.
…yah, to keep posting this stuff is stupid. Do better…
This is sarcasm, right? I'm going with sarcasm.
No, dumbshit libtard its not sarcasm. Other than teenage girl snark you gotta a comeback?
It really makes you wonder about mainstream Republican office holders. Why are they hiring obviously partisan Democrats? I’m talking about Bush and McCain, but the question applies to a lot more than those two.
The democrat party is a money whore machine of corruption, insider grift, fraud tax payer waste, and D- pocket stuffing.
Oh Leftist Dem - do fuck the fuck offf
YET money whore dems can vote themselves tax payer funded raises.
Are cash gifts a problem? why?
"If you want a job where you get tips, you shouldn’t be working for the U.S. government."
Yep. Government jobs are for people who want pardons.
Maynard said...
It really makes you wonder about mainstream Republican office holders. Why are they hiring obviously partisan Democrats? I’m talking about Bush and McCain, but the question applies to a lot more than those two.
This pattern was obvious after 2008 and 2012.
The Republican Party before Trump only existed to make sure the globalists got what they wanted. The entire Bush and McCain families were obvious on the same team as the Clintons and Obamas.
Mitt Romney was running to make sure Obamacare stayed law and Obamacare would have been repealed if not for John McCain.
D.D. Driver said...
He lost money by being POTUS. He lost money. He lost money
This is sarcasm, right? I'm going with sarcasm.
You are just a retard.
Bob Boyd said...
What did Painter have to say about "10% for the Big Guy"?
How about Somali daycares? Insider trading in Congress?
But this! This is beyond the pale!
Democrats are just stupid corrupt evil people who don't believe a single thing they say.
The STAFFER problem is real problem. A big problem.
Elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
WE elect someone - and we get the staffer instead.
Democrats have radical leftist staffers.
Republicans have radical leftist staffers.
NeverTrump Republicans still think things will go back to normal if Trump can be taken off the board or somehow neutralized. Normal means the Uniparty all happily grifting together like old times.
They're completely delusional, of course.
You talk to these...individuals and it's always,
"January 6th. That's what I come back to. January 6th. No way I can get past that." They can't come up with anything to justify their extreme views about Trump, so they always pull out that pose. Phony SOB's.
"You talk to these...individuals and it's always,
"January 6th...."
It helps when the idiots self-identify.
Anybody know the name: Lindsey Cobia?
As an aide she got a $213,000 bonus from Gavin Newsom.
Anyone going to report on that?
Follow Jennifer Van Larr on X.
She’s doing great work exposing Newsom’s financial exploits in CA!
tax free if it's a tip
It's kind of hilarious to see the TDS winding down
"He's Hitler"
to
"He's a rapist"
to
"He's constructing a building I don't like"
to
"He's giving money away"
18 U.S. Code § 209
(a)Whoever receives any salary, or any contribution to or supplementation of salary, as compensation for his services as an officer or employee of the executive branch of the United States Government, of any independent agency of the United States, or of the District of Columbia, from any source other than the Government of the United States, except as may be contributed out of the treasury of any State, county, or municipality; or
Whoever, whether an individual, partnership, association, corporation, or other organization pays, makes any contribution to, or in any way supplements, the salary of any such officer or employee under circumstances which would make its receipt a violation of this subsection—
Shall be subject to the penalties set forth in section 216 of this title.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/209?utm_source=gemini&hl=en-US#:~:text=Title%2018.%20PART%20I.%20CHAPTER%2011.%20%C2%A7,from%20any%20source%20other%20than%20the%20Government
Note the bit in the middle: "as compensation for his services as an officer or employee of the executive branch". Trump can just claim the $45k was for carrying his golf clubs, or delivering his Big Mac combo meal.
Alternatively, Trump could hire Harp and the other two as volunteers, then directly pay them as much as he wants. That would satisfy section 209.
Lance reminds us of 18 U.S. Code § 209. Trump may be charged under that penal code, but the penal code among men is a different animal Trump may have acted under the influence of his hormones. A jury of mostly men may well be hung but it would surely side in his favor.
If the "glove" fits you must acquit, assuming he wore one.
What if she opened an OnlyFans account on the side and he funneled his tips there. Is that against the rules? Why?
Every worker needs a side hustle today.
tax consequences for Donald Trump and his aides depend entirely on whether the IRS accepts the administration's classification of these payments as disinterested personal gifts or reclassifies them as taxable supplemental compensation (bonuses). [1] (https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/6078705-donald-trump-natalie-harp-white-house-aides-gifts-disclosures/), [2] (https://thegrio.com/2026/09/09/revolving-door-of-corruption-trumps-45000-cash-gifts-to-aides-draws-scrutiny/)Scenario A: The IRS Accepts Them as "Gifts"If the IRS accepts that these payments were strictly personal holiday gifts unrelated to employment: [1] (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/sep/09/trump-gift-45000-natalie-harp-white-house-aides), [2] (https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/6078705-donald-trump-natalie-harp-white-house-aides-gifts-disclosures/)Tax Impact on Trump: Trump would owe no out-of-pocket tax. However, because the individual gifts ($45,000 each to Natalie Harp, Margo Martin, and Chamberlain Harris; and $20,000 to Walt Nauta) all exceed the $19,000 annual gift exclusion limit for 2026, Trump is legally required to file IRS Form 709. The excess amounts would reduce his $15 million lifetime gift and estate tax exemption.Tax Impact on Aides: The aides would owe zero income tax on the money, as legitimate gifts are not taxable to the recipient
Scenario B: The IRS Reclassifies Them as "Compensation"Because the recipients are direct employees of the person giving the money, tax experts note that the IRS heavily scrutinizes "gifts" from employers. Under Internal Revenue Code Section 102(c), transfers from an employer to, or for the benefit of, an employee are generally excluded from gift status and treated as taxable income. [1] (https://thegrio.com/2026/09/09/revolving-door-of-corruption-trumps-45000-cash-gifts-to-aides-draws-scrutiny/), [2] (https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/posts/new-financial-disclosures-reveal-trump-gave-four-white-house-aides-holiday-cash-/1587829480056031/)If the IRS rules that these were effectively bonuses or supplemental income: [1] (https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/posts/new-financial-disclosures-reveal-trump-gave-four-white-house-aides-holiday-cash-/1587829480056031/), [2] (https://thegrio.com/2026/09/09/revolving-door-of-corruption-trumps-45000-cash-gifts-to-aides-draws-scrutiny/)Tax Impact on Trump: Trump (or his private entity/campaign if routed through them) could face penalties for failing to properly withhold payroll taxes (Social Security, Medicare, and federal unemployment taxes) on the payouts.Tax Impact on Aides: The cash would be treated as ordinary wage income. The aides would owe federal, state, and payroll taxes on the amounts, significantly reducing the net value of their payouts. [1] (https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/posts/new-financial-disclosures-reveal-trump-gave-four-white-house-aides-holiday-cash-/1587829480056031/)
The Overlapping Legal & Political RiskThe tax classification directly influences the broader legal scrutiny surrounding the payouts:If Trump argues they are bonuses to avoid gift tax rules, he potentially validates critics who argue he violated the federal anti-supplementation statute, which makes it a criminal offense to privately supplement a federal employee's government-capped salary. [1] (https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tntEvRsJLbg), [2] (https://thegrio.com/2026/09/09/revolving-door-of-corruption-trumps-45000-cash-gifts-to-aides-draws-scrutiny/)If he strictly maintains they are personal gifts, he must navigate the strict IRS boundaries governing employer-employee financial transfers while defending against White House ethics laws that heavily restrict government workers from accepting high-value private presents
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.