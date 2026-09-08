"Police set a dog on the two thieves, who were wearing masks and gloves. They dropped the two paintings in the museum’s garden..."

From "Thieves steal four Renoirs — and drop two while fleeing/Works worth millions of euros, taken in the early hours from a museum near Nice dedicated to the painter, are missing" (London Times).
Here's Madame Pichon, pinched in her yellow dress, seemingly knowing she'd be the one the dog-chased thieves would drop in the garden:
But really, you should see the ones they got away with. They're material for the old "Renoir Sucks at Painting" Instagram account. I deplore all theft, and the theft of unique objects is a special problem. And yet....
21 comments:
Another old museum with little security.
Ann Althouse said:
"...seemingly knowing she'd be the one the dog-chased thieves would drop..."
OK, that's funny.
Quite an Homeric epithet there. CC, JSM
I suppose Renoir did a lot of bad painting, but he even at his worse he was better than some of the celebrated painters of the 20th century. What struck me at seeing some of the impressionists in Paris was how small many of the paintings are. And how many there were.
@Althouse, if only you had studied art, perhaps you’d appreciate Renior’s skill painting women.
Oh.
Her attributes are obfuscated beneath a layer of diffusion. Perhaps an early effort to prosecute gender erasure.
At least someone is stealing them because they want to sell them, as opposed to vandalizing them.
Because I think art belongs to humanity, and not rich people or cultures, or governments, the punishment for stealing it should be severe.
"@Althouse, if only you had studied art, perhaps you’d appreciate Renior’s skill painting women."
At least I have the sense to destroy my work.
Art theft is not Nice.
"Renoir said he painted his pictures with his penis... he did too, lovely pictures! "
WTF is wrong with the Frenchies, not locking down their priceless art works. After the infamous theft at the Isabella Stuart Gardner museum, they turned it into Fort Knox.
Like most dogs, my dog doesn't see the images in paintings, but she watches TV intently just like a human. Of course she barks at animals on the screen, but what's strange is she also barks at horror movies. She starts as soon as something bad is about to happen regardless of what's on the screen. It's like she knows the plot. Maybe it's the foreboding music, but sometimes she sees it coming before we do.
I wonder if he did this.
https://youtu.be/ZNAzYEM1pxo
I followed your link to the "Renoir sucks at Painting" instagram post and found that you quoted from "Lady Chatterley's Lover". I've never seen anybody quote that book. And what a great quote: "Renoir said he painted his pictures with his penis... he did too, lovely pictures! I wish I did something with mine."
Like that Ancient Greek statue of Hermes that Jackie Kennedy described as being on Onassis’s yacht, I suspect that these kinds of thefts are special orders from billionaires, since there is no market, unless, like in that James Bond movie, the Epstein’ class holds private auctions , members only.
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, if written today, would probably sell well into the millions.
Italians at 12 o'clock.
the illegal styles have been deported.
Renoir was one of the greats. I'll leave it at that for the ignoramuses.
It’s not too bad, but I’m sure AI could do better.
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