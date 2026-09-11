"Mr. Vance’s scripted, more traditional political delivery cut a sharp contrast with the freewheeling and improvisational style of Mr. Trump."

"In fact, it was Mr. Vance’s unscripted response to the protester, who unfurled Mexican and Palestinian flags, that appeared to most energize the crowd. 'My friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there,' the vice president said, sending the crowd roaring. 'I’ll buy you the plane ticket.'"
From "Vance, Eying 2028, Relishes the Spotlight at Trump’s Convention/The vice president, widely seen as a potential White House candidate, sought to use his speech in Dallas to show a more personal side to the MAGA faithful" (NYT gift link).
6 comments:
Emigration reform.
The Hillbilly VP provides a sharp contrast here, giving a speech about making America great while democrats like Kamala was are for they/them. We fight under the US flag. The democrats wave Palestinian and Mexican flags.
Choose accordingly.
I would have preferred he offer them a ticket to Palestine. Mexico, for all its problems, is a real country operating within the established order. It's also a border country with which the US has generally good relations.
We'll put a boot in yer ass... it's the american way
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 meemaw would be proud lol
Yo
"𝘋𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘺 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦,” ~ JD Vance
So many elephants in this room.
A common symptom of insanity is believing that everybody else is crazy. Both Trump and Vance are far more comfortable raising fear of Democratic alternative than discussing their own policies, including Iran war.
I think it's a bit late. We all see Trumpism now.
The "land of the free and the home of the brave" has 'secret police' running around the streets in masks detaining, assaulting and killing people.
You can't drawdown from that.
2nd tim maguire. He brought 2 flags, so he proverbial provided a choice. Hold him to the lesser of the two.
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