"They were a success in Hollywood on one level. They brilliantly scammed some of the powers that be..."

Said Stephen Galloway, dean of the film school at Chapman University in California, quoted in "How Harry and Meghan ‘scammed’ Hollywood/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are leaving California after deals with Netflix and Spotify failed, experts say. Is their brand dead?" (London Times).
Brilliantly scammed? What did they do that was brilliant? Maybe Galloway is a little scammed. He's proclaiming brilliance when all he is seeing are foolish executives falling for a man who inherited royalty. Or is Meghan brilliant — not brilliant at producing shows, but perhaps brilliant to see a way to bamboozle executives with royalty for a few years until the ludicrous inability to deliver the product became crushingly obvious?
9 comments:
Yes, I suspect the "dean of the film school at Chapman University in California" is indeed more than a bit scammed himself. A scammee?
DEI, the series. Episode: Glamboozled.
Our defeat of the British was the greatest event in the political history of the world.
I have never understood why any American would be interested in any so-called royal person. Thieves and bums.
The ultimate DEI move for Netflix was bagging the “black” Canadian “victim” married to a prince. If I invented her and submitted a script to Netflix they would laugh at the absurd premise of the story.
Also a script can’t have the black heroine be the villain too.
If there is any brilliance at all, then the question would be what was the intended return on investment, because, as noted, it was never because brilliance in telling or producing a story was evident.
After a week or so, this storyline will be just a bit tiresome. As it's been said, if the Brits didn't have royalty they'd have to invent them just to keep their minds off what's really important.
Maybe he is using the word brilliant as it is used by the British. It means something different than how we Americans use the word. Brilliant is much more casually used and doesn’t necessarily mean genius level as we is it. It is also used ironically by the British to mean the opposite. Galloway is British and is writing for the London Times. I think you are misinterpreting the word her Professor.
Maybe he is using the word brilliant as it is used by the British. It means something different than how we Americans use the word. Brilliant is much more casually used and doesn’t necessarily mean genius level as we use it. It is also used ironically by the British to mean the opposite. Galloway is British and is writing for the London Times. I think you are misinterpreting the word here Professor.
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