August 21, 2026
Steve Hilton, the GOP nominee for Governor of California, talks to Joe Rogan.
Joe and Hilton are old friends, and this discussion goes on for 3 hours, so this should be a major boost for Hilton. I'll just jump in at the point where they are talking about the waste of money on nonprofits that deal with homelessness: Steve Hilton: This woman runs a homeless nonprofit, 1.6 million dollar salary. Homeless nonprofit.... There's another one... 2.6 million a year....Joe Rogan: And here's the most important thing. The homelessness only got worse. Like if in the private sector, imagine if you were a CEO of a company that was just losing insane amounts of money and never completing its tasks, never doing the thing that it set out to do....Steve Hilton: The more I look at it, the more insane it is. And everyone just looks at it and no one's ever pointed this stuff out.... The government just makes everything so expensive in California. Everyone says, oh, it's so expensive. What are we going to do? We'd better give them more welfare benefits... we better have a billionaire wealth tax.... They don't have that mentality of cutting costs like every normal business.... And this is what happens, I think, when you've got this one party rule thing that's been going on for 16 years now. They've run everything. They don't care because they think they'll be in power forever and it just doesn't matter....
Posted by Ann Althouse at 5:04 AM
Tags: 2026 elections, California, Joe Rogan, poverty, Steve Hilton, wealth
24 comments:
The Great Notoriety
Wondering if Hilton has a chance.
If you dump taxpayer dollars into something you will create an ecosystem that maximizes the amount of money that the government spends on it. Homelessness Industrial Complex participation is the biggest grift that an NGO can run and the most profitable.
Legit CEO pay at that level requires real work and measurable results.
So much of the energy of the left is driven by a core of hot Trump-hatred. He will be out of power in two years at the latest, and even if replaced by his acolyte Vance, the vacant space will be huge. It is only then that the emptiness of the Democratic party becomes impossible for even themselves to ignore.
The grift follows the graft in an Ouroboros process.
Money Manager - Many of us thought the same thing about the Democrat reaction to Ronald Reagan, and then came Bush Derangement, and McCain being a warmonger when he wasn't senile, and Romney was giving people cancer and putting blacks in chains .... Like the man said, things that can't go on forever usually stop but I dunno if we've seen the bottom of Democrat crazy.
The insanity of doing something over and over and expecting different results. Or the frog in the heating water syndrome. People don’t want to acknowledge that what they’re paying for is not working. That’s too shameful to admit. So they’ll go on doing it until there’s no room for themselves on the streets, in the environment or in the budget. They are actually purposefully paying tons of money to be overrun by filth, drugs, fires, and street vermin of all sorts.
Forget it, Jake. It's California.
The Democrats actually want this. It’s the logic of the New Deal at its epitome… government job creation. The government, in Democrat ideology, is the legitimate creator of the right kind of jobs. The massive salaries to NGO execs are what was envisioned and instituted.
The problem with NGOs is a problem that runs throughout government: there is no way to value what they do and no way determine the appropriate amount of money to spend.
Mix that with the mutual backscratching that goes on between NGOs and government bureaucrats spending other people’s money and you get a cadre of people absurdly overpaid for jobs that don’t seem to achieve much of anything.
Well, good morning from Calunicornia! Yes, it’s true… we are fucked.
Leaving California was the best move I ever made. The costs and regulations are crushing. I had a very high paying senior position at a company and was literally living paycheck to paycheck. And the lifestyle I had would be considered lower middle class in every other state. I have no idea how the blue collar workers survive there.
"It’s the logic of the New Deal at its epitome… government job creation. The government, in Democrat ideology, is the legitimate creator of the right kind of jobs. The massive salaries to NGO execs are what was envisioned and instituted."
This.
It existed long before Trump was on the scene politically. Our Democrat friends have been pulling this grafting billshit (yes, billshit) for a long time.
All with the approval of The Leftists here. Remember how cutting USAID was going to result in millions of deaths worldwide? Still waiting.
…the rest of us don’t get to abandon California. If Republicans in DC want to accomplish anything they need to negotiate with Michigan and New York and California and a few others unwilling to give up the corruption. The Republicans in turn are mire than happy to oblige- gosh darn it we just don’t have the one two however many votes we need to come up one short…meanwhile if you want the war budget you need to keep the trillion dollar fraud budget growing and we also need a few of your best heads to roll. You got it!
What's happening in California, or any blue state, is viewed by the Democratic office holders as success. As the example of homelessness getting worse, that's not failure. It's necessary. Once the problem is solved, the money stops. Can't have that. That's all that matters. The money. The power.
Funny how this gets posted along with the story of Harry and Meaghan leaving California. Even the royals can’t afford California once their grift came to an end.
Hey Dave, Hilton has no chance. Visit California and get to know the natives. They are like the meme of the dog in the burning bar saying everything is fine. They are fine with the train to nowhere that will cost billions and probably never get built. They are fine with making theft of less than $1000 a non-crime. They are fine with driving the billionaires who pay the bulk of the taxes out of the state. They are not rational.
The $1.6 Million Dollar Woman’s annual salary was actually in the $400K range. She got an extra $800K spread over two years for what is claimed to be “unused vacation” accrued over 40 years of service, which is certainly worthy of the California Attorney General seeking restitution.
Her nonprofit focuses on domestic violence victims. The CEO of a similar nonprofit that I have donated to in Massachusetts makes $200K a year, so the CAG should claw back some of the $400K salary too.
I haven’t been able to find the details on the 2.6 Million Dollar Person, but I imagine they won’t quite match Steve and Joe’s story either.
Is the Democrat party a scam? YEP
…USAID was long known to be a government clearing house for graft, somewhere there’s a 20/20 or some such from the 90s about it…unfortunately USAID is the crummy appendix attached to a government colon full of shitty entitlement fraud…
Shorter Left Bank: “They’re not stealing as much as is claimed.”
CA citizens voted by a large majority to roll back the ridiculous soft on crime policies. Becerra’s election as governor will continue the mismanaged decline. If the billionaire’s tax passes the decline will accelerate-anyone with more assets than the average assembly member is at risk of having assets confiscated. Often I wonder while I am still here. But the cycling is fantastic so I stay…
the D in the race (Becerra) is a fraud.
Becerra lost 400,000 illegal children. Under Crook Joe's and Becerra's failed installation as Biden's sec of health and human services.
I''ve heard it's up to 400,000 children lost to the dark underground sex and exploitation rings.
sort of like when dems don't care about tortured beagles or Hasan Piker's and El-Sayed;'s open dog abuse. sort of - except it's actual humans - children.
Becerra’s lost kids scandal deepens with claims 130,000 still missing as governor bid comes under fire
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