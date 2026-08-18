2. "Thieves Steal 4 Renaissance Paintings From Italian Museum in Brazen Heist/The works, by Antonello da Messina, were taken as the Sicilian city of Messina held a religious celebration" (NYT gift link)("The celebration, the Procession of the Vara, is a religious ritual that takes places every Aug. 15. Some 100,000 people attended the celebration and the city’s law enforcement officials were focused on maintaining order there, city officials said....The theft is a blow to the city.... [F]or the past few years the city has focused on the 'Messina, City of Antonello' brand...).3. The Procession of the Vara:
August 18, 2026
The news from Sicily.
1. "American Hiker Dies After Lightning Strike on Mount Etna in Italy/Rescuers found a 29-year-old man in serious condition on the volcano’s eastern slope on Sunday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Catania" (NYT gift link)("On Monday, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that another volcanic vent had opened in the valley, with fresh lava flowing overnight.... During a volcanic eruption, tiny collisions among the rising particles of ash can create static electricity, which may in turn produce volcanic lightning").
9 comments:
So many people holding hands in "The Procession." Sweet.
Pasadena, for the win.
I know whenever I'm traveling around the world, I like to find an active volcano that I can climb onto and hang out.
You will regret messing with Vulcan (Italy) or Pele (Hawaii), but Iceland has no issues in selling volcanic stones as souvenirs. I suppose Loki and the Vikings tricked the gods into staying in Norway, so it's safe. Phew!
They should enjoy their religious traditions while they are still allowed.
Since they cannot be sold on the open market, it’s likely that they were stolen on order for some billionaire, like that piece of Ancient Greek statuary that Jackie Onassis described on his yacht, she was Jackie Kennedy at the time she saw it.
**Italian Museum in Brazen Heist**
I initially read "Brazen Heist" as the name of the town and thought, "that sounds German."
It's a real shame when this happens to a small museum. The day is coming when the really big, really crowded, really expensive museums have all the famous art and there will be even less discovery, less serendipity in travel.
You can die on an Italian volcano through no fault of your own, but those who remember you will think you were the guy who recklessly walked down into the volcano's fiery cone.
Brazenheists indeed:
"Major Recent German Heists
Gelsenkirchen Bank Heist (December 2025): Burglars used an industrial drill to bore through a basement wall from an adjacent parking garage into a Sparkasse savings bank branch in the Buer district. They looted over 3,000 safe deposit boxes during the quiet Christmas weekend, making off with an estimated €30 million or more in cash, gold, and jewelry.
Dresden Green Vault Heist (November 2019): Thieves broke into the historic Grünes Gewölbe museum in Dresden, stealing 21 pieces of antique jewelry containing thousands of diamonds with a total insured value of over €113 million. Portions of the stolen treasure were later recovered in late 2022 following legal agreements and trials."
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