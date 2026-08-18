August 18, 2026
Give Rosie O'Donnell credit for a nice comeback, telling 2 charming stories of her life in Ireland.
She barely gestures at Trump. I think she wants to be "Queen of Nice" again. Give her a chance and watch with charity:
Posted by Ann Althouse at 5:20 PM
Tags: nice, Rosie O'Donnell
25 comments:
I would appreciate your taking the time to watch the clip before commenting. I'm trying to show you something. I know many of you don't like her, but please don't comment just to say you're not watching the clip.
Ok, I watched the clip. My thoughts in random order. So either really good make-up person or maybe some recent work? Suit was a bit weird. The comedy bits and phony Irish accent was pretty lame. Her expressed warm regard for Ireland and the Irish is a bit at odds with reports in the Irish press, but who knows. So she intends to go back after her brief guest appearances.
The only question I have is she still doing her daily Orange Man Bad on the 'net rants or has she stopped doing that and moved onto something else?
The entire clip emphasizes why all of the late night TV talk shows are dying.
Anyway..
I feel like Schrödinger's cat considering the constraints stipulated by our host. That is all.
OMG Woke 1 was so crazzzzy you guys! Now let me tell you a couple charming stories about my life in Ireland...
@R C Belaire I want comments responsive to the posts, not things people already wanted to say, especially at the beginning of the thread. I don't like when my effort to present new material is met with routine statements of general preexisting opinions.
Notice the first line of the instructions for commenting: "Please use the comments forum to respond to the post."
She looks like she's headed for Nashville, somebody hand her a gee-tar. 'Barely gestures at Trump', I must be seeing a different video. Didn't she just reinforce that she hates him more, than vice-versa, then she made a snotty 'I know you're watching' cat call?
I guess I'll admit she's just as funny and interesting as she always was.
Koosh ball reference from her show 30 years ago? (I had to look it up)
Not her first rodeo so she wears that awful outfit? Worse taste than Hillary Clinton.
Mentions Trump 5 times, or was it 6 (?) and then says she hasn’t mentioned him?
How do we know everyone recognizes her in Ireland? Because she kept telling her audience.
She’s aware the Hitler references were getting stale so she calls Trump Mussolini. Really?
And the Irish jokes, just not well delivered or maybe because the Trump hate had to be sprinkled in there, I didn’t get a sense of place from her.
And it’s aimed at Trump haters, no attempt to just reach a general audience and be funny.
Even on the most generous scale, no credit given.
She's wearing a Nudie Suit. As in a suit following the style of Nudie Cohn. Famously worn by Country singers, but as with all things blues-adjacent also adopted by rock and folk acts.
She mocks the Irish and lesbians. Very funny.
Punch lower, Mrs,. Annie Meade
Your time will come and we will all one day laugh in kind at you both...
I dont think ann finds this funny...
I suspect it's a personal shot.
Cheap, but that's how the proffy rolls...
You're the best, lady, never change...
She barely gestures at Trump.
Are you joking or serious?
I think ann is pushing this trash because she hates the Ir28sh,
And she wanted all of you to see that Rosie is referring 5o her adopted child Clay with she/her pronouns again... big whip.
She is the same unfunny fat cow. All she needs are fart jokes. Enjoy, ann.
It is interesting that the dumb bitch decided to return to the country despite the Mango Mussolini.
It is almost as if the dumb bitch doesn't believe a single word she says.
Congrads to the make up artist and the clothes designer. Rosie looks fabulous. And after seeing what she looks like in real life, thats an acomplishment.
I tried to listen to all the cute stories about Ireland - but couldn't make it. Nice to know that Ireland has a late late show thats been on for 60 years. Weirdly, if wikipedia is correct, its only broadcast between May and September.
The "Nudie Suit" was modeled on flamboyant Western wear created for rodeo competitors and entertainers by a tailor named Fay Ward in the early 1940's. He had been a working cowboy and rodeo rider himself before going into the garment business. His creations can be found in the Country Music Hall of Fame and other museums.
He was also a celebrated cowboy poet and a very talented artist, and his book "The Cowboy at Work" (with 500 of his own hand-drawn pen and ink illustrations) is the most definitive, authentic book ever published on how cowboys of the 20th century did their jobs.
My grandfather and he were friends, and I have some valuable mementos that Ward gave him and I inherited.
https://www.collectorsweekly.com/articles/meet-the-man-who-made-cowboys-love-rhinestones/
Four minutes into the clip and I’m throwing up in my mouth. “Mango Mussolini”? Her kid telling classmates that their move to a foreign country “because the President of the United Ststes hates my mother”? Riiiiight.
I wasted four minutes, plus the time to type this. That’s time this 80 year old begrudges.
Harpies are like herpes. They tell you they're leaving and disappear for a while, but they still come back.
1950's schtick. I'm surprised she didn't say she's got a million of 'em and she'll be here all week.
That’s the part I found distasteful. Her 6th grade child actually believes that they had to move to Ireland because the President hates Mom.
1. How could you do that to your kid?
2. How could you be proud of doing that to your kid?
I appreciated her self-depreciating story about the pharmacist at the end.
Okie Dokie.
I did watch some of it. When she go to the oh... "But you've been thru so much" (boo hoo- she cannot handle when team D loses) that's when I stopped. .
THe Democrat Leftwing control over the Media has become so strong we have TV talk show hosts getting into fights with the POTUS. Imagine Carson getting in a fight with Reagan, or even Lettermann in the 90s getting in a fight with Bob Dole and George Bush.
I suspect Rose has been taking the new weight loss drugs. No doubt that's why she doesn't weight 350 lbs anymore.
Also, just noticed that like many showbiz types Rose has a big head. The Lollypop look seems common among them.
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