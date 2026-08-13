"That’s what it is to be a Jew, in some ways. Being really comfortable with tension, and being comfortable with paradoxes..."

Said California State Senator Henry Stern, a Democrat, quoted in "Are Jews an Ethnic Group? California Considers the Question. A bill would allow Jews to identify themselves as an ethnic group on state forms. Supporters argue it’s a step toward acknowledging the complex nature of Jewish identity" (NYT gift link).
Stern is the son of the actor Daniel Stern:
I have to use the tag "Judaism" for this post. I don't mean to be coming down on the side of those who say Jews are a religious group. I'm against tag proliferation and "Judaism" and "anti-Semitism" are longstanding tags. And I don't have separate tags for each ethnic group. I just use "ethnicity." There's also "race consciousness" and "racial politics."
28 comments:
I plan to identify as a Jew so I can be smart and funny and control the world.
Caryn Elaine "Whoopi Goldberg" Johnson enters the chat.
"It's not rape rape."
"It's not cultural appropriation cultural appropriation."
“I'm against tag proliferation“
Wikipedia: “Tag and other chasing games have been banned in some schools in the United States due to concerns about injuries, complaints from children that it can lead to harassment and bullying, and that there is an aspect to the game that possesses an unhealthily predatory element to its nature.”
"I plan to identify as a Jew so I can be smart and funny and control the world."
I'd expect to be issued a space laser.
Althouse just lights the fuse and walks quietly away.
I don't know who Auntie Semitism is, but we've looked everywhere for her. Pinning her down is like asking where's Waldo.
If you visit Europe, keep this handy distinction in mind: German Jews have stripes, Polish Jews are the ones with horns.
Where does the Self-Loathing fit in?
The Islamic lobby want the big list
Eighty years after the holocaust, Jews are demanding to be listed as a "Registered Jew" in the government's database. Can't make this shit up.
My first girlfriend was Jewish, so I will always have a soft spot for the Jews.
Everybody wants to be special... and equal, mostly.
The Jews are a "people" --- "Am Yisrael" ("the people of Israel," which is what we've called ourselves for thousands of years). Its a religion with loose but easily recognizable ethnic, historical, and cultural aspects. If you're born Jewish, you're still considered Jewish even if you don't strictly practice the religion (unless you decide to join a different one). It's also a group that virtually anyone can join --- if you're not Jewish but genuinely want to practice the religion, and you officially convert to Judaism, you're as much a part of the Jewish people as anyone who was born that way. It's not that difficult to understand, if you sincerely want to (and just from this comments section, we know that plenty of people aren't sincere about this topic at all).
A lot of people manage to juggle sincerity and a sense of humor.
When I was a kid, my grandparents told me that you have to be a Christian to get into heaven. I was maybe 10. And I said, "What about the Jews?" And my grandparents (Baptists) seemed to think the Jews could get in. "God has a special plan for the Jews."
Decades later, I would have this same theological discussion in my Bible study. Somebody would say, "You can only get to heaven if you believe in Jesus." And I would say, "What about the Jews who didn't know Jesus? Moses and Elijah made it to heaven. And we know they did, because they make a reappearance in the New Testament." (Moses and Elijah didn't know Jesus, of course, because they were in the B.C. era.)
My belief now is that we make to heaven through Christ. And the Holy Spirit was with Moses, and Elijah. So those early Jews didn't know Jesus or his teachings, specifically. But Christ knew them. And they were on the right path.
"A lot of people manage to juggle sincerity and a sense of humor."
I was referring to Althouse comments in general. We know what happens whenever someone brings up Judaism (or even when they don't).
Judaism offers a moral code, ethical guidelines, and a community for like minds and outlooks.
"When I was a kid, my grandparents told me that you have to be a Christian to get into heaven. I was maybe 10. "
This same claim, at about the same age, started me on the road to atheism. It seemed manifestly unfair.
An ethnicity where you can work with a Rabbi and convert your way in?
...I'll put a stop to this right now: under California's scheme Ivanka Trump is an ethnic minority....
Christian as in principles. The same model for secular sects. Community membership. Atheistic faith. Ideally.
"you're still considered Jewish even if you don't strictly practice the religion (unless you decide to join a different one)"
Actually the orthodox (and I think Conservative as well) do not accept conversion out of Judaism, and still consider converts to other religions to be Jewish if they were born Jewish. I have a first cousin whose mother (my mother's sister) was Jewish but married a Catholic. This cousin married a Mormon and at least briefly joined the Mormon Church. She has kids who would also be considered Jewish (maternal line). If those kids wandered into a Chabad House or Orthodox Synagogue and told the rabbi their story, the rabbi would probably gently say this to them and encourage them to explore Jewish observance.
But as to the issue of the article, ethnicity on state forms is a stupid thing to be haggling about. No good can come from that.
More Jewish Privilage. Why don't any other white race groups get this benefit? Well, you can't blame people for taking advantage of morons.
A race to consensus, identity, and, perhaps, the origin of Diversity ideologies.
This same claim, at about the same age, started me on the road to atheism. It seemed manifestly unfair.
God our Father loves you, Original Mike.
Newsom is probably already soliciting bids to make the armbands.
Of course it would be a Democrat who's defending and promoting this further balkanization of this country. It's much easier to hoodwink a Disunited States of America into a post-constitutional dictatorship than a United States with a melting pot approach to ethnicity.
Judaism is built on alienation, as opposed to the Greek philosophy of the polis, citizenship. That alienation serves to keep Jews from assimilating the way other groups do, and preserves the religion.
Seeing antisemitism everywhere is part of the ritual of alienation.
The same identity trick has moved to other groups, blacks in particular, but without the moral founding of Western civilization behind it so it's pretty empty. It does keep blacks from assimilating. They see oppression everywhere.
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