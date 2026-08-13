After eight years of development and more than $8 million spent by the city of Madison, Wisconsin, Maurer’s Urban Market will open in the Bay Creek neighborhood later this month. Local officials have pitched the store as a measure to prevent a “food desert” in that part of town. The truth: Maurer’s is right across the street from another grocery store. And within a mile of three others. How this glut came to be is a good illustration of why the government is not cut out for the grocery business....
August 13, 2026
"A Wisconsin city spent millions on a grocery store. It didn’t go well/Madison spent millions to build a supermarket across the street from another one."
An opinion piece in The Washington Post.
28 comments:
Judging by the obesity levels I've seen at the local food bank, the problem isn't food deserts, it's food desserts.
It's not just the grocery business. Name something the government does well.
“food desert”
The euphemism "if you put government in charge of the Sahara, in 5 years there'd be a shortage of sand" is incredibly apt here.
The whole concept of food deserts seems to be a scam. Have the do-gooders identified any place in America where a significant number of people do not have access to cars and also are not within reasonable walking distance of a grocery store?
Most food deserts that we read about have plenty of food options.
Monopolies and monopolistic practices. Obamacares light. Send in Luigi. Mario, too.
"The truth: Maurer’s is right across the street from another grocery store."
OK, so I thought maybe it was some little grocery store.
Nope, it's across the from a frickin Pick n' Save!
It's not just the grocery business. Name something the government does well.
Spend money. Fight pointless wars.
If only we had elected our divine socialist savior Francesca Hong. She would have brought food equality to all: We would all starve on Thanksgiving just like every other day.
Woohoo! Muh Food EQUiTY! (TM)
"Spend money. Fight pointless wars."
It does do both extremely well...a rare chuckle from triple-D.
Eight years. Was this started under Soglin?
I used to live in that neighborhood. Granted, it's been a long time now, but I didn't have any difficulty buying groceries. And I just looked it up; the grocery store I used, a few blocks down the street, is still there.
I live in the middle of nowhere. Food stores are somewhat distant, as I've mentioned before in many comment threads. As is anything else except local business establishments.
I'm currently visiting my son in Somewhere, FL, on the Space Coast. It's not in the middle of nowhere. It is, in fact, right in the middle of a lot. But truth be told, in time, his house is just as far from major grocery stores as mine. But, he's got more selection of major food chain stores to choose from. And, a lot more smaller specialty stores. Specialty stores, not farmstands. In the middle of nowhere we have more of those. Got one nearby (well, 20 minutes away) with an absolutely amazing variety of reasonably priced fresh seafood.
It has been a very long time since I waded into the WaPo comment section. I can't decide if the number of comments blaming the situation on unfettered capitalism is amusing or terrifying. Either way, it's sad.
@tim maguire: "The whole concept of food deserts seems to be a scam."
It largely means no modern, mainstream grocery stores in poor black neighborhoods. See why this is an issue per the Defund the Police era.
There are often smaller, older liquor stores, gas station mini-marts, and dollar stores (all of which carry some groceries) in these areas. See why per decades of cultural priorities, behaviors, and choices despite aggressive War on Poverty and DEI efforts.
Most people know the government sucks at everything, yet most people want the government to do more stuff. Human intelligence is overrated.
Grocery socialism has never failed. It's just never truly been tried. Same with every other kind of socialism. Socialism shares a name with the practice of doing the same thing over and over again, expecting eventually to get a different result.
no modern, mainstream grocery stores in poor black neighborhoods.
Because a business of ANY kind is not going to operate in an environment rife with crime, theft, vandalism, and an all over horrible environment. Not just driving off good paying customers....but losses caused by inventory walking out the door....(nice way to say theft).
A business is not a charity. If those areas want to have businesses come and stay....they need to be completely changed. It will take not just official police/government action. It will take the inhabitants of the area to wise up and shape up ....otherwise expect to live in a desert/absence of every kind of business.
You made your bed....lay in it. And it is really a shame for those good citizens that they are suffering too.
I almost completely stopped going to the grocery store, although there are many nearby. I started by ordering delivery from Walmart, but they kept adding more costs to the delivery. I still preferred it to going to the store, but then I tried Amazon. If you are a Prime member, that's the way to go. Food prices and quality are good, and free fast delivery. You just can't beat shopping on line, maybe on your phone while your out doing something else, having so many choices to compare at your fingertips. I buy nearly everything we need and want through it. I wouldn't do it, but you can order a single apple and have it delivered within 29 minutes with no delivery charge. It seems like magic. Everything they do makes it easy and fast. I like it so much it scares me. Now I'm excited, and I have to go and buy something that I absolutely do not need, but will have shortly.
In 1989 Boris Yeltsin visited a Houston grocery store remarking, "that if people in the Soviet Union were aware of the quality of the average American grocery store, 'there would be a revolution', further saying that 'Even the Politburo doesn't have this choice. Not even Mr. Gorbachev.'
The Wall came down not soon after. From Soviet mouths to Mamdani's ears, *grocery socialism* failed 40 fucking years ago.
Ethnic Springs? Iran-Hamasidol Affair?
Food stamps, etc., are simply never enough. If they get close, it’s time to open the borders and let more freeloaders in so we can also justify government grocery stores. /s Communism, the end game, is so obvious even habitual Democrat women should see it. But NO!
The commenters over there don't seem to have much to say about the content of the article, but are very interested in critiquing the byline and the paper's ownership.
What Dust Bunny Queen said @10:38 AM!
From 1936 to 1974 the USSR produced "Doctor's Sausage" as a healthy/anti-starvation food -- they then added fillers and cheapened the quality. Some thereby use this date to mark the start of the end of their economy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doctor%27s_sausage
The Democrat Party can't run a grocery store.
"How this glut came to be is a good illustration of why the government is not cut out for the grocery business...."
Correction: Or any business.
Socialist, by definition, can't do shit. They ruin everything they touch.
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