The London Times tells us: "Grassley is not the first member of Congress to develop a strong attachment to a piece of machinery. John Boehner, a former Speaker of the House, appears frequently with his lawn mower. The senator John Kennedy has a cross trainer in his garage that he has named Margaret, 'after Margaret Thatcher because both kick butt.' His wife, Becky, 'won’t let me bring Margaret in the house,' he said, in a video posted this year. So he uses Margaret in his garage and then lifts weights, watched over, metaphorically speaking, by his Iron Lady companion."
It’s a sad day at Grassley household…. For my 34 years and 15 yrs before that at my mother in law’s home Beth has worked dependably….— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 8, 2026
It's just by chance — and consistent blogging methodology — that Margaret Thatcher came up twice today. The earlier post is about her plan to send coca-eating moths to Peru.
19 comments:
Trump can assist with finding American trainer repair
Just have the plug replaced. (I think Grassley really just wants to get rid of Beth).
And what’s with this “u” and “ur”? Grassley’s texting like his great-great granddaughter.
I agree with Whiskeybum... fix the plug.
You can replace the plug for less than $5 — even an
old man could do it.
I still use my first and forever favorite vacuum cleaner. A late 1980s Eureka Might Mite lightweight canister with the 3.0 Peak hp motor. Uses disposable "C" bags. Had to replace the cord and improvise a canister closure lock with velcro.
Upon its debut, [Eureka Mighty Mite] quickly became an iconic household appliance, even being named one of the Top Ten Best Designed Products of the Year by TIME Magazine in 1982.
Never a fan of the uprights with the free hanging bags.
He could at least fix the plug, just to find out if a worn-out plug is the only problem.
Hoovers last a long time. My grandmother had a model called the Constellation, it was a hovercraft model. It was round, like Sputnik. Instead of wheels, it used the exhaust air, blown underneath to float over the floors. I thought it was the coolest thing until my dad got a Flymo.
Just like a Senator, though, isn't it? Buy a new one and d*mn the expense. Said in the best, pennypinching, parsimonious curmudgeonly Yankee way.
I give Grassley a pass. His wife probably shed a few sentimental tears...
"With as much dignity as he could muster, the Old Man gathered up the sad remains of his shattered Major Award. Later that night, alone in the backyard, he buried it next to the garage. Now I could never be sure, but I thought that I heard the sound of 'Taps' being played, gently."
strange timing. My elderly father called me the other day - and the upright vacuum cleaner is kaput. It's a Riccar. They have had it for decades. They replaced the cord twice, and now it's broken again. He told me to get him a new one. He's done.
I've repaired many electrical appliances in worse shape than that. Grassley just wants some strange.
Beth
You say you feel so empty
That our house just ain't a home
That I'm always somewhere else
And you're always there alone
Just a few more hours
And I'll be right home to you
I think I hear them calling
Oh Beth, what can I do?
Beth, what can I do?
Beth, I know you're lonely
And I hope you'll be alright
'Cause me and the boys will be playing all night
Nope. No new vacuums for me. The bagless variety are useless and the Dyson is ridiculous trash. I'll keep my 20 year old Oreck vacuum. If it needs to be repaired, I will repair it. I don't want that cheap trash from China.
"Grassley is not the first member of Congress to develop a strong attachment to a piece of machinery."
Yes. Can we even think of Senator Edward Kennedy without recalling his 1967 Olds Delmont 88?
Then there was his brother's 1961 Lincoln Continental four-door convertible, though it's said that he would have preferred the hard-top model.
There’s no way any household appliance could last 49 years today.
Spiros - if you don't mind spending the money - buy a German vacuum. I bought my father a Sebo.
Agree with you on the bagless. Total crap.
I own a fleet of Miele canister vacuums. Some are old - but they keep on going. I am the vacuum queen in the family.
you gotta maintain them yourself. Change out the hepa filters. I buy off brand. Change out the bags when they are 50%-70% full.
I still have my Mom's old Kirby.
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