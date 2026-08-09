... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
I'll take "Cocktail Names" for $50, Alex ...
The smoke is back. The morning rain washed it out of the air for the moment, but it was bad last night, and will be again soon.
That's not a kayak. It's a canoe.
That’s right - a kayak sunrise is made with tequila; a canoe sunrise is made with rum.
1500 to 1700 shows 200 years of smoke in ice core data, more than the modern era, so if past is prologue, well let’s hope we don’t go back to pre-industrial age fire smoke levels. I did not look at anything earlier, maybe the smoke lasted over 200 years.
Those little shorty canoes are good for fishing, and probably better using the kayak paddle - but I'll still prefer a 17 footer if I'm paddling alone. Spin it around, sit backwards in the bow seat and use the paddle. If you're going with the wind you can fashion a spinnaker out of a rain poncho and really get going fast.
I've paddled hundreds of miles, over the years, in the backcountry; Quetico, Boundary Waters. I prefer a solo canoe for the task. And a bent-shaft paddle.
A leftist crazy in Spokane set the fire there. Arson - yet again.
I don't understand the modern preference for kayaks over canoes. Flat-water kayaks, sure, for really big water (Great Lakes, oceans), and whitewater kayaks for rapids. But inland lakes? Open canoes are much more practical and user friendly. I think it's that people get a false sense of security with a decked boat. And kayak paddles are a crutch for people who haven't learned how to paddle.
Nice shot. Do people swim in Lake Mendota? If so, I would jump in every morning.
We swam in Lake Mendota when I was a kid. I don't know about now.
Jaq - interesting. Do you have a link to share?Is that year 1500-1700? or???
Lots of people swim in Mendota. The shoreline can get a bit grody with algae, though. The Union Terrace has a pier that extends out far enough to let you get started in clearer water.
Now that I think about it, we swam in Monona. Water quality is similar.
"A leftist crazy in Spokane set the fire there."Leftists think men can get pregnant and they don't know what a woman is (that might be just one thing). "Crazy" is the price of admission.
Leftist rage. HARMS people.
Yes it is a canoe. Thanks for the correction, Mike. Time for me to schedule an eye exam. Or maybe just pay closer attention to details.
And that was no lady - that was my wife.
Did Canoe guy engage Althouse in conversation? Or is he just into fish?
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
19 comments:
I'll take "Cocktail Names" for $50, Alex ...
The smoke is back. The morning rain washed it out of the air for the moment, but it was bad last night, and will be again soon.
That's not a kayak. It's a canoe.
That’s right - a kayak sunrise is made with tequila; a canoe sunrise is made with rum.
1500 to 1700 shows 200 years of smoke in ice core data, more than the modern era, so if past is prologue, well let’s hope we don’t go back to pre-industrial age fire smoke levels. I did not look at anything earlier, maybe the smoke lasted over 200 years.
Those little shorty canoes are good for fishing, and probably better using the kayak paddle - but I'll still prefer a 17 footer if I'm paddling alone. Spin it around, sit backwards in the bow seat and use the paddle. If you're going with the wind you can fashion a spinnaker out of a rain poncho and really get going fast.
I've paddled hundreds of miles, over the years, in the backcountry; Quetico, Boundary Waters. I prefer a solo canoe for the task. And a bent-shaft paddle.
A leftist crazy in Spokane set the fire there. Arson - yet again.
I don't understand the modern preference for kayaks over canoes. Flat-water kayaks, sure, for really big water (Great Lakes, oceans), and whitewater kayaks for rapids. But inland lakes? Open canoes are much more practical and user friendly. I think it's that people get a false sense of security with a decked boat. And kayak paddles are a crutch for people who haven't learned how to paddle.
Nice shot. Do people swim in Lake Mendota? If so, I would jump in every morning.
We swam in Lake Mendota when I was a kid. I don't know about now.
Jaq - interesting. Do you have a link to share?
Is that year 1500-1700? or???
Lots of people swim in Mendota. The shoreline can get a bit grody with algae, though. The Union Terrace has a pier that extends out far enough to let you get started in clearer water.
Now that I think about it, we swam in Monona. Water quality is similar.
"A leftist crazy in Spokane set the fire there."
Leftists think men can get pregnant and they don't know what a woman is (that might be just one thing). "Crazy" is the price of admission.
Leftist rage. HARMS people.
Yes it is a canoe. Thanks for the correction, Mike. Time for me to schedule an eye exam. Or maybe just pay closer attention to details.
And that was no lady - that was my wife.
Did Canoe guy engage Althouse in conversation? Or is he just into fish?
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.