August 26, 2026
"I was hesitant in that, if it worked, it might be a difficult image to shake off. But then, really, I’ve always thought it wasn’t worth doing unless you took a risk, really. So I just took the risk."
Said Tim Curry, quoted in "Tim Curry, Star of ‘Rocky Horror’ and Much More, Dies at 80/The actor’s gift for garish eccentricity was indelibly appropriate for the outlandish, cross-dressing mad scientist Frank-N-Furter" (NYT gift link). Here's Curry — who had a stroke in 2012 — discussing his roles:
Posted by Ann Althouse at 11:37 AM
Tags: actors, transvestites
23 comments:
Never thought about Tim Curry being the same age as Dolly Parton. Thanks for the laughs. RIP.
antici……..pation
A different sort of cat. RIP.
Theater boys love their drag, don't they?
He was never married. A "confirmed bachelor" as my father would say.
Shocking to learn that he helped Biden with fundraising in 2020. Doesn't fit the profile.
The best worst movie ever?
Hey! I’m also 80. This is concerning.
Can I maybe do the “Time Warp” and see if I make it to 81?
Transsocial. RIP
Some of my favorite college memories were getting stoned with friends and catching the midnight show at the Majestic in Madison. RIP
Men in short shorts was a hit and miss parade of juvenile entertainment.
His mission was a failure, his lifestyle too extreme.
Prepare the transit beam.
Tim Curry absolutely deserved an oscar for that role.
I loved him in Clue.
The butler did it?
One of his most underrated roles - and one of the most amazing make up jobs of all time - was playing Darkness in "Legend". Those horns. Just damn.
Also recommended - his 1979 semi-hit song "I Do the Rock," in which Curry namechecks everyone from Solzhenitsyn to Pistol Pete Maravich and offers this verse for the ages:
Carter, Begin and Sadat
Brezhnev, Tung and Castro
Everyday negotiate us closer to disastro
Idi Amin and the Shah
And Al Fatah is quite bizarre
I could never get the hang of ideology
Nearly 50 years on, Al Fatah remains quite bizarre and we're always approaching "disastro." RIP, good sir.
One of my many part-time jobs in college was working at the State Theater in Newark, DE. One of my jobs there was to clean up the theatre, including the balcony and bathrooms, after every Saturday midnight showing of of the Rocky Horror Picture show (also Friday nights, after late showings of rock movies, occasional porn, and other eccentricities). Oh, the rice, water, wet newspapers, other props, cigarette butts, joint remains, and other detritus! Just imagine. I’d be there all night.
Yet, it was one of my favorite part-times in college because I got to see as many free movies as I wanted for years.
Obviously, I saw the movie an unbelievable number of times, in whole and in part.
I always got a kick out of Curry, then and later. He definitely was his own guy.
RIP, Tim Curry.
P.S. Does anyone remember the music videos of Tim Curry’s band that preceded the showing (at least at that particular theatre) along with Meatloaf’s Paradise By the Dashboard Lights? I can still hear “I Do the Rock” and “Paradise Garage” in my mind’s ear. And I’m chuckling.
Hey Rock what’s your favourite breakfast drink!?! He was present in so many iconic flicks. Big range. His lead in the forgettable Earth 2 was glorious…
Of course, I was referring to TRHPS when I mentioned an unbelievable number of times. Never dressed up, though, or used props. I knew I’d just have to clean them up later. ; )
So many memories of (drunkenly) going to local theatres and throwing toast and stuff. RIP to a Legendary performer.
Rocky Horror has an extremely dated joke in it. It's when Frank-N-Furter asks Brad if he has any tattoos. When Brad says, no, he turns to Janet and asks, "How about you." and everyone laughs. Now the genders are reversed and women are more likely to have gotten tattoos than men. It's hard to believe that Rocky Horror Picture Show was 50 years ago. When I was in college, we would go to catch the midnight showing at the Nuart theater in Santa Monica. (Where they are still doing midnight screenings of it every Saturday night.) That film has held up really well.
rcommal said...
"P.S. Does anyone remember the music videos of Tim Curry’s band that preceded the showing..."
Both of those videos are up on YouTube. I always liked that line in, I Do the Rock, where he references "Governor Brown and Linda." That line was even funnier after Jerry Brown became Governor again 20 years later.
Life truly is a rocky, horror show. You can play around with the horror when you're young and agile, but you will age and lose a step and the horror will get you.....RIP. It seems his last years truly were a horror.
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