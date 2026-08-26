Some of the luster had seemed to come off Mr. Trump’s political brand in recent weeks. His approval ratings have drooped, his party’s midterm outlook has darkened and his chosen picks in several races for governor and the House have fallen short.ADDED: He slingshots her. It's like something Wile E. Coyote would do to himself to cross a canyon. Or what the Lost Boys did to Robin Williams: The Mythbusters tried it:
August 26, 2026
"Even as Trump’s Standing Slips, He Slingshots a Political Novice to Victory."
Headline at the NYT for the story about Darline Graham's victory in yesterday's primary runoff.You can see the story the Times wants to tell, even as the facts on the ground don't line up exactly right:
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:55 AM
Tags: 2026 elections, journalism, nyt
32 comments:
NYT - the Language of the Loyal dedicated Soviet.
how many democrat spouses have taken over seats in congress?
…good lord that’s Baghdad Bob levels of propaganda. Maybe Private Ryan German morale officer levels- ‘The Statue of Liberty is kaput!!!’
Since 2015: he's already washed up, he won't last a week, he has no path to victory.
Am I the only one not seeing any other posts than this one?
rehajm said...
"…good lord that’s Baghdad Bob levels of propaganda. Maybe Private Ryan German morale officer levels- ‘The Statue of Liberty is kaput!!!’"
Your defamation will result in your entrails roasting in hell. It is not propaganda, silly Infidel, it is Re-education. Off to the camp with you!
…and here I thought it was just a nom de plume…
"Am I the only one not seeing any other posts than this one?"
You have to click on "Older Posts" to see the other ones. Blogger does this sometimes.
‘The Statue of Liberty is kaput!!!’"
" That's disconcerting."
The Times really had the knives out for Trump today. Well above the vitriol baseline. Maybe the more senior editors are on vacay until Labor Day, and the kids 3 years out of Columbia and Yale are running the store.
Trump bashing never gets old for leftmedia journos who have no shame or for their devoted readers who have no brains.
The old gray skank's wishcasting "his party’s midterm outlook has darkened" is getting into the way of its ability to see this midterm clearly. The generic ballot is not where they usually like it. Too many of their candidates are crazy first-timers who are unlikely to prevail in swing states. They won't have mass-mailed spam ballots to use as per usual nor will so many illegals be voting as last time.
𝘖𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘔𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥...
"𝘈𝘮 𝘐 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦?"
𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘰𝘯 "𝘖𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴" 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴. 𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴.
I've not seen that before, but I'm seeing that now. You answered my question before I asked,
Trump's standing may have slipped, but he's still sitting in the Oval Office.
Speaking of things Blogger does sometimes, please do not use italics. It can fail to close (usually because your small i is correcting to a capital I.
But another thing has to do with html code that I see because the sidebar moves to the bottom of the page. I know how to correct it and just did in this case. I suspect that one post to a page problem is another sign of the same coding problem (an unclosed "div"). Don't worry. I'll notice it and fix it. It's not anything perverse Blogger is doing. It's human error at the coding level.
NYT - You deserve mamdamni.
Has the NY Times EVER reported the truth about Trump’s political standing? One time? One little slip where the facts ended up being published?
Ya, didn’t think so.
I interpret "slingshot" as referring to using the pull of gravity from a massive thing like the sun to gain momentum by slingshotting around it before heading on the desired trajectory.
Slingshot: David vs Goliath.
Darline Graham has no business being a member of the US Senate. What a joke that is. Did you see her in the debate with her opponent? An absolute embarrassment.
I hate nepo-politicianism, regardless of which party does it. And both have done this with painfully undistinguished appointees for almost a century (Rose McConnell Long, anyone?...). But this is one of the worst.
Leading with the wish, follow with an inescapable fact, hope that the reader will absorb both on equal footing. They used to put the comics section further back.
And as inexperienced a politician as Lurlene is, she comes with her brother's full staff, and will be reliable. I don't see any similar complaints made about Progressives that occasionally ask questions about islands tipping over.....Or is it unseemly for Republicans to practice pragmatism and realpolitik?
"Ann Althouse said...
Speaking of things Blogger does sometimes, please do not use italics. It can fail to close (usually because your small i is correcting to a capital I."
I have noticed that for both italics and bold several others (besides me) have started using copy/paste. Looks different then the html tag characters, and avoids the inadvertent tag not closing problem. There are all kinds of fun things you can do with copy/paste for emphasis. Such as u͟n͟d͟e͟r͟l͟i͟n͟e͟ or s̵t̵r̵i̵k̵e̵t̵h̵r̵o̵u̵g̵h̵ .
Two reasonable explanations: (1) the type of Republican who votes in s primary likes and respects Trump, and/ or (2) it’s an open primary and lots of Democrats crossed over to push the candidate they deem easier to beat in November.
Note that Althouse pushed a variation of (2) to explain Hong’s strong (but losing) showing in Wisconsin.
Human slingshots are definitely Democrat devices.
From the first video: "He's going up! . . . . . He's . . . coming down!" That was pure Biden--they just couldn't make the poor guy fly.
From the second video: "The dummy looked like she was going pretty awful fast..." (and then it fell straight to earth).
That was pure Kamala. Just gotta adjust the rubber bands and try again.
Of course, the intended image for "slingshot" in the article was the spacecraft gravity assist "slingshot maneuver."
I see calm and quiet resolve in Darline face - could she be Steel Magnolia.
New York Times: All the News that Fits the Narrative.
So one of his chosen candidates has won, but let’s not look at his batting average this cycle. There are certainly districts where a majority believes that killing Muslims is doing the Lord’s work. Especially among the elderly boomers who have the time to vote in primaries.
So she barely won the Republican primary, and somehow this is being framed as proof that “Trump retains his hold on right-leaning voters.” Nearly half of Republican primary voters in her state chose someone else, despite Trump’s endorsement. In a midterm, Republicans don’t have much room to lose moderates plus even a small share of their own voters. If anything, this suggests Trump’s grip on the GOP may be less secure than advertised.
And then there’s Paul Dans, the Project 2025 architect who challenged Lindsey Graham this spring. Apparently Trump failed to appreciate the potency of Dans’ message. South Carolina really needed a “real representative” especially one as brilliant as MIT alumnus Paul Dans. Too bad he didn’t win.
Graham worked for her brother and so continues a long tradition of Congressional staff eventually running for office themselves. In that respect she certainly is well within the qualifications for the Senate and far more qualified than the DSA candidates who are running for their first term and have zero legislative experience nationally.
I'm so old I remember when it was that "the walls are closing in..." on poor Mr Trump.
Current predictions are that he will be hounded out of office in approximately 2.5 years.
>Mike (MJB Wolf) said...
Graham worked for her brother and so continues a long tradition of Congressional staff eventually running for office themselves. In that respect she certainly is well within the qualifications for the Senate,<
She had a smattering of appearances in his campaign. She did not work in his Senate office or on his Senate staff. Your second sentence in the quote is therefore laughable - as if it weren't even with her smidgin of campaign ads role.
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