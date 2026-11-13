“Chuck has outlined an aggressive plan for the new Democratic majority, which is directly responsive to the message we heard from the voters, and he has the experience and unique mastery of the Senate process to make it happen,” Mr. King said.
Aggressive, but maybe not aggressive enough. I'm sure many Republicans are standing back, watching, hoping Democrats will overplay their hand. I know I've mixed up the metaphor now, but give me credit for not trying to stretch this out into a euchre/Uecker joke.
51 comments:
Despite Schumer, dems won.
You old folk arent so sharp anymore.
Younger people want to see you go... now.
We are serious and you want to keep selling us out.
Nope. Usa> 🇮🇱
Van Hollen(D) - talk about creepy.
Isn't that the guy who had cocktails with an illegal immigrant criminal, while the illegal immigrant criminal held his gang- tatted arms under the table?
If Democrats are serious about governing, they will stick with Schumer. If they want to squander their moment on silly revenge trips, they won't.
Van Hollen is setting up for the 2028 season. When AOC primaries Schumer and wins.
The Dems want a new pit bull to work their plan of impeachment and investigations. That's why some want that creepy Van Hollen.
"Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?"
Because gramscian infiltrators aren't interested in a message directly responsive to the voters. They're interested in filling "his" party to the gunwales with "their" fellow travelers.
Schumer sees the writing on the wall. He won't go up against AOC - he will retire first.
Agree Dave B. 8:33.
The radical rage-fueled left want the most radical among them, in charge.
When did cheeseburger Schumer win a championship?
For Democrats there’s no such thing as too old (no such thing for Grassley on the R side either).
I miss the days when you could say "what is trump?" over a hand of euchre and not start a political fight.
If King is an independent, why does he get a vote in election of the majority leader?
Bernie Sanders is even more adamantly NOT A DEMOCRAT!!!! as he has been proclaiming for 40 years and more.
Does he get to vote for the Democrat Party majority leader? More importantly, will he?
If he does, how can he, and King, claim to be independent?
John Henry
Why impeach Trump when he gave you this big landslide? Schumer was AWOL or DOA this year. No voter thought, "Hey, more Chuck Schumer please. Can't ever get enough Schumer." Chuck had as much effect on the results as Amy Schumer. All he had to do was stay out of the way and let affordability, anti-war, and anti-Trump do their magic.
As I've said before: My life has been watching a series of predictions from the right come true and ones from the left evaporate into nothing. Progressivism is all about change. Whatever you voted for was yesterday's lie. Today is a new day.
The new Democrats are people that have never built, fixed, or run anything. They have a protest mindset. Imagine if they took over your favorite restaurant. How long would you be enjoying that?
Does "caucusing" make you think there's a lot of raucus carousing and hanky-panky going on at congressional get-togethers?
At 82, Angus King is 10 years older than Schumer. He doesn't want the blue tsunami to create a youthquake in the Senate.
Would momma and poppa have named him Angus if they'd known that in adulthood he'd look more like a sheep than a cow?
Why fire the manager of a successful organization?
Because I want to be the manager. How else would I do it?
Schumer is more like Aaron Boone. He won a playoff round but not the World Series, and he may not get his contract extended.
Boone has a much better team, though.
Mmm, black Angus. Next to wagyu, was Obama's dining choice of the elite.
…they won because they were stealing signs with the outfield camera…
Compared to the first Trump term, Schumer has been AWOL the last two years. Maybe he felt he could lay back and let Thune do all the sabotage of the Trump agenda.
In any case, the D's aren't like the R's. They toe the party line and vote as a bloc. So, its irrelevant who leads. The big donors pull the strings no matter who is the "Face" of the Senate D's.
A fire sale 🔥. Baby, it's cold outside.
“ "Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?"
Said Angus King.”
Because Democrats are stupid people. Also antisemitism is a core principle of the “youngocrats,” as dome have tabbed them, snd Schimer is Jewish.
Chris Van Hollen only ever got his start because Maryland Democrats gerrymandered Liberal Republican and long time member of the House of Representstived Connie Morella. He’s good at backslapping and posturing but allergic to work. As a Republican I am all for replacing Schumer with Van Hollen.
“Van Hollen(D) - talk about creepy.”
…the same women visibly ill over Trump coo for greaseballs like Van Hollen et al. Like the unpaired at last call at the bar their standards go so low they cease to exist…
Hes a deep state denizen his mother was state deoartmebt
bagoh20 said...
"The new Democrats are people that have never built, fixed, or run anything."
Ditto most Republican politicians old and new as well as the old democrats.
If Talarico and these others are the price we have to pay to get rid of incumbents of both parties, as I said it is high but still worth it.
John Henry
Angus King is an Independent? That’s a real knee slapper.
...because your manager is taking bribes from Israel.
Next question.
A chance for the Democrats to prove they have learned something from the Harris debacle.
"Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?"
Because the manager is Jewish and he doesn't hate Israel enough. He's just pretending to hate Israel. "Let's remove the Jews from our party."
D.D. Driver, what church do you go to? Give us a link.
I've had it up to here with phony Christians who hate the Jews. Get thee to a Bible study.
The last media attention that Van Hollen got was going to bat for "Maryland Man." He had a drink with that illegal alien criminal.
One of the things that astounds me about today's Dems is that their elected officials come right out and prefer illegal aliens over Americans.
How does that make them popular with American citizens? How is it that American citizens get the shaft while illegal aliens get all the praise?
Von Hallen - love his rock music. Don't know about his being Senate leader.
The democrats have a democracy problem. It started with the introduction of "super delegates." The super delegates allow the party establishment veto power over the will of the voters. If they like the outcome, they can ratify the primary result, and if they disagree, they can tip the scale in favor of a team player like Hilary over a rabble rouser like Bernie Sanders. It has all the appearance of an election, but the voters don't really determine who the candidate is: the party establishment is always in charge.
Now look at 2024. The voters were given one choice during the primary: Joe Biden. When voters demanded a primary so they could consider other non-80 year old candidates they were told: no.
When I was a kid we would hear about the Soviet Union holding elections and Americans would scoff: "Yes. The candidate received 99% of the vote but that was because there was only one candidate!" This is what the democrats served us in 2024: you can vote for whoever you like as long as it's Joe Biden. Not really "democracy" by any real definition.
Then! Joe drops out and the voters wanted anyone other than Kamala. She was a meme up until the day Joe dropped out. At a minimum the voters wants some input into the selection process.
The democrat establishment said: "Fuck you! You will vote for Kamala Harris or vote for Trump!"
At no point in this process was there any actual "democracy."
The same thing seems to be going on here. The voters seem to want change. The democrat establishment is saying: Eat shit, we don't care, we are sticking with the corrupt boomer.
Because the manager is Jewish and he doesn't hate Israel enough.
No! Because this shit:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QRRq_ss9bz4
I see at least a couple of other people shared my impression that Schumer didn't do anything like managing a World Series Team.
Democrats maximize election potential but then take a fall when it comes to actual policy. They destroyed the healthcare system. They infected every institution with "diversity" quotas leading to mediocrity and race tribalism. The credibility of the judicial system continues to falter with each new episode of democrat lawfare and persecution (maybe that's the ultimate goal, the Brazil model).
Rather than focus on "affordability", Democrats immediately focus on lawfare and punishment of their political opponents, which would make the Fascists in Italy blush with pride.
How long will it take for the normal voter to remember why they voted for Republicans because the last version of Democrats (same as this new version) was far too radical and extreme?
Schumer had zero to do with the Senate wins by the D's. All the praise should go to the D's who are committing voter fraud and the Democrat voters who turned out to vote when the R voters didnt.
Oh and special MVP assist to John Thune for making sure no Trump MAGA legislation got passed. Schumer should buy him a trophy - and a Coke.
Senators eyeing a 2028 presidential run may be underestimating how much supporting Schumer could hurt them in the primaries.
𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘻𝘦𝘳𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋'𝘴.
In fact, Schumer deserves some credit. He backed a pretty impressive slate of candidates, and the results speak for themselves.
Althouse said "...give me credit for not trying to stretch this out into a euchre/Uecker joke"
I have no such compunction. 'I must be in the front rowww'
For a minute there I thought Pat Murphy had been caught enjoying a cup of wine with his mistress in the middle of the day. How do I spell relief?
Bought and paid for loyal stooge of Israel is why.
Trump deserves more credit than Schumer for this win.
"I'm sure many Republicans are standing back, watching, hoping Democrats will overplay their hand."
And here comes the first pitch...
Just a bit outside.
They tried immediate impeachment and got stuck in traffic.
[Throws out amnesty for illegal immigrants]
Ball 4.
[Opens a plethora of investigations]
Ball 8.
Low, and they walk the bases loaded on 12 straight days of protesting for Palestine.
How can the American People lay off pitches that close?"
"Schumer had zero to do with the Senate wins by the D's. All the praise should go to the D's who are committing voter fraud."
Now you don't know that Schumer wasn't in on the voter fraud...
"Trump deserves more credit than Schumer for this win."
Iran War Phase 2: This Year's Biggest Unforced Error Boogaloo
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