Ideas for your argument:
1. Trump was President, then he was cast out, but he returned. That's like what happened to Jensen Huang. In, then out, then in again.
2. Nvidea is just that important. It is America. And just like Trump is America (to Trump), Jensen Huang is Nvidea.
3. Red = China. Red bra = that woman from China. The bra is removed ≈ She's been defeated. The man is triumphant.
4. The bra is ridiculous, but to destroy an important man over a merely sexual thing is a very big deal, not entirely unlike assassination.
5. Trump wants to put it in our head: Huang = Trump.
11 comments:
No opinion from me.
Yes, what was that mantra that every single democrat said a million times during Clinton’s terrible year? “It’s only sex. Get over it. Move on.”
Eventually the last clause became a rallying cry then an NGO that raised gobs of money from Democrats because “it was all about sex” right?
This I gotta see.
This exemplifies the power Nvidia puts in the hands of more and more citizen artists, like Trump, who can create politically powerful memes on their own, unfiltered, and individually move the political conversation.
…I like good policies so I’m not irked..
…I’m always annoyed by the asymmetry but so waht…
A frontal attack on the idiot, Satanic feminist ideology.
Trump always leads the way. It’s time to say no to women. “No, you can’t have any more.”
I read it as a triumph over #MeToo and HR.
Huang is Trump’s early swan song.
…the rape allegation can be wielded like an accusation id witch against celebrity, political enemy and anybody else we don’t like. Granting the same power to ‘just sex’ is too far. This time the good people won…
“Nvidea is just that important. It is America.”
Trump knows how to spell Nvidia. That’s all I got for the what if you had to argue game.
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