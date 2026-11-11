So wrote Erica Jong, in "Fear of Flying," quoted by Kat Rosenfield, in "What the Cornell 7 Texts Reveal" (The Free Press).
Just over 50 years later, albeit less articulately, another young woman expressed similar sentiments—in a series of disjointed, typo-laden text messages, following a now-infamous incident of drunken, drug-fueled group sex at a Cornell University fraternity house.
“I think we all have a soul bond now cause very few people can say they’ve had an experience like that,” she wrote in one message. In another: “i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf”—asf being shorthand for the emphatic as fuck.
The delusion/hope of "a soul bond" is just about the opposite of Jong's "zipless fuck." It's a desire for deep attachment. It's the something more that wrecks the purity Jong envisioned.
80 comments:
"The zipless fuck is absolutely pure. It is free of ulterior motives. There is no power game."
I never knew what zipless fuck meant. It's a sport fuck? Okay.
It's dangerous to fuck like it's a sport and nobody can get hurt. Now we teach the kids stranger danger. The reason "fuck" is a bad word that still has power is because of the dark side of human sexuality. Sex without love can lead to rape and infanticide. Christians know this.
Have love in your heart. It makes the sex better, I promise. You can still fuck a stranger, just take her out to dinner the next day. Get to know her. Love her. Because she might track your ass down and get 18 years of child support from you. Or she might charge you with rape two decades in the future. Be nice! Don't let your sexual fantasies screw up your sexual realities.
Erica’s daughter is a regular on MS NOW. Molly is a particularly unhinged Leftist.
Women and girls in sports = The left say "Fuck you, girls" and zip it.
(It's only fair if males who dress as women get to beat you!)
I read fear of flying a long time ago. Lame.
Cornell 7 - SHE LIED.
It's really the Cornell 5.
When the left want to fuck you over - they get to.
even 20 years later.
The sexual participation narrowly defined may well have been without conscious ulterior motive but the drugs wear off, eventually.
Give it up boomers
This isn't about you and purity
The sexual landscape is waaaaay different now.
Go hug your husband and feel his protection and your bond.
People who wake up and have sexx in the morning dont need to write about younger women and their sexx lives, nevermind opine...
Cant meade get hard and satisfy ypur itches anymore?
Lol
Fear of Flying if I recall - is rape turned to love.
Perhaps the Cornless 7 can all get married to the drugged out slut. Good luck.
Blue State Hell College = BS NOW recruits.
Is that how you got married, peachy.
Oh you bitter boomers. Life did you ladies wrong... and you took it out on your boys. Sad
Oh well.
Chris reads presidential books and jon gives his mom a list of all the songs and movies he likes every year, so they have value their lives do... heh
Is zipless fuck an old-timey term for dry hump? Whatever she means, she has a twisted, demented, unnecessary conception of what goes on during sex.
Dumb cum cunts have no place on campus!
Wow, this discussion went south fast, annie.
Fucking bitch had it coming. Men are rapists. Silly girl didn't have a daddy who beat off to playboy so she didn't know... hahaha.
What sorority were you in, ann?
Fear of Flying = Rape turned to love
Cornhole 7 = 5 guys on drugs screwing 1 girl on drugs.
Texts full of hope and love.
Drugged out sex turned to "rape"/ prior to an election.
(get some blame Trump in there, BS NOW Style) B
Horror Show legal hacks of NY "Fucking over" the state of New York.... and the 7 rapists of Cornhole!
Lying and Leftwing Authoritarianism = you will be fucked.
There is a fast decline zipline.
Mothers. Don't let your sons go to Bleu State Hell College.
Sometimes, I’m glad I’m almost 77 and I’ve aged out of the sex rat race. It’s a crazy part of life. Although, at times it was a great part of my life.
"our body our choice asf"
It's interesting she didn't make "body" plural. or "part."
Everything the corrupt left beat you over the head with - they do.
The woman was outed online and you could see pics from her social media feed...
Short redhead with thick legs and long straight red hair.
She was the spitting image of ann in college on the couch shot by Richard's brother, I think I read..
Maybe sexualized young redhaired girls with rich daddy issues who are not there for academics could study art history online today until they are over their budding sexual displays and boy crazies?
Young girls like that make a lot of trouble for school administrators and fellow students because they are lifelong seekers of male attentions based on their sexual looks. D
Sad but they are taught these values in the home by neglectful parents busy smoking, drinking and planning key parties...
About twenty years ago, I heard a couple of women refer to "sport fucking." I presume that's what the "zipless fuck" is.
btw - Lemme guess.
The drug using Blue State Hell College whore - will soon be a rising star in Dem-o-Authoritarian politics?
Just a hunch.
Women who lie about rape should go to jail for as long as they tried to put men in jail.
Fake rape:
The males must be destroyed. The accuser? her name kept secret/ she is protected.
Girls and women sports and spaces: The leftist pro-King-authoritarians stand with the males.
A soul bond resulting from drunken, drug-fueled group sex is not the purest thing there is, but it probably is rarer than a unicorn.
I remember reading Fear of Flying when I was in high school. 50 years later the term "zipless fuck" remains exactly as nonsensical now as it seemed to an innocent teenager then. Boring, vulgar, and very non-sexy book. No wonder why nobody reads, talks, or even thinks about it today.
The problem with promiscuous sex is that women weren't evolved for it, and once it happened to them, in the history of our species, well... And yet we push this on girls as some kind of ideal.
Fear of Flying = Rape turned to love. Isn't that sweet. So romantic. M. Fitzgerald - indeed.
everywhere voters voted to keep women and girls safe with Title 9 protections -the KING Democrat-Soviet leftist authoritarians are threatening lawsuits to over-turn the will of the voters. They will use their corrupt judges to do it.
Leftists = KINGS.
Our Culture demands love-less sex and abortion.
'It's the something more that wrecks the purity Jong envisioned.' Two words with a low frequency of association: 'Jong' and 'purity'.
Her feelings about the episode were pure, but they were shunted aside when it came time to level accusations in revenge of being disinvited to the next party.
Wasn't there a sex/ black out scene in the book. ?
yeah.
Once women started putting cocks in their mouths
all respect for them was gone. Dont encourage this in 2026, annie.
You look old leaving a zipless fuck promo up all morning...
Desperate old boomer looking for attention with outdated trope. Don't decline like that, lady?
Dignity matters.
"Is zipless fuck an old-timey term for dry hump?"
No, she specifically talks about the clothes falling off "like rose petals." Zippers are supposed to be fast, but she's seeing them as too slow. No zippers and no fasteners of any kind. It's a fantasy of no barriers or restraints.
"zippers fell away like rose petals, underwear blew off in one breath like dandelion fluff."
I'm willing to bet that Lucy Craig, the Cornell Girl, had an absent father. The divorce epidemic of the 70s led to university campuses awash in young women who grew up without a Dad. These young women were aggressively looking for hookups in their deep need for soul bonding experiences. This Bacchanalian atmosphere was celebrated by women's groups as sexual liberation
I always thought of the zipless fuck is meaning sex without any any attachment, baggage or emotion. Just pure ecstasy. In other words a fantasy like Santa Claus or heaven.
In other words a fantasy, like an off-leash dog park.
The Clipless Fuck
Doesn't it mean a quickie where you keep your clothes on? Like a quick bang in a bergdorf's dressing room, say? In and out, and wham bam thank ya, maam?
You need to define the ancient terms if you are going to resurrect them in your teaching, proffy. We weren't all raised in gutters.
Re. "fucking" - Over 40 years ago, Paul Newman was the person of interest in the Playboy Magazine Interview; then a regular feature of that publication.
Part of the interview explored how the cast and crew of movies produced in remote locations, passed the time during the evening. Aside from the usual drinking and story-telling, Newman said they would sometimes try to identify the many kinds of "fucking".
I believe he reported that these sessions could go on for a good while, as the list was possibly endless. Love fucking, fun fucking, duty fucking, sympathy fucking, commercial fucking, barter fucking, revenge fucking, experimental fucking, educational fucking, ad infinitum...
It would seem the list has greatly expanded with new mining techniques discovered by the legal profession (the world's REAL 'Oldest Profession'). Kinda like 'fracking fucking' (or is it 'fucking fracking'?).
Perhaps it's all an effort at demographic 'genocide'. If straight white males keep it on the safe side of the zipper, there will be no more of them. It's getting harder and harder to find two white people of opposite sexes fucking each other on Netflix. Just sayin'
And some people say that men are obsessed with sex.
Dandelion fluff sounds like the gal just started growing public hair... that writing really impresses you enough to share?
I know now why god took dawn so early and isn't letting baby females into the althouse family. Pray meade watches his lil grandgrrrls if they visit. Don't sexualize them so young!
The zipless fuck was a big theme in the Jong book but part of its failure, as it amounts to so little. More of a PR play than a substantial bit.
Wait until they google lucy craig and see the resemblance to young althouse...
Badda boom badda bing boys!
I feel so sorry for this young woman: her forlorn, stated hope that drunken, drug-impaired group sex had somehow led to a "soul bond" indicates to me that she started out as a normal girl who wanted to love and be loved, but was indoctrinated into the cult of the zipless fuck - the horrible idea that meaningless, relationship-less sex is an etiquette requirement now.
Which it apparently is, isn't it? Young women are expected to engage in it enthusiastically as a marker of their openness, their feminism, their sophistication. And young men, who were formerly taught (against nature) that it is *fraught* with meaning (to women, at least) and therefore they should think hard about the future before they pursue it, are now left adrift: to assume it'll mean something to the girl is to risk being smacked upside the head for being insufficiently enlightened about "women's sexuality" and lose any chance of a relationship, but to assume it'll mean nothing to her is to risk what is happening here.
God, what a travesty. I feel sorry for *all* these young people - they were just obeying the directives of the authorities they'd been told to trust.
But only the young men risk their careers and perhaps their freedom; the young woman, even if her reputation suffers, will always have fervent supporters to tell her she was just being "modern."
How does zip get into it?
We're gonna .... sleep on the beach and make it
Throw down the jam till the girls say when
Lay down the law and break it
When Josie comes home
She's the raw flame
The live wire
She prays like a Roman
With her eyes on fire
So good
**Ann Althouse said..."zippers fell away like rose petals, underwear blew off in one breath like dandelion fluff."**
By zipless fuck, she apparently meant substance-less fuck. An illogical coinage; small wonder it didn't catch on.
Two things about this are so interesting. One: The desire to have a Grand Adventure, or a series of adventures. To see oneself as living an adventurous life. I get that. And if I had that strong desire, I can also understand thinking about tying my desire to live a life filled with great adventures to sex, and having the adventures in that context. I remember when I was a freshman in college, far from home, being told that there was a group of older students who regularly engaged in orgies. I thought a lot about that, whether I could or would do that, because it seemed to my 16 year old self as so … glamourous and adventurous. I think I wanted to be the kind of person who could do that. (I now doubt that there was a group of students at my college who engaged in orgies.) Two: If you have a grand adventure with a group of people, whether it is ascending a mountain together or winning the state college volleyball championship, or whatever it might be…that does create a soul bond, and one that people do cherish for decades. I also get that.
Nicely thought and expressed, Leslie. I, too, am guessing this girl was OK until the shamesters came out to envy, I mean, scold her into humiliated obedience. Well, that and some of the dumb stuff the men added to the evening. Shame is wicked. But some wickedness needs shaming. Our perennial problem.
“No, she specifically talks about the clothes falling off "like rose petals." Zippers are supposed to be fast, but she's seeing them as too slow. No zippers and no fasteners of any kind. It's a fantasy of no barriers or restraints.”
Why do Scotsmen wear kilts? Because sheep can hear zippers.
Too bad about the fear of flying thing. All her dreams could have come true just a few hours flight away.
Ever hear of a toga party?
"It's the something more that wrecks the purity Jong envisioned."
I've been wondering how pure the keramine was. No matter how many times it might've been stepped on, that would still be the purest thing there is in this sordid affair.
Smart move dropping this off the top of ypur page.
Americans really are sick of you higher ed types sexualizing everything. Leave the kids alone. This isn't about your failed sexual generation of single mums... who made the news only when she landed a man!
Again, you could focus your passion on the brewers off season moves. Follow your heart! Sexx isn't a priority for you now, understandably...
Why not focus on your area of expertise and keep the sex tips for your family members who share your values?
Chris a boy can be trained on your blowjob values, say.
Keep it private, and in the family.
Not all students share your free sexx values.
Right now, Erica should be concerned about zipless elder abuse at the nursing home.
She'll probably walk away with multiple millions. That should do much to assuage her injured pride and reputation......That's the problem with romantic fantasies. You think you're in some Jane Austen novel or a remake of Breakfast at Tiffany, and your partner is acting out some porno flick. It's hard to find someone on the same page with these romantic fantasies.
Erica Jong, remembered for what? Throwing her used tampons out the window.
A condom? Ostensibly pure, and burden free. Will there be a game of charades?
There are backwards hill tribes in Nepal or Bhutan or someplace like that where a woman who marries a man is also expected to marry all of his brothers, or at least be their sexual plaything. Or was it among the Eskimos?
Maybe this deeply disturbed young lady can find her "soul bond" in that kind of arrangement.
Its sad how literature has declined over the years. Once we had giants like Erica Jong, and now...nothing.
…where the heck is that zipper?
It may have it's attractions, but it's the sex most often regretted. It's the tequila of sex.
Fear of Flying and Looking for Mr Goodbar were the harbingers of today's literature. Fortunately there is tons of old stuff that still bears up.
Lazarus @8:57am… yes, indeed 😬
“No, she specifically talks about the clothes falling off "like rose petals." Zippers are supposed to be fast, but she's seeing them as too slow. No zippers and no fasteners of any kind. It's a fantasy of no barriers or restraints.”
Never had a problem with zippers. Some of those bra straps though….
Did Erica foresee that a zipless group fuck would stimulate a clarion call by the feminists, the mediaswine and other loons for punishment of the male participants and, indeed, other males who did not participate?
Who put the zip in the zip-da-dip-di-dip
Who put teh wham in the wham-bam-thank you-ma’am?
Yet another book I read in the 70s. Looking back, it sure seems like books about sex (not romance) were very mainstream in the 1970s. I was a member of that generation that got a copy of, Everything You Wanted to Know About Sex (but were afraid to ask), from my parents instead of a talk about the birds and the bees. I suppose that modern parents just assume that kids get all their sex education from the internet and tell them to ask Grok or Chat GPT if they have any questions.
Zippers? Bah.
I have fond memories of ribbon-ties, though...
"It's the something more that wrecks the purity Jong envisioned."
Purity sounds like the wrong word. Her description of the ZF is highly abstract, as if it were an act disconnected from everything else in one's life -- almost so disembodied (weird notion of sex, but whatever) as to leave no imprint or impact whatever. "Purity" suggests that ZF is the ultimate non-experience, cabined off in its own phenomenological black hole. Back in the day, that idea may have had a point in advancing a particular agenda. But taken on its own, it frames a really crazy view of human sexuality.
I could be remembering it wrong, but Jong’s heroine rejected the zipless fuck when it was offered on the European train.
Leora recalls correctly. Any sane person would reject it.
Sexual desire is a labyrinth of rationalizations.
Our city puts warning signs ahead of speed bumps: "Speed Hump." Yeah, we used to call that "a quickie."
Our city puts warning signs ahead of speed bumps: "Speed Hump." Yeah, we used to call that "a quickie."
I had a dog who would always pee on speed bumps. Always. Every speed bump. "What is going on in your brain?" I would ask her. She wouldn't even look at me. She was focused on her speed bump mission of urination. I will pee on all the speed bumps
"zippers fell away like rose petals, underwear blew off in one breath like dandelion fluff."
and then they went and invented edible panties…
Jamie--Thoughtful and well said.
50 shades of Grey > Fear of flying.
See somethings do get better.
@jamie Why do you feel sympathy for such a calculating woman, who is destroying these men's lives in the process?
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.