"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
If a new season of a TV series comes out years later, you can use AI to review what happened earlier. Or not. One problem is that you can get more caught up online in searching for info than actually watching the program. Another is that you have to make very clear to AI that you are interested in background information, not in spoilers. Even if you do make it clear, sometimes AI still gives you spoilers. It's programmed to be polite, but it can still be a dıck.
…the drip drip of Democrats in charge has begun. We all believed the (preferred cuss word here) political ads were over for a while hold the phone! Two new ads showed up on YouTube today - one was some kind of negative negative Trump is bad orange orange paid for by New Pack You’ve Never Heard Of Before. The other was ‘Thank you Black People for all your hard work winning the election, now it’s time to Get. To. Work!….which I found odd because I was assured from NYT and…people…here the reason Republicans lost was because they didn’t go vote. Y’all can’t BOTH be right…
…also the family pilot is safe on the ground in Mexico. He knows how to say ‘dos cervezas por favor’ so he’ll be okay for a while…
AI "time lapse" videos can show you a thousand years of history elapse in what seems like only hundreds of years of viewing time. Here's the history of Berlin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hccmF5rtSwM
This is a remarkably candid assessment of last week's midterm elections by outgoing Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, speaking yesterday on the House floor:“We passed a great bill, didn't campaign on it, immediately turned towards our own political interest in passing redistricting plans across the country, including Texas. Spent our time trying to focus on political power rather than focusing on the people who send us here to represent them.“That's what happened and it pisses me off.“...“Whatever's going on at the Kennedy Center and the grift, whatever's happening with ambassadors to Greece and the grift, whatever's happening with numerous people, you go down the line and as I said, putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation, someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican, Texas House.“...“Somebody tell me why Republicans lost last Tuesday. I'll say it's because they were focused on themselves and the ruling class and not the people.”Roy was referring to Ken Paxton, who lost the Texas Senate race.
'Tis the season. Cartoon in The New Yorker, caption:"We're offering you the promotion on the condition that you won't take a trip back to your home town, fall in love with the local baker, and learn that the true meaning of Christmas is family."
Hitlers Circle of Evil on Netflix. Lots of vintage film. For anyone as ignorant as me about Hitlers rise, pretty interesting. One thing really stands out. Nazis produced millions of new radios, made sure everybody had one. Took over ALL radio stations, broadcast propaganda all day long. Even had some people cruising around to make sure radio was playing over loudspeakers. Then, films and lots of speeches. Documentary basically about inner circle infighting to be Hitlers favorite. Kinda soap operaish., with plenty of hate and violence but little romance.
wow, nationwide airport shutdowns day after microsoft mail goes down. Oil tanker hits cruise ship, computer related? Twilight Zone stuff.
“putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation, someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican, Texas House.”…that must be why the voters in my plus seventeen Nancy Mace district elected a fired/unemployed sour dei shipper lady from New York instead of a born and raised, bright family/business owner lady with a big smile. Makes total sense…
As I have noted before Freud wrote a book about how tribal societies maintained unity, and somebody realized that the insights could be used to sell toothpaste, which was a big deal because with the advent of our modern diet came a serious problem of tooth decay, to the point where it was considered a national defense issue because new recruits mostly could not pass the physical for this reason, well Hitler then figured out that what worked to sell toothpaste could be used to take over a nation’s politics.The above is a synthesis of a couple of books, the best one being The Power of Habit, which I recommend heartily, TBH, I did read Totem and Taboo, but I remember nothing of it and certainly didn’t see it as a recipe for evil on a breathtaking scale.
Speaking of ads, I saw a subliminal style ad during football for Disney, it there just long enough to read it then gone and it was during the coverage, but not during actual action. It was not during a commercial break, and you almost got the feeling that you hadn’t seen anything at all.
It's been a week and a half. Seven different Democrats calling for seven different investigations of Trump, his family and his friends. Not one word about affordability. You guys got played.
No one dead from collision on New Orleans.https://www.newser.com/story/400009/tanker-knocks-cruise-boat-with-passengers-aboard-on-its-side.htmlSays in the article tanker lost steering control. First action if heading towards a collision- BACK EMERGENCY FULL! (It is, by the way, frightening to get one of those at oh-dark-30 when you know you're in a 4 ship formation. And makes life in the engineroom really busy and interesting.) Second- drop anchor. Don't know which way current was flowing, but dropping the anchor would have created a pivot point preventing that bow on collision.
U.S. Loses Measles-Elimination Status as Historic Resurgence Sickens Thousands ~ WSJ𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘖𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺, 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚.’𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴, 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥, 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘬𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦-𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘣𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴.This article highlights what may be RFK Jr.’s most consequential accomplishment as HHS secretary: bringing measles back as a sustained public health threat after the U.S. eliminated endemic transmission in 2000.Just another brilliant cabinet choice by Trump, confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, at work.Just think of what else we have to look forward to.
In case you missed it, the world was supposed to end today https://notthebee.com/article/according-to-a-1960-study-overpopulation-was-going-to-end-the-world-on-friday
Chi Coms pay for dems to harm.
Actor dies while playing JesusCaviezel went on to lay out some of the physical afflictions he experienced while depicting the last 12 hours of Jesus' life, which included dislocating his shoulder and briefly dying after being struck by lightning on the cross during the last day of shooting.
Fox has been ridiculing the lady who ran a petition drive to stop PG County from building a data center on the grounds of a 25-year abandoned mall in Landover, MD.This gave me an idea:In case too many states and municipalities give in to the anti-data-center hysteria, can Trump just Kelo the land and turn it over to the AI companies?He can give a Commerce Clause rationale, or a national-defense rationale, or both. Hardest part would be finding the money to pay the owners. I'm sure there are some sofa cushions in various budgets. Maybe even the black budget. And he could sell, not give, the land to the AI companies, so the G could even make a profit.Prove me wrong. CC, JSM
Amazon Prime Video now has free live TV - much like The Roku Channel: you browse a guide and watch movies, shows, and news as they air, with commercials. The free channels are separate from Amazon’s paid subscription add-ons.The commercials are non annoying. Altogether about 700 channels. Channels devoted to Columbo, That Girl, Laredo, Midsomer Murders, the Johnny Carson show, etc. There are news and sports shows and all accessible on your phone. Perplexity tells me the service has been around for a while but I just noticed it.Not sure about the 700 number but so far I haven’t been able to scroll all the way to the end.
…we go with gong show rules and we just gonged the new Netflix Christmas movie with two sisters like Frozen on Sweden where everyone speaks Hallmark english and the vegan lesbian sister comes home to rescue the dreams of the big city sister from her hockey boyfriend. Tapped out at gay lady chef hook up so dunno what happens..:
FullMoon check out Babylon Berlin.Really cool show from German filmmakers. One of the filmmakers is Tom Tykwer, who did Run, Lola, Run. That's okay, this is super-cool. German versions of WW2 movies are really interesting, I think, because they are so self-critical, but also an attempt to be honest and show what really happened. Everyone has seen the clip from <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htvYfe6wz_8:>Downfall</a>, but the actual movie is fantastic, too. That's another German film. Spielberg bent over backwards to find a German hero so he could make <b><i>Schindler's List</b></i>.
Downfall
St Croix, it's the position, not the nails, that kills you. Fluids accumulate in your abdomen, making it harder and harder to breathe. Doesn't matter if you use nails, rope or Crazy Glue. So basically when you put an actor on a cross, you're crucifying/slowly killing him. Filmmakers have figured out ways to mitigate the positional effects: hidden bicycle seat, hinged upright beam so you can quickly lay the actor down when not rolling. In early seasons, The Chosen cheated a bit and had crucifixion victims' feet flat on a platform, so that the arms were not holding up their weight. Those scenes were also fleeting glimpses of Zealots and criminals, not JC, so there wasn't much total cross time for the actors.They have a bigger budget and so are going for more realism this season, which covers the passion and death. BTS videos have already shown the bicycle seat and mentioned that in dialogues with e.g. John the Beloved Disciple, the non-JC actors recite their lines to an empty cross. The Chosen: Crucifixion was filmed in Matera, Italy, the same place as The Passion Of The Christ. I assume there was a foul-weather plan this time. CC, JSM
Schindler's List
Thanks, Mosby! I am on season 2 on The Chosen. Wonderful show with no-name actors. Writing is really, really strong. Interesting to me that Jim Caviezel thought his Hollywood career would be over. He did several seasons of Person of Interest. Another fun show. Took me a couple of episodes to get used to watching Jesus kill people. (joke). JC also played Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ. They got some UK thespian to play Paul. Really strong stuff. I've always been a Peter guy, not a Paul guy, but this movie opened my eyes a little.
"NEW ORLEANS BOAT CRASH CALLED ‘MIRACLE ON THE MISSISSIPPI’ AS EVERYONE IS ACCOUNTED FOR, OFFICIALS SAY: The Coast Guard confirmed all passengers and crew were rescued after the docked vessel capsized near the Port of New Orleans."That's good!
I just finished reading Dostoevsky's Demons, translation by Pevear and Volokhonsky (https://a.co/d/04Awxytn.) This is the first Dostoevsky novel I have enjoyed reading. I tried to read The Brother's Karamazov by the same translators but it was a slog. When I was in college, I tried to read Crime and Punishment, but it was even more of a slog and I didn't get far. (Can't remember the translators of that version, it was so long ago)I think there were a couple of reasons I enjoyed Demons. Most importantly, I was able to keep track of the characters because their names were not always changing. It was also more humorous than the Brothers Karamazov or Crime and Punishment, even though it was quite dark. It reminded me of "Waiting for Guffman", but instead of a small town theater world, it was small town political activists. And of course, much darker. Most of all, though, it reflected so much of what is going on now in Western society politically. I highly recommend it.
St Croix: "Spielberg bent over backwards to find a German hero so he could make Schindler's List."Could have looked no further than Ernst Rohm. WWI hero. Took the "Socialist" in "National Socialist" seriously: his brownshirts quashed labor violence by supporting the strikers against the strikebreakers. Died in an anti-gay massacre, years before the Holocaust was even thought of.I kid, but I bet now you could sell that script to woke Hollywood bosses. Michael Chiklis (The Commish, Ben Grimm in the 2000's Fantastic 4 movie) or Dean Norris (DEA brother in law from Breaking Bad, and a Harvard man!) could play him. CC, JSM
One thing that especially stood out to me was the character of the governor's wife. She thought that she was mentoring the radical activists, and that she could control them by inviting them into her social circle, but they were using her. She reminded me of professional medical organizations that encouraged young doctors to become involved in running the organizations, only to have them use them to push their activist agendas. I especially thought of the American Academy of Pediatrics whose transgender policies were crafted by a resident wtih no input from more experienced members.
2245 Triumph of the Will (1935) Scary and provocative Nazi film directed by Leni Riefenstahl. The Nazis asked Fritz Lang to make propaganda films for the party. He skipped town instead. So the job was given to Riefenstahl. Her shots are pretty amazing, which makes for a really awkward and intense viewing experience. It's a beautiful film (which is upsetting) and a shocking film (actual Nazis, and lots of them). As a matter of cinematic art and a historical document, this is a fascinating film. It's an antagonistic experience. You're in a fight with a movie. Yet once you get over the shock of the film, once you get used to the swastikas and the Nazi salutes, and you realize you're not going to go Nazi just by watching the thing, you relax. And you become immune to it. And then you become bored. At a very basic level, it's a parade and a speech. As propaganda goes, this is really ineffective. Soviet propaganda is lame, too, but at least it attempts some sort of narrative to illustrate their ideas. The Nazi idea of a good movie is a parade and a speech. Sheesh. If you compare the historical record of these two propaganda styles, you see that Commies actually convince people--dumb people--to try Communism. Nazis have to invade everybody. You know who are true masters at propaganda? Americans. Casablanca, for instance. The story's so damn good you don't realize you just heard a speech. Get involved, America. Fight the Nazis.Still, as a history lesson, as a reality check, as a reminder of evil, I think people should see this film at least once. And countries that make it a crime to watch it are stupid.
St Croix, best portrayal of Paul was by Con O'Neill. If you've seen any British show or movie, you've probably seen him. He usually plays weirdos: he has 'wild, staring eyes' as Pink Floyd would say. He was the lady cop's sister's weirdo boyfriend in Happy Valley, for instance, and in a Midsomer Murders, he played a crazed cheesemaker. O'Neill's genius was to play both Saul and Paul as weirdos. Saul set on killing every Christian; Paul equally set on converting everyone into a Christian. It made me think that the 'thorn' Paul says God would not take away from him was not a physical handicap, but some kind of mental illness. Like just flat-out mania.You might find this a comfort: that someone entrusted with profound inspirations could also have mental episodes. It's just a theory on my part. One of these days I will bring it up to one of the priests or guest lecturers at my parish. CC, JSM
Sydney, I had a Russian buddy on a film project. I gave him a copy of The Idiot. I thought he would appreciate it! He got so mad at me, he threw it in a trash can. I think he thought I was calling him an idiot. I was like, "You idiot. That's Dostoevsky, one of the greatest Russian writers to ever live!"(I haven't actually read The Idiot). I've read Notes From Underground when I was a kid. It's terrific. Most people don't know this, but Leo Tolstoy is the Russian writer who inspired Gandhi to become Gandhi. The man was working as a lawyer in South Africa, and he was translating Tolstoy, and he became friends with the author. Tolstoy was this powerful Christian who convinced Gandhi to be more spiritual and to stand up to the English. From Christ to Tolstoy to Gandhi. The non-violence practiced by Gandhi was an attempt to emulate Christ (by a non-Christian) to embarrass the Brits into freeing the people of India. And it worked.
A Letter to a Hindu
One of my favorite documentaries is After Death, which talks about people dying and what happened next. Apparently, Paul describes a similar experience in 2 Corinthians 12:2.
"wow, nationwide airport shutdowns day after microsoft mail goes down. Oil tanker hits cruise ship, computer related? Twilight Zone stuff."Democrats promise to get right on it just as soon as the political investigations are concluded.
someone entrusted with profound inspirations could also have mental episodes.I don't know if we could tell them apart. It's all happening in the brain. It's spiritual or secular.
Friday the 13th. I asked AI why 13 is considered unlucky.At the Last Supper, Jesus and 11 disciples were seated at the table. Judas Iscariot was the last (13th) to arrive.
I am intrigued by the idea of getting the 'hidden channels' on broadcast TV. Of course, they are probably just junk, like everything else on television, but there's an elusive 'holy grail' quality about them. Unfortunately, I keep getting lost in technical specifications and information on line and going in circles.
Now that it looks like abandoned malls won't become solar farms or wind farms, it seems like a good idea to make them data farms. The problem some are finding with Taylor Frazier McCollum and the agitation against the Landover Mall data center product is the allegation that she's been getting support from China or rather, from a pro-Chinese Marxist Leninist Group, the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Revisionist notes on Crime and Punishment. Roskolnikov doesn''t kill the pawnbroker to be as lofty as Napoleon but rather to be more debased than the pawnbroker. He's a masochist in search of punishment. At the end of the novel, he's living in a hut in Siberia with a Jesus freak. No wonder he's so transcendentally happy. He's achieved a level of misery that surpasses understanding. .
First Sparkle Plenty Markle's dad caught with kiddie porn, and now John Brennan's son. What's with these perverts, anyhow?https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obama-cia-chief-john-brennans-son-arrested-child-porn-charge-report
John 14:13-14And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.Now, the promise in this passage is shocking. It sounds like the make-a-wish foundation. "Make a wish and I will grant it."I gave up on prayer when I was a kid, because I would pray for stuff, and it did not work. "Lord, help me pass this math test." And then I wouldn't study. Fail. "Lord, make Beth my girlfriend." And Beth said no when I asked her out. Fail. I was just a kid. I was pragmatic. Prayer doesn't work. So I quit praying. And when I left my family, I quit going to church. They made me go. Now I was free. And I quit reading the Bible. Which is a tough read, by the way. You ever start at the beginning of the Bible and read all the way to the end? People do it, of course. It'd doable. But that is not a fun read. The way Bible study works, you approach the Bible like poetry. You take one passage -- a few paragraphs -- and the group discusses it for an hour. And, for me, only then did the Bible come alive and make sense.When I discovered Jesus in my middle age, I was surprised to learn that Episcopalians were praying. "You pray?" I asked. My mom to this day does not pray. My brother does not pray. I was not praying when I was a kid. My father prayed every day for us. He was not a particularly holy man or a spiritual man. But he would read his Day by Day and he would pray to God, day by day. Just a small prayer. I believe it made a big difference in our lives.So is Jesus lying, when he says And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do itOf course not. Who is his audience? For most Christians, we think, Jesus is talking to me right now. But it's entirely possible that when Jesus said these words, he was only talking to the men in the circle around him, the 12 disciples. It may be that Jesus' power is limited. So, for instance, some Christians in the 21st century might pray to overturn Roe v. Wade, while other Christians might pray to keep it in place. How would Jesus fulfill John 14:13-14? He can't.One of my father's favorite sayings: "You can't please everybody."
I'll tell you another story. Trump had to pick a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He was allegedly considering three women: Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa, and Joan Larsen. Of course, none of these women had announced that they would vote to overrule Roe v. Wade. But it was possible that one of them might do just that.Two leading contenders for the nomination, officials said, are Amy Coney Barrett — a 48-year-old former professor at Notre Dame Law School and a darling of the conservative legal establishment, who now serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals — and Barbara Lagoa, 52, a former federal prosecutor who was the first Cuban American to serve on the state Supreme Court in Florida and now sits on the 11th Circuit. Also in the mix is Joan Larsen, a 51-year-old former state judge in the battleground state of Michigan, now on the 6th Circuit. "Notre Dame" and "darling of the conservative legal establishment" said to me "pro-lifer." The LAT, of course, would never use the term. The media hates pro-lifers and believes they do not exist. We're anti-abortionists, the journalists say, renaming us. Anyway, this pro-lifer decide to pray to get Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. Obviously, Trump has free will (as do we all) so there was no controlling his brain. But I was hopeful that maybe I could get a voice inside his head. And I figured there was a chance he would go along with what a little voice told him to do. So I prayed that whole weekend. And I fasted so my prayer would have particular strength. I did not eat. I was hungry and I ignored it. And I prayed that Trump would nominate Barrett, and not one of the other two. And that's what happened. I have no idea, of course, if it was my little prayer that was answered. Maybe a lot of people had the same idea. The Bible instructs us to do things in secret sometimes. So I didn't tell anybody what I was doing. I was on the Althouse blog back then. You won't see me talking about my prayer. This was my private ask to the Lord, in the name of Christ. And John 14:13-14 came through for me.Of course, 11 of the 12 disciples were horribly murdered. Just like Charlie Kirk was murdered, and Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered. Being an advanced Christian does not protect you from death or violence. It might actually bring these things to your door. So you have to accept that.God bless, everyone. I love the Althouse blog.
Doomsday clock.23 minutes to go. Hang in there, boys and girls.
Unless it's Wisconsin time. Shit! What a crappy scientist.
Sydney, thank you for that rec, by the way. I am buying this book.
Inspired by the true story of a political murder that horrified Russians in 1869, Fyodor Dostoevsky conceived of Demons as a “novel-pamphlet” in which he would say everything about the plague of materialist ideology that he saw infecting his native land. What emerged was a prophetic and ferociously funny masterpiece of ideology and murder in pre-revolutionary Russia—a novel that is rivaled only by The Brothers Karamazov as Dostoevsky’s greatest.The award-winning translators Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky continue their acclaimed series of Dostoevsky translations with this novel, which is also known as The Possessed.
William at 9:48Now I want to read Crime and Punishment!Imagine ending up in a hut with Talarico.“Who’s your favorite drag queen?”Oh no Masochist Hell
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49 comments:
If a new season of a TV series comes out years later, you can use AI to review what happened earlier. Or not. One problem is that you can get more caught up online in searching for info than actually watching the program. Another is that you have to make very clear to AI that you are interested in background information, not in spoilers. Even if you do make it clear, sometimes AI still gives you spoilers. It's programmed to be polite, but it can still be a dıck.
…the drip drip of Democrats in charge has begun. We all believed the (preferred cuss word here) political ads were over for a while hold the phone! Two new ads showed up on YouTube today - one was some kind of negative negative Trump is bad orange orange paid for by New Pack You’ve Never Heard Of Before. The other was ‘Thank you Black People for all your hard work winning the election, now it’s time to Get. To. Work!….which I found odd because I was assured from NYT and…people…here the reason Republicans lost was because they didn’t go vote. Y’all can’t BOTH be right…
…also the family pilot is safe on the ground in Mexico. He knows how to say ‘dos cervezas por favor’ so he’ll be okay for a while…
AI "time lapse" videos can show you a thousand years of history elapse in what seems like only hundreds of years of viewing time. Here's the history of Berlin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hccmF5rtSwM
This is a remarkably candid assessment of last week's midterm elections by outgoing Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, speaking yesterday on the House floor:
“We passed a great bill, didn't campaign on it, immediately turned towards our own political interest in passing redistricting plans across the country, including Texas. Spent our time trying to focus on political power rather than focusing on the people who send us here to represent them.
“That's what happened and it pisses me off.
“...
“Whatever's going on at the Kennedy Center and the grift, whatever's happening with ambassadors to Greece and the grift, whatever's happening with numerous people, you go down the line and as I said, putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation, someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican, Texas House.
“...
“Somebody tell me why Republicans lost last Tuesday. I'll say it's because they were focused on themselves and the ruling class and not the people.”
Roy was referring to Ken Paxton, who lost the Texas Senate race.
'Tis the season. Cartoon in The New Yorker, caption:
"We're offering you the promotion on the condition that you won't take a trip back to your home town, fall in love with the local baker, and learn that the true meaning of Christmas is family."
Hitlers Circle of Evil on Netflix. Lots of vintage film. For anyone as ignorant as me about Hitlers rise, pretty interesting. One thing really stands out. Nazis produced millions of new radios, made sure everybody had one. Took over ALL radio stations, broadcast propaganda all day long. Even had some people cruising around to make sure radio was playing over loudspeakers. Then, films and lots of speeches. Documentary basically about inner circle infighting to be Hitlers favorite. Kinda soap operaish., with plenty of hate and violence but little romance.
wow, nationwide airport shutdowns day after microsoft mail goes down. Oil tanker hits cruise ship, computer related? Twilight Zone stuff.
“putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation, someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican, Texas House.”
…that must be why the voters in my plus seventeen Nancy Mace district elected a fired/unemployed sour dei shipper lady from New York instead of a born and raised, bright family/business owner lady with a big smile. Makes total sense…
“putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation, someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican, Texas House.”
…that must be why the voters in my plus seventeen Nancy Mace district elected a fired/unemployed sour dei shipper lady from New York instead of a born and raised, bright family/business owner lady with a big smile. Makes total sense…
As I have noted before Freud wrote a book about how tribal societies maintained unity, and somebody realized that the insights could be used to sell toothpaste, which was a big deal because with the advent of our modern diet came a serious problem of tooth decay, to the point where it was considered a national defense issue because new recruits mostly could not pass the physical for this reason, well Hitler then figured out that what worked to sell toothpaste could be used to take over a nation’s politics.
The above is a synthesis of a couple of books, the best one being The Power of Habit, which I recommend heartily, TBH, I did read Totem and Taboo, but I remember nothing of it and certainly didn’t see it as a recipe for evil on a breathtaking scale.
Speaking of ads, I saw a subliminal style ad during football for Disney, it there just long enough to read it then gone and it was during the coverage, but not during actual action. It was not during a commercial break, and you almost got the feeling that you hadn’t seen anything at all.
It's been a week and a half. Seven different Democrats calling for seven different investigations of Trump, his family and his friends. Not one word about affordability. You guys got played.
No one dead from collision on New Orleans.
https://www.newser.com/story/400009/tanker-knocks-cruise-boat-with-passengers-aboard-on-its-side.html
Says in the article tanker lost steering control. First action if heading towards a collision- BACK EMERGENCY FULL! (It is, by the way, frightening to get one of those at oh-dark-30 when you know you're in a 4 ship formation. And makes life in the engineroom really busy and interesting.) Second- drop anchor. Don't know which way current was flowing, but dropping the anchor would have created a pivot point preventing that bow on collision.
U.S. Loses Measles-Elimination Status as Historic Resurgence Sickens Thousands ~ WSJ
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘖𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺, 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚.’𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴, 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥, 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘬𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦-𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘣𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴.
This article highlights what may be RFK Jr.’s most consequential accomplishment as HHS secretary: bringing measles back as a sustained public health threat after the U.S. eliminated endemic transmission in 2000.
Just another brilliant cabinet choice by Trump, confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, at work.
Just think of what else we have to look forward to.
In case you missed it, the world was supposed to end today
https://notthebee.com/article/according-to-a-1960-study-overpopulation-was-going-to-end-the-world-on-friday
Chi Coms pay for dems to harm.
Actor dies while playing Jesus
Caviezel went on to lay out some of the physical afflictions he experienced while depicting the last 12 hours of Jesus' life, which included dislocating his shoulder and briefly dying after being struck by lightning on the cross during the last day of shooting.
Fox has been ridiculing the lady who ran a petition drive to stop PG County from building a data center on the grounds of a 25-year abandoned mall in Landover, MD.
This gave me an idea:
In case too many states and municipalities give in to the anti-data-center hysteria, can Trump just Kelo the land and turn it over to the AI companies?
He can give a Commerce Clause rationale, or a national-defense rationale, or both.
Hardest part would be finding the money to pay the owners. I'm sure there are some sofa cushions in various budgets. Maybe even the black budget. And he could sell, not give, the land to the AI companies, so the G could even make a profit.
Prove me wrong. CC, JSM
Amazon Prime Video now has free live TV - much like The Roku Channel: you browse a guide and watch movies, shows, and news as they air, with commercials. The free channels are separate from Amazon’s paid subscription add-ons.
The commercials are non annoying. Altogether about 700 channels. Channels devoted to Columbo, That Girl, Laredo, Midsomer Murders, the Johnny Carson show, etc. There are news and sports shows and all accessible on your phone. Perplexity tells me the service has been around for a while but I just noticed it.
Not sure about the 700 number but so far I haven’t been able to scroll all the way to the end.
…we go with gong show rules and we just gonged the new Netflix Christmas movie with two sisters like Frozen on Sweden where everyone speaks Hallmark english and the vegan lesbian sister comes home to rescue the dreams of the big city sister from her hockey boyfriend. Tapped out at gay lady chef hook up so dunno what happens..:
FullMoon check out Babylon Berlin.
Really cool show from German filmmakers. One of the filmmakers is Tom Tykwer, who did Run, Lola, Run. That's okay, this is super-cool.
German versions of WW2 movies are really interesting, I think, because they are so self-critical, but also an attempt to be honest and show what really happened.
Everyone has seen the clip from <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htvYfe6wz_8:>Downfall</a>, but the actual movie is fantastic, too. That's another German film.
Spielberg bent over backwards to find a German hero so he could make <b><i>Schindler's List</b></i>.
Downfall
St Croix, it's the position, not the nails, that kills you. Fluids accumulate in your abdomen, making it harder and harder to breathe. Doesn't matter if you use nails, rope or Crazy Glue. So basically when you put an actor on a cross, you're crucifying/slowly killing him. Filmmakers have figured out ways to mitigate the positional effects: hidden bicycle seat, hinged upright beam so you can quickly lay the actor down when not rolling. In early seasons, The Chosen cheated a bit and had crucifixion victims' feet flat on a platform, so that the arms were not holding up their weight. Those scenes were also fleeting glimpses of Zealots and criminals, not JC, so there wasn't much total cross time for the actors.
They have a bigger budget and so are going for more realism this season, which covers the passion and death. BTS videos have already shown the bicycle seat and mentioned that in dialogues with e.g. John the Beloved Disciple, the non-JC actors recite their lines to an empty cross.
The Chosen: Crucifixion was filmed in Matera, Italy, the same place as The Passion Of The Christ. I assume there was a foul-weather plan this time. CC, JSM
Schindler's List
Thanks, Mosby! I am on season 2 on The Chosen. Wonderful show with no-name actors. Writing is really, really strong.
Interesting to me that Jim Caviezel thought his Hollywood career would be over. He did several seasons of Person of Interest. Another fun show. Took me a couple of episodes to get used to watching Jesus kill people. (joke).
JC also played Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ. They got some UK thespian to play Paul. Really strong stuff. I've always been a Peter guy, not a Paul guy, but this movie opened my eyes a little.
"NEW ORLEANS BOAT CRASH CALLED ‘MIRACLE ON THE MISSISSIPPI’ AS EVERYONE IS ACCOUNTED FOR, OFFICIALS SAY: The Coast Guard confirmed all passengers and crew were rescued after the docked vessel capsized near the Port of New Orleans."
That's good!
I just finished reading Dostoevsky's Demons, translation by Pevear and Volokhonsky (https://a.co/d/04Awxytn.) This is the first Dostoevsky novel I have enjoyed reading. I tried to read The Brother's Karamazov by the same translators but it was a slog. When I was in college, I tried to read Crime and Punishment, but it was even more of a slog and I didn't get far. (Can't remember the translators of that version, it was so long ago)I think there were a couple of reasons I enjoyed Demons. Most importantly, I was able to keep track of the characters because their names were not always changing. It was also more humorous than the Brothers Karamazov or Crime and Punishment, even though it was quite dark. It reminded me of "Waiting for Guffman", but instead of a small town theater world, it was small town political activists. And of course, much darker. Most of all, though, it reflected so much of what is going on now in Western society politically. I highly recommend it.
St Croix: "Spielberg bent over backwards to find a German hero so he could make Schindler's List."
Could have looked no further than Ernst Rohm. WWI hero. Took the "Socialist" in "National Socialist" seriously: his brownshirts quashed labor violence by supporting the strikers against the strikebreakers. Died in an anti-gay massacre, years before the Holocaust was even thought of.
I kid, but I bet now you could sell that script to woke Hollywood bosses. Michael Chiklis (The Commish, Ben Grimm in the 2000's Fantastic 4 movie) or Dean Norris (DEA brother in law from Breaking Bad, and a Harvard man!) could play him. CC, JSM
One thing that especially stood out to me was the character of the governor's wife. She thought that she was mentoring the radical activists, and that she could control them by inviting them into her social circle, but they were using her. She reminded me of professional medical organizations that encouraged young doctors to become involved in running the organizations, only to have them use them to push their activist agendas. I especially thought of the American Academy of Pediatrics whose transgender policies were crafted by a resident wtih no input from more experienced members.
2245 Triumph of the Will (1935) Scary and provocative Nazi film directed by Leni Riefenstahl. The Nazis asked Fritz Lang to make propaganda films for the party. He skipped town instead. So the job was given to Riefenstahl. Her shots are pretty amazing, which makes for a really awkward and intense viewing experience. It's a beautiful film (which is upsetting) and a shocking film (actual Nazis, and lots of them). As a matter of cinematic art and a historical document, this is a fascinating film. It's an antagonistic experience. You're in a fight with a movie.
Yet once you get over the shock of the film, once you get used to the swastikas and the Nazi salutes, and you realize you're not going to go Nazi just by watching the thing, you relax. And you become immune to it. And then you become bored. At a very basic level, it's a parade and a speech.
As propaganda goes, this is really ineffective. Soviet propaganda is lame, too, but at least it attempts some sort of narrative to illustrate their ideas. The Nazi idea of a good movie is a parade and a speech. Sheesh. If you compare the historical record of these two propaganda styles, you see that Commies actually convince people--dumb people--to try Communism. Nazis have to invade everybody.
You know who are true masters at propaganda? Americans. Casablanca, for instance. The story's so damn good you don't realize you just heard a speech. Get involved, America. Fight the Nazis.
Still, as a history lesson, as a reality check, as a reminder of evil, I think people should see this film at least once. And countries that make it a crime to watch it are stupid.
St Croix, best portrayal of Paul was by Con O'Neill. If you've seen any British show or movie, you've probably seen him. He usually plays weirdos: he has 'wild, staring eyes' as Pink Floyd would say. He was the lady cop's sister's weirdo boyfriend in Happy Valley, for instance, and in a Midsomer Murders, he played a crazed cheesemaker.
O'Neill's genius was to play both Saul and Paul as weirdos. Saul set on killing every Christian; Paul equally set on converting everyone into a Christian. It made me think that the 'thorn' Paul says God would not take away from him was not a physical handicap, but some kind of mental illness. Like just flat-out mania.
You might find this a comfort: that someone entrusted with profound inspirations could also have mental episodes. It's just a theory on my part. One of these days I will bring it up to one of the priests or guest lecturers at my parish. CC, JSM
Sydney, I had a Russian buddy on a film project. I gave him a copy of The Idiot. I thought he would appreciate it! He got so mad at me, he threw it in a trash can. I think he thought I was calling him an idiot. I was like, "You idiot. That's Dostoevsky, one of the greatest Russian writers to ever live!"
(I haven't actually read The Idiot).
I've read Notes From Underground when I was a kid. It's terrific.
Most people don't know this, but Leo Tolstoy is the Russian writer who inspired Gandhi to become Gandhi. The man was working as a lawyer in South Africa, and he was translating Tolstoy, and he became friends with the author. Tolstoy was this powerful Christian who convinced Gandhi to be more spiritual and to stand up to the English. From Christ to Tolstoy to Gandhi. The non-violence practiced by Gandhi was an attempt to emulate Christ (by a non-Christian) to embarrass the Brits into freeing the people of India. And it worked.
A Letter to a Hindu
One of my favorite documentaries is After Death, which talks about people dying and what happened next. Apparently, Paul describes a similar experience in 2 Corinthians 12:2.
"wow, nationwide airport shutdowns day after microsoft mail goes down. Oil tanker hits cruise ship, computer related? Twilight Zone stuff."
Democrats promise to get right on it just as soon as the political investigations are concluded.
someone entrusted with profound inspirations could also have mental episodes.
I don't know if we could tell them apart. It's all happening in the brain. It's spiritual or secular.
Friday the 13th. I asked AI why 13 is considered unlucky.
At the Last Supper, Jesus and 11 disciples were seated at the table. Judas Iscariot was the last (13th) to arrive.
I am intrigued by the idea of getting the 'hidden channels' on broadcast TV. Of course, they are probably just junk, like everything else on television, but there's an elusive 'holy grail' quality about them. Unfortunately, I keep getting lost in technical specifications and information on line and going in circles.
Now that it looks like abandoned malls won't become solar farms or wind farms, it seems like a good idea to make them data farms. The problem some are finding with Taylor Frazier McCollum and the agitation against the Landover Mall data center product is the allegation that she's been getting support from China or rather, from a pro-Chinese Marxist Leninist Group, the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Revisionist notes on Crime and Punishment. Roskolnikov doesn''t kill the pawnbroker to be as lofty as Napoleon but rather to be more debased than the pawnbroker. He's a masochist in search of punishment. At the end of the novel, he's living in a hut in Siberia with a Jesus freak. No wonder he's so transcendentally happy. He's achieved a level of misery that surpasses understanding. .
First Sparkle Plenty Markle's dad caught with kiddie porn, and now John Brennan's son. What's with these perverts, anyhow?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obama-cia-chief-john-brennans-son-arrested-child-porn-charge-report
John 14:13-14
And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.
Now, the promise in this passage is shocking. It sounds like the make-a-wish foundation. "Make a wish and I will grant it."
I gave up on prayer when I was a kid, because I would pray for stuff, and it did not work. "Lord, help me pass this math test." And then I wouldn't study. Fail. "Lord, make Beth my girlfriend." And Beth said no when I asked her out. Fail.
I was just a kid. I was pragmatic. Prayer doesn't work. So I quit praying. And when I left my family, I quit going to church. They made me go. Now I was free. And I quit reading the Bible. Which is a tough read, by the way. You ever start at the beginning of the Bible and read all the way to the end? People do it, of course. It'd doable. But that is not a fun read.
The way Bible study works, you approach the Bible like poetry. You take one passage -- a few paragraphs -- and the group discusses it for an hour. And, for me, only then did the Bible come alive and make sense.
When I discovered Jesus in my middle age, I was surprised to learn that Episcopalians were praying. "You pray?" I asked. My mom to this day does not pray. My brother does not pray. I was not praying when I was a kid. My father prayed every day for us. He was not a particularly holy man or a spiritual man. But he would read his Day by Day and he would pray to God, day by day. Just a small prayer. I believe it made a big difference in our lives.
So is Jesus lying, when he says
And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it
Of course not.
Who is his audience? For most Christians, we think, Jesus is talking to me right now. But it's entirely possible that when Jesus said these words, he was only talking to the men in the circle around him, the 12 disciples.
It may be that Jesus' power is limited. So, for instance, some Christians in the 21st century might pray to overturn Roe v. Wade, while other Christians might pray to keep it in place. How would Jesus fulfill John 14:13-14? He can't.
One of my father's favorite sayings: "You can't please everybody."
I'll tell you another story. Trump had to pick a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He was allegedly considering three women: Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa, and Joan Larsen. Of course, none of these women had announced that they would vote to overrule Roe v. Wade. But it was possible that one of them might do just that.
Two leading contenders for the nomination, officials said, are Amy Coney Barrett — a 48-year-old former professor at Notre Dame Law School and a darling of the conservative legal establishment, who now serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals — and Barbara Lagoa, 52, a former federal prosecutor who was the first Cuban American to serve on the state Supreme Court in Florida and now sits on the 11th Circuit. Also in the mix is Joan Larsen, a 51-year-old former state judge in the battleground state of Michigan, now on the 6th Circuit.
"Notre Dame" and "darling of the conservative legal establishment" said to me "pro-lifer." The LAT, of course, would never use the term. The media hates pro-lifers and believes they do not exist. We're anti-abortionists, the journalists say, renaming us.
Anyway, this pro-lifer decide to pray to get Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. Obviously, Trump has free will (as do we all) so there was no controlling his brain. But I was hopeful that maybe I could get a voice inside his head. And I figured there was a chance he would go along with what a little voice told him to do.
So I prayed that whole weekend. And I fasted so my prayer would have particular strength. I did not eat. I was hungry and I ignored it. And I prayed that Trump would nominate Barrett, and not one of the other two. And that's what happened. I have no idea, of course, if it was my little prayer that was answered. Maybe a lot of people had the same idea. The Bible instructs us to do things in secret sometimes. So I didn't tell anybody what I was doing. I was on the Althouse blog back then. You won't see me talking about my prayer. This was my private ask to the Lord, in the name of Christ. And John 14:13-14 came through for me.
Of course, 11 of the 12 disciples were horribly murdered. Just like Charlie Kirk was murdered, and Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered. Being an advanced Christian does not protect you from death or violence. It might actually bring these things to your door. So you have to accept that.
God bless, everyone. I love the Althouse blog.
Doomsday clock.
23 minutes to go. Hang in there, boys and girls.
Unless it's Wisconsin time. Shit! What a crappy scientist.
Sydney, thank you for that rec, by the way. I am buying this book.
Inspired by the true story of a political murder that horrified Russians in 1869, Fyodor Dostoevsky conceived of Demons as a “novel-pamphlet” in which he would say everything about the plague of materialist ideology that he saw infecting his native land. What emerged was a prophetic and ferociously funny masterpiece of ideology and murder in pre-revolutionary Russia—a novel that is rivaled only by The Brothers Karamazov as Dostoevsky’s greatest.
The award-winning translators Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky continue their acclaimed series of Dostoevsky translations with this novel, which is also known as The Possessed.
William at 9:48
Now I want to read Crime and Punishment!
Imagine ending up in a hut with Talarico.
“Who’s your favorite drag queen?”
Oh no Masochist Hell
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