"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Brava, Althouse.
Thousands participate in mostly peaceful riots across 25 European countries, including hundreds in Italian cities...
I am astonished how some people believe that the enemy of their enemy is their friiend. They seem to be unable to grasp that the enemy of their enemy could also be their enemy. What is needed is some sort of calibration of enemies: some are worse than others. I would submit, for example, that Hamas are worse than Trump, no matter how much one may hate him.
Concrete Steps to Free-Market Healthcare…I encourage everyone to read this essay as it addresses many of the major issues in layman's terms and avoiding the political talking points…
Similar Pic.
Funny how if you read ISW Ukraine, you'd think Zelensky will be dining in Moscow by Christmas, and if you read "Southfront", it will be Putin having champagne in Kiev this New years.You need to read them both, because the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 logged their best single-day percentage gains since April 2025 as Nvidia's (NVDA) 32% rally following Jensen Huang's reinstatement revived sentiment across the tech sector.
Watched the 51 minute interview Andrew Ross Sorkin did with Palmer Luckey. We are to lucky to have him on our side. Reminds me of that Elon guy.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QARxiqCkJF4
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
8 comments:
Brava, Althouse.
Thousands participate in mostly peaceful riots across 25 European countries, including hundreds in Italian cities...
I am astonished how some people believe that the enemy of their enemy is their friiend. They seem to be unable to grasp that the enemy of their enemy could also be their enemy. What is needed is some sort of calibration of enemies: some are worse than others. I would submit, for example, that Hamas are worse than Trump, no matter how much one may hate him.
Concrete Steps to Free-Market Healthcare
…I encourage everyone to read this essay as it addresses many of the major issues in layman's terms and avoiding the political talking points…
Similar Pic.
Funny how if you read ISW Ukraine, you'd think Zelensky will be dining in Moscow by Christmas, and if you read "Southfront", it will be Putin having champagne in Kiev this New years.
You need to read them both, because the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 logged their best single-day percentage gains since April 2025 as Nvidia's (NVDA) 32% rally following Jensen Huang's reinstatement revived sentiment across the tech sector.
Watched the 51 minute interview Andrew Ross Sorkin did with Palmer Luckey. We are to lucky to have him on our side. Reminds me of that Elon guy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QARxiqCkJF4
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.