"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Mike Benz forced the dropping of the USAID files. Just about what you would expect:https://www.usaid.gov/
In 16 minutes, the light changed.
So El-Sayed figures he can get universal healthcare passed by calling it Trumpcare and it looks like Trump might be open to it. Is he really this conceited that all it takes is his name on something and he's all for it? I sure hope not.
The only thing El Sayed will pass is a bowel movement.
Maybe Trump will turn it into a reverse Cloward-Piven: make a government healthcare program so dicked up that the people will clamor for it to go back to a free market. CC, JSM
Socialist health care would be better than what we have now. Obamacare merely put insurance companies in charge instead of the government. It is no more affordable or effective now than if the government ran it. If you are taking statins you are example A, B and C of how fucked up our health care system is.
So they guy who used Claude to solve the Riemann Hypothesis graduated from Harvard with a perfect score, and received both a degree mathematics and at the same time a masters degree in Quantum Field Theory, and received his PhD from Cambridge. He probably has an IQ in the same neighborhood as Newton, and had been thinking about the Riemann problem since he was a teenager. Even Einstein had a buddy who was simply interested in the math that Einstein noticed was critical for his work on relatively.Working with Claude, the two of them merged probably had a mind greater than any mind before that ever existed. Even so, all we have is a Lean program proof that no human can claim to fully understand.
USAID is the other side of the coin to the Epstein Files. It is how dark things get done that voters would never approve of knowingly, and which led insiders to get insanely rich. Of course there is a massive propaganda program to convince the booboisie that it is "essential to democracy"
Propaganda is an engineering science and makes heavy use of lies and false flags, I repeat myself, and psy ops and secrecy to herd the population around like so many sheep. They decide what they want you to think, and once they are done planting whatever narrative they like, they allow you to vote.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
9 comments:
Mike Benz forced the dropping of the USAID files. Just about what you would expect:
https://www.usaid.gov/
In 16 minutes, the light changed.
So El-Sayed figures he can get universal healthcare passed by calling it Trumpcare and it looks like Trump might be open to it. Is he really this conceited that all it takes is his name on something and he's all for it? I sure hope not.
The only thing El Sayed will pass is a bowel movement.
Maybe Trump will turn it into a reverse Cloward-Piven: make a government healthcare program so dicked up that the people will clamor for it to go back to a free market. CC, JSM
Socialist health care would be better than what we have now.
Obamacare merely put insurance companies in charge instead of the government.
It is no more affordable or effective now than if the government ran it.
If you are taking statins you are example A, B and C of how fucked up our health care system is.
So they guy who used Claude to solve the Riemann Hypothesis graduated from Harvard with a perfect score, and received both a degree mathematics and at the same time a masters degree in Quantum Field Theory, and received his PhD from Cambridge. He probably has an IQ in the same neighborhood as Newton, and had been thinking about the Riemann problem since he was a teenager. Even Einstein had a buddy who was simply interested in the math that Einstein noticed was critical for his work on relatively.
Working with Claude, the two of them merged probably had a mind greater than any mind before that ever existed. Even so, all we have is a Lean program proof that no human can claim to fully understand.
USAID is the other side of the coin to the Epstein Files. It is how dark things get done that voters would never approve of knowingly, and which led insiders to get insanely rich. Of course there is a massive propaganda program to convince the booboisie that it is "essential to democracy"
Propaganda is an engineering science and makes heavy use of lies and false flags, I repeat myself, and psy ops and secrecy to herd the population around like so many sheep. They decide what they want you to think, and once they are done planting whatever narrative they like, they allow you to vote.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.