Wrote the man who became Pope Francis, quoted in "Six things we learnt about Pope Francis from his diary/Beyond the revelations of his encounters with the Devil, what other key insights about his inner life have we gained from The Private Diary of Pope Francis?" (London Times).
That particular entry was written in 2000, and what we're told to learn from that is "Francis was constantly criticising himself."
I wonder if it counts as a charitable deed to read charitably. I think not, but what I'd say about that entry is that Francis noticed the small opportunities for charity and knew that he could accumulate more but chose to forgo some of them, like being sociable to a loquacious drunk. Between the lines, I read confidence that his pursuit of serene walks would preserve his ability to perform greater charity in the long run. In his concise words, I read humor and wisdom.
This gets my "principle of charity" tag.
12 comments:
So, Pride, then.
Having been that drunk during an earlier time in my life, I can say that stopping to talk would not have been a good deed. The drunk's life was not made worse by the lack of this conversation any more than it would have been made better by the happening of it.
"I read humor and wisdom."
I read the same foolish arrogance we saw during his time as pope.
It sounds like he was confessing every little perceived sin and recording them in his diary.
We are, all of us, sinners.
No ann.
You read into it permission to look away from the needs of Others... be honest.
But what if that chatty drunk had been an angel in disguise?
I bet Jesus walked by a lot of assholes on the street. You got to pick your charities/miracles.
Imagine if there was a story in the bible where Jesus stopped to talk to a drunk who proceeded to make no sense and bitched about Jews for 10 minutes, and then barfed on his sandals. What would be biblical lesson in that?
That's right, exactly.
But he did pay attention to the drunk person talking to themselves. He noticed them. What he didn't do was try and interact with them. But honestly, would that really be charity to go up and interact with an intoxicated person on the street? Maybe they want to be left alone. Maybe they would be even more disoriented by the interruption. What would actually be an act of charity would be something like getting them some food or something to drink. If you're not doing something to actually improve the situation, you're just virtue signaling. (And you might be making things worse.)
Pope Francis’s public pronouncements suggest that he didn’t always overcome his encounters with the Devil.
Yours is a very charitable reading.
Fwiw, I interact with the street homeless all the time. Talking to them can be considered an act of charity, as you recognize the Inherent humanity of that person. The issue I think is whether you would interact with that person were their circumstances different.
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