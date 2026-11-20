"They may skim, pause, unsubscribe, and otherwise dip in and out of the frothing news current. Carl Seville, the owner of a construction-consulting firm in Atlanta, told me recently that he deleted his Times app around Trump’s second Inauguration. He also stopped listening to N.P.R. every day. Now, he told me, he gets 'a few bits of news from Facebook and LinkedIn.' He’ll also check out The Atlantic. 'But I don’t read, watch, or listen to any daily news anymore.' Seville calls his new approach a 'news diet,' a newish entry in the news-consumption lexicon which is receiving more widespread usage. Katherine McClure, an artist, who also lives in Atlanta, told me that she’s on a news diet, too. 'There’s only so much stress a person can handle, and the very sight of the President adds an unnecessary level of stress,' McClure said. 'Because there is nothing I can do about anything he does.'"
From "Your Friends are Going on 'News Diets'/For a time, educated liberals felt that it was their duty to stay informed on current events. These days, they are among those checking out"
(The New Yorker).
Will they check back in now that the "blue wave" happened?
13 comments:
Since the midterms, I've checked out of most things political for a while. I've just felt the need to withdraw for a while. The battery will be recharged at some point and I'll return, at least to some degree.
…it’s so odd to hear this as most liberals crave the daily ‘news’ hate on Trump, like the way a shark needs to swim forward. The notion it’s going to be better for them because of the ‘blue wave’ is also odd since if they don’t dismantle our system and it continues to function the way it did for 250 years Trump will still be in office, the only check on their rage. That doesn’t sound too healthy either…
I remember when I was young and I thought The New Yorker was the epitome of NYC intellectual and literary achievement.
Now, it’s just a piece of shit from the world of the dying Legacy Media and a serious fraudster in the Russian collusion hoax. But, I do agree with the unintended message of the article: “Don’t waste your time on Legacy Media.” Independent media have taken over.
Quitting NPR and the New York Times was quite sensible, but The Atlantic is neocon poison too. These outlets are just used for, what did Chomsky call it? Manufacturing Consent? Naah, "manufacturing consensus."
Stress? What a snowflake.
"Will they check back in now that the "blue wave" happened?"
They already know that their blue wave has been just as surely co-opted as the Tea Party and MAGA was. I can see it in people I talk to, who can't believe that the corporate tool Jeffries is speaker.
"Seville calls his new approach a 'news diet,' a newish entry in the news-consumption lexicon which is receiving more widespread usage."
Next thing you know, everybody's talking about . . . .
A strict News Diet of Mars Bars and Twinkies.
The better source of news is the podcasts.
Mark Rubio passes muster with the Israel lobby
Many of them are BS, you can't judge by one episode, but the ones that are just about click bait eventually get left to the side. Mario Nawful does interviews that the mainstream media won't touch to give you news days ahead of the MSM, if they ever report it at all.
News has traditionally been an organizer of anxiety. That's now been replaced by online clickbait.
Jonah Goldberg whines that news gatekeeping is dead.
"The problem with the internet is that there are no gatekeepers." —Hillary Clinton
I stopped listening to or watching the "news" decades ago. Endless hype, spin, and hysteria.
NPR never reported the news anyway.
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