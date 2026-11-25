"They were essential oils, more potent than blended perfumes, and sold mostly at head shops, health food stores and record stores. But Mr. Bauchner and Howard Molyneux, his partner at the time, had an idea: What if they made the stuff more mainstream and high-end? They built a counter at Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan that looked like a combination of a hippie boutique and an old apothecary and called it the Perfumer’s Workshop. It was a do-it-yourself perfumery
; along with musk and patchouli, it sold 64 different oils that customers could use to mix their own bespoke scents.... 'He made perfume feel personal, democratic and fun.'... Tea rose was one of those oils — not a single essence... but a blend.... 'Tea Rose had an almost startling realism.... It was green, crisp and vivid, much closer to smelling a real rose in a garden, leaves and all. New rose molecules coming out... at the time made that possible, which is a nice paradox. One of the most natural-smelling fragrances of the era owed its character to cutting-edge synthetic chemistry.'"
Not only was it paradox that synthetics were what produced the natural smell, it was a paradox that what was low end — hippiedom and do-it-yourselfery — made it feel high end.
3 comments:
We use them all the time. My wife got these dryer balls from Norwex, soft woolen balls slightly smaller than a softball. You toss them in with your wet clothes to help dry them faster and with less static cling in the end - we don't like those dryer sheets. A few drops of oil on them and they come out smelling great. 'Thieves' is one of my favorites, also Bergamot. I have one of those vaporizer machines in my office and I use cedar and fir. You have to get essential oils though - those wall plug thingies are poison, and often what they sell as an oil is not purely essential, but includes mineral oils (much cheaper).
I use Rose oil when I'm working the bees, a couple of drops on the suit and it really seems to keep them calmer.
Musk and patchouli? Oh, no. No no no no no no no. Yes, it's the smell of that era. But, just no.
True story:
So, I started going to Wonderland Records (now the oldest record shop in the state of Delaware) as a teen-ager, just a few years after it opened in 1972. It continued to be among the record stores (my favorite was I Like It Like That, though) I frequented through college at UD and for a few years afterward.
Part of it had a very distinct smell...rose oil, yes, but predominately patchouli and musk. The big reason is that supposed patchouli, in particular, helped disguise all of the pot smoking that went on in the back, or wherever.
Flash forward to the mid-20 teens. I met up with some people for a reunion at the Deer Park Tavern off Main Street. After our brunch, we walked across the street and railroad tracks to Wonderland. It was the first time I'd been in the place for, oh, 25 years?
Anyway, when I went in, the smell hit me like brick. All six of us in the party sorta gasped and said some version of "God, it smells exactly like decades ago!" It was like inadvertently being transported in a space ship through some portal to an olfactory past! A real flashback, so to speak. Another friend said it reminded him of pot parties back in the day--and, trust me, this guy would know! (Very strait-laced now, but not so when he was a kid.)
Turns out, I dislike those smells as much as I did back then.
It was funny as hell, though, the collective reaction we all had upon entering that store. It pretty much looked the same, too.
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