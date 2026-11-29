"... after decades of standing up at his shows. Initially hesitant and struggling with his machismo, Nelson now feels like the audience is closer to him, 'like I was sitting in their living rooms.'... In his memoir, he admits that he has emphysema and that his lungs are shot to hell after years of smoking three packs of Chesterfield cigarettes a day. When he still tries to smoke every couple of years to see what it does to him, he writes, 'I feel like s--- for days.' But he’s at peace with his personal choices, citing his sobriety and [his wife Annie] D’Angelo as the catalysts for extending his life. ‘I wouldn’t change a thing,' he said.... 'I think that everything I did wrong, I’ve paid for it in one way or another. I think things are just the way they’re supposed to be.'"
From "At 93, Willie Nelson proves it’s never too late for a hot streak/The country music legend’s memoir reflects on his marriage and how he’s been on a twilight roll" (WaPo).
12 comments:
Amazing people differ when it comes to aging. Based on his alcohol, ciggarette, and drug use, Nelson should be dead. Instead he's still playing at 93.
Meanwhile, clean-living, in-shape people die in their 60s and 70s.
….we’ve always been told by potheads that pot is a wonder drug…
Saw Brian Wilson in concert a few years before he died. He was led onstage pushing a walker by an orderly/nurse in white. After being seated a white grand piano, he sang perhaps two or three verses and perhaps played a few notes. Then he stared at the keyboard for the next 90 minutes. It was awful.
It may have been therapeutic for him, but it was wallet draining for me.
Love his channel on Sirius XM.
no
Well, he's an American treasure. 93, eh?
If you play the percentages, clean living is the way to go, but longevity or even tomorrow is never guaranteed. In any case, his bad habits enhanced his legend in the way that Dolly Parton's kind deeds enhanced hers......It's kind of comforting when celebrities and politicians are who they pretend to be and disquieting when they are not. Doris Day, while not technically a virgin, didn't carry on like Edith Piaf and it would have been discomforting if she did.
If you saw him on TV in the 60s, you would have thought he was going nowhere as a country music star. But geez - Wiki says he's written almost 350 songs, some of them quite famous hits of course. Good for him.
…the key to a long life is long telomeres…
Saw Dionne Warwick in 2024. She sat for most of the concert. So what. She sang beautifully and was very engaging. Not a Willie fan, but let him do his thing.
Waylon Jennings only made it to 64. Six packs of cigarettes a day will do that to you. I think Willie gave up smoking early on.
Waylon also did a lot of coke whereas Willie was a pot guy.
As Willie sang, a lot of old doctors are telling me that I ought to start slowing it down, but there’s more old drunks than there are old doctors so I guess I’ll have another round.
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