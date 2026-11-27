Writes Susan Orlean, in the October 2025 New Yorker article, "The Making of 'Adaptation'/When your quirky book becomes a quirkier movie."
I'm reading that this morning because I watched "Adaptation" last night. I saw the movie when it came out in 2002, and I'm watching it again as part of the Criterion Channel's Nicolas Cage collection this month. I'd only watched one or 2 movies in the past year and now I've watched 11 of the 17 movies Criterion collected. I don't know why I suddenly have the power to put up with whole movies, including movies that aren't even that good. I think it's like my power to get out for the sunrise every morning.
At 4:57 a.m, still in bed, I was asking ChatGPT: "Which critics criticized the movie adaptation for failing to use the material that was in the book and to prioritize the personal issues of the screenwriter, which were about being a passive fearful man who couldn’t do the first thing with women and who loathed himself. It’s usually not the sort of character people will follow. The woman was so available to him and he couldn’t even think of anything to say to her yet he’s a screenwriter. It has nothing to do with the book the orchid thief."
I worked out the answer to my question. It's a movie about the limitations of screenwriting and the untouchable value of the book. That honors Orlean. But anyway... Cage as twins was just what I needed in my Cage-a-thon:
5 comments:
I never read the book, but I loved how the movie unfolded--the twists and turns of the screenplay became the twists in turns of the screenwriter's life so that the movie Adaptation became about the writing of the movie Adaptation.
Best Cage Movie I have watched, and I am including Raising Arizona and Moonstruck. It would easily make any top ten list I were to create of movies in general. I might watch it again today.
One of the fascinating aspects to me is how Chris Cooper could look so dashing missing those teeth.
And the ending was kind of Shakespearian.
"One of the fascinating aspects to me is how Chris Cooper could look so dashing missing those teeth."
If you want to make a double feature out of the messed up teeth of characters playing alongside Nicolas Cage, pair "Adaptation" with "Wild at Heart." Willem Dafoe's teeth are a nightmare.
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