As long as it has a Wicker Man like ending, as all Nic Cage films are contractually obligated to have, I'm in.— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) November 20, 2026
I'm glad to see that Nick Gillespie takes just about the same pro-Cage position I took the other day — here.
3 comments:
The word "overkill" can never be more aptly applied than to that unrated DVD version ending.
I hope no bees were harmed filming the end.
My daughter likes these sort of horror films. I don't. Wait, the old Frankenstein or Dracula movies were OK. Bela logosi and Christopher Lee. But then I don't like movies about serial killers either.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.