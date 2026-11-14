"Don't know that I will/But until I can find me/A girl who'll stay and/Won't play games behind me/I'll be what I am/A solitary man."

Meade chose the old Neil Diamond song as the soundtrack for one of this morning's sunrise videos:
Out on the walk, we'd been talking about Neil Diamond, because we'd met a dog named "Sunny," that got Meade singing the old Bobby Hebb song "Sunny," and I brought up Bobby Goldsboro's "Honey," and that led to a search for another example of rhyming names that were in song titles. He said "Sherry," and I said "Cherry Cherry," and I reminisced about how I did not like Neil Diamond when I first heard him. "Solitary Man" came out in 1966 — my favorite year for music — and it just felt too old for me. I was 15. Talking about it this morning, I said that these days he'd be called an "incel," part of the "manosphere."
Anyway, watching that video, I glommed onto the words "A girl who... won't play games behind me." I wondered if Neil was the source of the "no games" concept. He was not. There was a very popular book that came out in 1964, "Games People Play: The Psychology of Human Relationships." Wikipedia says:
It has been described as one of the first "pop psychology" books. As of 1965, there had been eight additional printings after the initial run of 3,000, and a total of 83,000 copies had been published. A Time magazine article titled "The Names of the Games," speculated that the book's popularity was due to its applications for both self-help and "cocktail party talk." Carol M. Taylor, in the Florida Communication Journal, noted that many concepts and terms from transactional analysis had made their way into everyday speech.
So when you talk about "games," know the roots. It's the 1960s. The best of times, the worst of times.
The Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders song "The Game of Love" came from 1965 — still a year before "Solitary Man" — but I don't think it's expressing hostility toward games. They're all come on, let's play:
I adored that kind of thing at the time. Wayne and his co-musicians didn't seem too old. I was 14, and my dear friend Meade was only 11. Anyway, speaking of old, Meade, now 72, chose the Johnny Cash version of "Solitary Man" for his Sasquatch-at-Sunrise video. Johnny Cash always seemed mysteriously old. Born old, I think:
CORRRECTION: I had the wrong sunrise video before. Fixed now. Here's the "wrong" one, the one where I said "I, unaccountably, look like Sasquatch":
58 comments:
“ in which I, unaccountably, look like Sasquatch”
Now we know! It was you all along.
I was wondering what all those "250" symbols were about this year. Turns out that this year is the Sasquatchtenial.
Who knew? I certainly didn't
Its good that Althouse disliked at least one of his songs. Because I dislike all of Neil Diamond. A smary mediocrity loved by chicks. My favorite Diamond lyric:
I am"... I said
To no one there
And no one heard at all
Not even the chair
Sunny is a great song. Honey is a good song, but too sad for my taste.
In the islands, they have a way of saying this, it's called an 'old soul'. I have a niece that's an old soul, we've said that about her since she was a toddler. Once you see it, you know.
Self help books are infinitely perfectible. There's always one on the best seller lists. Nowadays they use psychology, but there used to be versions based on Christian tracts. The highest paid performers weren't actors in Shakespeare's London, but rather preachers. Visiting preachers used to pack in the crowds and were suitably recompensed......Well, they really work. Just look how nice the human race is becoming.
One thing about Neil Diamond: you don't have to do a lot of searching to find the meaning of his lyrics.
Strange - when I play Meade’s video, I can hear geese honking, but I don’t hear any music.
We actually had a couple geese when I was young. I loved them and enjoyed their honking. But they left a mess. They supposedly "ran away" one day. I think my mother just got tired of the goose poop.
Neal Diamond was sort of a messed up way station between the Kingston Trio and the Byrds. Never particularly like it, but didn't actively hate it.
“ Strange - when I play Meade’s video, I can hear geese honking, but I don’t hear any music.”
Me too, now. It must have been censored. Just cue up Johnny Cash’s version of Solitary Man.
“There was a very popular book that came out in 1964, Games People Play”
Since we’re free-associating, Joe South recorded a song with the same name in 1968:
Oh the games people play now
Every night and every day now
Never meaning what they say now
Never saying what they mean
And they wile away the hours
In their ivory towers
Till they're covered up with flowers
In the back of a black limousine
Oh we make one another cry
Break a heart then we say goodbye
Cross our hearts and we hope to die
That the other was to blame
Neither one will give in
So we gaze at our eight by ten
Thinking 'bout the things that might have been
And it's a dirty rotten shame
Look around tell me what you see
What's happening to you and me
God grant me the serenity
To just remember who I am
King Crimson recorded a really lovely instrumental version of the same song in 1970.
In 1975 The Spinners recorded a different song with the same title, which was changed to ‘They Just Can't Stop It’ The (Games People Play) for the single release (punctuation verbatim).
And finally, The Alan Parsons Project recorded a different song with the same name in 1980. In a word, forgettable.
Chris Isaak does a great “Solitary Man” cover on his 1993 album San Francisco Days
I love the family situation I ended up in, but I can't deny that I have never been as happy in life as when I was a solitary man. It was far from being an incel. It was being with others only when I wanted, which was in short, fun-filled blocks I controlled. Loneliness is dishonest. It makes you imagine that company will be much more enjoyable than it is. If you remember that, it's very manageable. This is all a product of my antisocial personality, of course, which is a pain in the ass sometimes, but I also cherish it, and the times I let it define my lifestyle. "I am, I said." This blog was a piece of my daily social life back then, and it was much appreciated.
Solitary man - the first incel. Wanking about i'm a solitary man till I find a girl who wont play games behind me. "Behind me?" what is supposed to mean?
"I've had it here, being where love's a small word
A part time thing
A paper ring
I know it's been done havin' one girl who loves me
Right or wrong"
"A paper ring?!" Gibberish.
Soundtrack mystery solved. I had the wrong video. There were 2 videos, and the one with me looking like Sasquatch was not the one with the Johnny Cash soundtrack.
Both videos are in the post now.
Nothing was censored, and it didn't make sense to think that it could have been. How could the geese have arrived?!
And I should have looked up the etymology of “solitary” which has nothing to do with our solitary star, the Sun. And now I know it, you know it, and the American people know it.
I too dislike Neil Diamond back in the day. There was something old, something fake about him. I didn’t like his voice either. As the years have passed I find a couple of his songs likeable. “Brother Love” is a good one. That’s about it.
"I, unaccountably, look like Sasquatch.”
Nope. A Sasquatch is taller, broader-shouldered, and the arms are longer relative to the length of the legs. Or so they say.
Didn't then, but now I do appreciate Neil Diamond's pop appeal. Good songs, well done, and it's all him.
Neil Diamond is a Jew. Just thought I would say that.
It's kind of fun being a Trump fan. Do you really think he has a sense of humor?
Saint Croix
Bob Dylan is also Jewish.
A lot of Jewish music on this blog. Can they sing or what?
They call me Soundtrack at my F3 workouts. Faith, Fitness, and Fellowship. We have at least one Jew there. We call him Mustard.
One day they will question all the Christians at my F3 workout and they will say, "Yep." And then they will find the Jew and ask him and he will say, "Yep. I saw it too."
Johnny Cash is a Christian who went to prison. Yes he did.
They called him the Man in Black and people thought he was bad.
I gave a prayer once at our F3 workout. "Lord look after us, and keep us healthy. If we spend any time any hell, let it be short and relatively painless. Like an F3 workout. Amen."
The worst part on Earth are all the damn typos that make it look like you can't speak right.
My fat fingers get me in trouble.
I wish I was a girl sometimes. But no so much that I would cut my balls off.
not, dammit
I like my balls. I got two of them. It's not bragging if it's true. The Georgia Tech basketball coach just had one ball. That's why he had to coach at the Rambling Wreck.
Vive la la la sexual revolution!
Althouse and Instapundit are both married to Jews. I thought I should say that. Although Althouse lost her Jew in the divorce.
Fortunately, for me and reading Althouse, she was born in 1951, and so we don't get lots of posts about "Sonny and Cher" Cat Stevens, Paul Williams, Jim croce, "The Carpenters" or James Taylor.
Had she been 15 in 1975... ugh.
I am a Christian Zionist, apparently. Never been called that before. People are like, "You're a Christian Zionist." I'm like, "All right." And then they don't know what to say.
The fun thing about being a Christian Zionist is that nobody tracks us. Nobody polls us. So nobody knows how many Christian Zionists there are. Israel says, "Vote Trump!" and all the secret Christian Zionists say, "Yes sir!" And he's in office.
That's some scary shit if you are not on the Zionist train. You are looking over your shoulder, trying to spot those damn Christian Zionists.
Tucker Carlson: "Hey! Are you a Christian Zionist?"
Christian Zionist: "No, I'm an Episcopalian."
Tucker Carlson: "Fuck."
There's actually science which explains why you are so receptive to music when 13-16:
"Enhanced Memory Encoding. Because the prefrontal cortex and emotional memory centers are actively rewiring, the brain encodes experiences from this window more vividly than in adulthood. Structural elements of a song—its melody, beat, and lyrics—get physically bound to autobiographical memories"
I like Cat Stevens. Even though he is not Jewish and he named himself for the wrong animal. Peace Train.
Of course, the same thing probably happens in reverse. You might have an extra-negative reaction that scars you for life, to certain music when listened to age 13-16. Probably why I loath a lot of pop music 1978-1981. However, for some reason I found "stayin' alive" enjoyable and still do.
Is Bruce Springstein a Christian Zionist? Nobody knows. We do know it's pronounced "steen" and not "stine." If you say "stine" people will look at you funny. Is it a coincidence that he now looks like Woody Allen? You be the judge. A lot of people like that damn Christian Zionist music. If he is one, I can't tell.
Apparently it's "Springsteen" and not "Springstein." Sure. Sure. You're not fooling anybody Bruce!
You Can't Fool the Daily Mail
I really need to play in Israel.
He's a Christian Zionist, I'm telling you.
Ocean, not sure if you were listing everyone who covered Games People Play, but Sonny & Cher sure did. It's the version that comes to me unbidden whenever someone says the phrase:
https://youtu.be/WhwdwlcgP_8?si=zHG03a2ywT7cfWZK
CC, JSM
Bari Weiss still hasn't hired me yet.
I guess I'm going to have to apply to Yale.
Fraud my win in. That's not a problem.
Make all A's. Piece of cack.
Then I got to get famous. Punch a Nazi? That should do it.
And then she'll hire me. I'll be a Republican with the right credentials. But will she hire me in time to put Marco Rubio in the White House? That's the big question.
Tell her, Marco! I signed the Never Trump pledge! And still I'm not getting paid. Son of a bitch.
Cake, not cack. What the fuck is a cack? English is hard.
"it just felt too old for me. I was 15."
First album I bought was Neil Diamond's Shiloh, on Bang records. It spoke to me, I was in 2nd grade.
I was in love with a beautiful girl but it was country music that kept us apart. I asked her, "What kind of music do you like?"
And she said, "Country music."
Now, normally I am, "Wham, bam, thank you ma'am." But she stopped me with the country music. My brain was like, What if we are in the car for three hours listening to country music? Holy shit!
And she asked me if I liked country music. And I was desperate to come up with some kind of answer where I could still get laid. And I said, "I like Johnny Cash."
Here is Althouse singing Ring of Fire.
Anyway, my hottie in North Carolina, who was not blonde, I don't think she knew who Johnny Cash was. It was a hard single life out there on the mean streets of Research Triangle Park.
Here is a Science Man, explaining how babies are made.
I think. I'm not sure he knows.
Is he teaching at Yale? Got to skip that guy. That's an F for sure.
If he grew up on a farm, he would know shit about shit! And he would know how baby animals are made.
He's a damn urbanite.
I liked his very early stuff - had a cassette of his hits -- as well as what he wrote for The Monkees. His later stuff? Meh. I bought the single "Soolaimón" thinking it was "Solitary Man". One listen and I threw it away.
Neil sounds a bit like Johnny Cash.
If you DARE support Israel - even just a little bit... you're a CHRISTIAN ZIONIST!
Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Frank Zappa, velvet Underground. Kinky Friedman. Can't get any better than that,\.
Oh, and Bobby Vinton, and Nancy Sinatra,of course.
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