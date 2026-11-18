All NYT links are gift links now, so go over there to see pictures of prestigious writers consorting with each other at a party.
Drinking Negronis, Champagne and Beaujolais, guests plucked pigs in blankets from tiered silver trays wheeled around by staff members in FSG T-shirts and chatted about literary star sightings. Eugenides and Franzen catching up in a corner of the room became a talking point...
Thin slices of vanilla cake with strawberry icing on trays whizzed around clusters of guests as people lined up for gift bags and discussed whether they were going to the after-party. Eugenides was driven out of the room by the volume of the music.
“It’s a new FSG,” Eugenides said. “It’s much too loud of an FSG for my pleasure at the moment, but you know, life moves on.”
Did the NYT writer feel pressure to write like a novelist? Trays were "wheeled around" and "whizzed around."
That reminded me of one of my favorite sentences in "The Great Gatsby," about which I blogged in 2013: "A tray of cocktails floated at us through the twilight, and we sat down at a table with the two girls in yellow and three men, each one introduced to us as Mr. Mumble."
Ha ha. No name-dropping there.
And I like the correction: "Because of an editing error, an earlier version of a picture caption with this article misidentified the writer embracing Mitzi Angel. He is David Means, not Jonathan Franzen." Ha ha. Franzen is elusive.
17 comments:
They plucked at Pigs in a blanket
And clucked over David Means
Who looked just like John Franzen
Or so its seems.
Could a machine produce a novel about Virgin Suicides in Michigan? I think not.
Our job is to find and to keep the improbable one, the distinctive idiosyncratic voice with a music of its own. It also has to be safe, of course. We aren't going to keep any sentences that aren't safe for people to read.
"with a music of its own" is a cliche.
It reminds me of Tom Wolfe's description of the eats at that party at Lenny's.
"Trays were "wheeled around" and "whizzed around.""
In "A Whiter Shade of Pale" the waiter *brought* the tray.
ai says, "Yes, "A Whiter Shade of Pale" can accurately be described as having novelistic qualities, though literary critics more commonly link it to surrealist poetry and cinematic storytelling."
Whizzing trays - unsafe at any speed.
The first thing that caught my eye was the whizzing trays. I seriously doubt anything was whizzing by in a room full of writers and critics. Sadly, I had to look up the writers. I do read a lot but "literature" doesn't call me. I'm more about plot and less about character I suppose.
Bowls of cigarettes is interesting. Are there matchbooks with FSG on them too?
Maybe they can throw spaghetti against the wall and record what sticks.
The headline is great, a highly accurate prediction.
Their job is to get down off of their pulpit and write novels, not sermons, but that would be too much to ask.
Over a decade ago, a blogger (I don't recall which) posted a NYT editorial process to cover any issue. It had all the current catch phrases and coded dog whispers, and all one had to do was input a subject to get a paragraph of leftist gibberish quite like a NYT opinion. So this is nothing new. It's just that the risk of AI doing the exact same thing, producing leftist gibberish for opinions, seems to be quite likely.
Meanwhile if I ask Google to write me a sentence of less than 10 words that has never appeared in the English language, I get the following: Wombats juggle fluorescent accordions during lunar eclipses in Texas. So we have that going for us, I guess.
"A machine can now produce the most probable next sentence. Our job is to find and to keep the improbable one, the distinctive idiosyncratic voice with a music of its own."
I love it when people who are ignorant of tech tell us all about tech. A “machine”, given a vocabulary and a corpus, can predict the most probable next word or really the most probable next token to make a sentence. It can also predict the least probable sentence, or a sentence of any specified range of probability. So Mr. Poet, tell me how probable you want the sentence to be and we will put it out there faster and better than you. You want psychedelic incoherence? We got it by the barrel. Your allegory is useless.
AI gets better every month, but what it does not seem to do well is describe actual human experience, AI has not spent an afternoon touching grass, or been in a hotel room, sitting on pillow, waiting for night to fall, because it was going to the celebrity ball.
A lot of comedians make a living telling stories and then, hitting you with an improbable next sentence...
Working as intended
Whose intention?
Never mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6_ENp_fO_Y
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