The TikTokker gives 3 reasons for his opinion, and the first one is "There is a flag on every play." Whenever I sit down alongside Meade to watch a little football — which I do occasionally, to be companionable — I find myself saying, on virtually every play: "Did that really happen?" Because maybe it didn't count. Ooh, there's a flag.
To be accurate, sometimes what I'm saying is: "Did that just happen?" Because half the action is a replay of something that happened 5 minutes ago or last week or 10 years ago.
The TikTokker's #2 reason is that the quarterbacks aren't interesting characters with a "storyline." Years ago there were "legends on every single team."
#3 is gambling — "It's basically ruining everything."
25 comments:
I have drifted back to baseball, which has become more interesting, in my opinion. I never put any reason on it, I have just noticed that my attention wanders when I have a game on. College football is a little better.
Yup.
Simple solution: Watch game on Youtube next day. I can watch the Packers being defeated by the Rams in approximately 10 minutes; No timeouts, no halftime, no commentary, no boring penalty delays, no boring incompleted passes. See only significant plays. Can feel sad for 10 seconds - eat lunch.
My dear companion.
I encourage Althousians to watch tonight’s Creighton game, 9:30 CST.
Storylines.
1. Former AAU coach and alum Al Huss is in his first year as head coach at his alma mater. He follows as head coach Hall of Famer Greg McDermott after a disappointing season. I was at the last game in Vegas and it was very disappointing. Huss completely rebuilt the team with transfers.
2. Wes Enis has scored about 60 points in three games. His first year was at a D2 school. He got the flu after the MI win and three IV bags were administered to rehydrate him after he was vomiting.
We were down 8 late in the second half to top 25 Gonzaga, and Enis lead the comeback. Radio interviewer asked him about that part of the game and he said, “We expect to win.”
3. San Diego St. transfer BJ Davis had a triple double; 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. In all of Creighton basketball history, there have been only five triple doubles.
4. Al Huss played for HOF coach Dana Altman. Dana told his players to “step on their throats” when we were up as the opponent is going to come back. Huss must have told his players the same thing.
5. Al Huss started as a HS coach after a career in business. He fell into it. I won’t live long enough to see the day, but Huss will be in the HOF. He’s every bit as good as Dana and Mac.
6. If Creighton wins tonight, the players split $1m.
As I drilled my NFL watching son:
-What is the purpose of football ?
-To sell automobiles and beer.
…I don’t agree with the man that his reasons are what make it a garbage product. The lament of lack of action could easily be applied to any other sport, even soccer where the clock always runs. How much action is there in golf? A little more than a second and precious few of them…there’s many reasons the product is garbage- politics, thugs, moron owners and hof committees, the saccharine gushing about the sport’s history, the metaphor of life crap…still it’s supposed to be and is a bonding distraction for friends and family and community- that’s enough. go take a walk if you don’t like…•[
Too many teams. Too many players. I can’t keep up. I don’t want to study rosters. Too expensive to watch. I don’t know how football is surviving with the evidence of CTE.
Many people watching football find that they have an appetite for the game's mix of courage, violence, athletic ability, unpredictability, and strategy. I'm one of them, and I continue to watch despite the validity of the many criticisms.
This sums up my view of watching football. You know what the most surprisingly entertaining ballgame to watch is? Snooker. There was a time when the only thing on TV for hours at a time was a snooker tournament, so my wife and I watched it. At first it was incomprehensible, but pretty quickly the rules became clear. It's extremely tactical and the players are amazing.
Football is all about discipline and violence. I wonder just how much influence it has on young men who decide to join the military. So if we got rid of high school football, would military recruitment fall?
He talks about "Bad QB plays" and "Non-QB Legends on every team", which is absurd. QB's have never been better. They are bigger, stronger, faster and can throw the ball as well as ever.
And yes, the rest of the team seems less important then it used to be, but that happened decades ago. Running backs used to more important. And because of that people would talk about great LBs.
The Defensive line is less important because the run game is less important, and they've made it easier to pass block, and they protect the QBs. I can remember as kids everyone thinking it so "cool" that Joe theismann got his leg broken. And people would chant "kill the QB". Mean Joe Greene. The Steel Curtain. The fearsome foursome. But that was 50 years ago.
Its now a passing game, and its much better for it. They still run the ball, and its important, but the key players are the QB and WR. And the RBs need to run pass routes.
And the TV NFL games have always been 3 hours.
The ratio of dead time to action is higher in NFL football than anyother sport. Between commericals and time outs, The NBA is more or less non-stop action. Same with NHL.
World cup soccer was quite refreshing. Non-stop action. And very few commericals except during the phony "Water Breaks" and half-time.
Dave Begley said...
“I encourage Althousians to watch tonight’s Creighton game, 9:30 CST.“
Okay but at 9:30 PM we’ll be sound asleep. I’ll watch it tomorrow on tape delay. Shhh… no spoilers.
I like rugby a great deal, both men's and women's, 15 and 7s alike. Very much enjoy baseball, specifically the asymmetry and lack of a clock -- also interesting in that the defence controls the ball, cricket being the only other one, but no cricket around here.
I have enjoyed Canadian football -- so much more wide open than the American game -- but the idiot commissioner is trying to make it more like the American game, which is a dreadful mistake. Hockey, too. Made it to one of the World Cup "soccer" games, but FIFA are a corrupt disaster.
Absolutely cannot stand basketball, and pay little attention to NFL or college football. Both are loaded with athletes from the SEC, too many of whom are of a particular ethno-cultural persuasion which leads to routinely bad off-field behavior, especially the mistreatment and often physical abuse of women ... about which those leagues do very little.
Agree totally about sports gambling -- ruining many lives.
"Whenever I sit down alongside Meade to watch a little football … I find myself saying, on virtually every play: "Did that really happen?" Because maybe it didn't count. Ooh, there's a flag."
I have learned to contain my excitement at the result of a play until I know there was no flag.
I have watched football my entire life, but I do find the modern product increasingly difficult to watch, for two reasons. One, the continuous stream of season-ending injuries. It's hard to root for a team when the "team" is constantly changing. And two, all the poor penalty calls. Real penalties I can tolerate, but so many of them now are phantom penalties, which the excellent camera work exposes in embarrassing detail. I believe they need to go to video refs.
George Will commented that football exemplified the worst of modern society; violence punctuated by committee meetings.
It's been many decades since I've watched any sports and I wasn't interested even then. Football is good if it's extremely wet and muddy, or if it's zero degrees and snowing and windy. The complete collapse of every strategy is fun.
Not a fan of pro football. Too many stupid commercials.
OK Zoomer. Just admit that you don’t have the patience to watch anything much longer than a 30s TikTok set to 2x speed. Surprised you could make this >1 minute video without being distracted by a squirrel.
All sports are better live. When the spectators are atomized into individual living rooms, a lot of what makes sports great is lost. Being part of a crowd heightens the excitement and drama.
Okay, maybe not golf.
Bart Hall (Kansas, USA) said..."I like rugby a great deal, "
Me, too. Kind of like football, but many fewer injuries and penalties.
Bart Hall (Kansas, USA) said..."I like rugby a great deal, "
Me, too. Kind of like football, but many fewer injuries and penalties.
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