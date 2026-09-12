"What we really want to do is tell the story of the bus within the context of interior Alaska."

The bus has been kept indoors at the University of Alaska. "Now, the Museum of the North plans to put the bus into a free 24/7 outdoor display in the woods behind the building... along with an indoor exhibition featuring items from McCandless and art inspired by his journey."
ADDED: Before the bus was kept indoors, it was out in the wild where McCandless left it, and it became a dangerous tourist attraction. I blogged about that here, with video, 6 years ago. An official explained:
"We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination. However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts, but more importantly, was costing some visitors their lives. I’m glad we found a safe, respectful and economical solution to this situation."
But something was lost, and now they're trying to get it back.
18 comments:
Murkowski earmark grift ?
I hadn't heard of the book or the movie, and I may purchase the former.
Should the upcoming exhibit be funded using federal dollars? That's a reasonable question. We do a lot of things at the federal level that I think more appropriately belongs at a more local, state or regional (through partnerships) level.
I'm not sure whether it's the story or the funding that prompted Althouse's post.
…not as ridiculous as most of the classic style earmarks that have no tangible result except improvement in the quality of constituents personal finances. One could argue the story makes the bus Smithsonian worthy but impracticable comes to mind. If it’s the money: when it has been confirmed entitlement fraud is more than a trillion per year grab some perspective…
Everything costs more in Alaska. Pump federal money into it and you just worsen the local inflation. Especially ironic since Alaska is a rentier state that pumps money out of the ground. CC, JSM
SPOILER ALERT!!! Too late for me (and likely for you) but anyone intending to read the book or see the movie ought not watch that video.
The money is for power, lights, and security due to the wildlife that roams around and the exhibit will be open 24/7. It’s a wild bus finally released into the wild.
I remember reading Krakauer’s book years ago. It was a rather depressing story of a man with a weak grip on reality winding up in a place where reality refuses to be ignored, and suffering the consequences. That he was some kind of inspirational figure and his bus should be made a shrine is preposterous. Many of the people living on the streets today would have stories just as sad, and just as meaningless.
The bus came by and I got on, that's when it all began
There was Cowboy Neal at the wheel of the bus to never ever land
CC, JSM
I've read the book. McCandless was an emotionally disturbed young man who had absolutely no idea of how to live in the wild. There is nothing to memorialize about him or the bus he died in because of his own stupidity.
Read the book a long time ago. Very good book about an absolute idiot. There is no conceivable justification for spending $300k of OUR money to turn a junk bus into some kind of monument.
If it gets Murkowski to vote aye on the SAVE Act, I’m all for it.
I have a feeling nature's going to win this next round, too. Just another Death Cult celebratory monument going up. Honestly..... who would think this is a good idea?
…innit funny how every time the important Republican stuff comes up gosh darn it we just don’t have the votes, we gotta protect Murkowsi and Collins and that guy on his way out hates Trump and yah it isn’t like last time when we were two shy to get to one short now we’re at four shy to get to one short and next time it will be x shy to come up one short…but hey we gotta protect them except they’ve been there for twenty four years and thirty years see what a good job we’re doing?!?
WHY?
how what purpose?
WHAT are they trying to incourage?
..:maybe they can make it an even million if they add a grizzly man display?
I think it is cool that the NYT had a story about alaska then Ann followed an ad link to an Alaskan news site.
Can we throw in another $300k and preserve the boat they just rescued that 15 year-old kid from ? Seems pretty much the same deal.
When you're lost in the wild
and scared as a child
and death looks you bang in the eye.
just draw on your grit
it's damn easy to quit
it's the keeping on living that's hard
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