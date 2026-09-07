"Mr. Godin — 'pie-eyed, pudding-faced and potbellied,' in one writer’s description — was a pain in the derrière most of his life, beginning in Catholic school when he complained to the priests about his lackluster sex life."

A quote from Godin:
“I have always remained true to the spirit of May ’68. I still live for that time and have always advocated direct sabotage, the sabotage of the professions, the sabotage of the roles into which we are trapped by our day-to-day boredom."
I thought pie-throwers had all switched to shaving cream — just a pie tin full of shaving cream. Did Godin remain pure?
"We use only the finest patisserie, ordered at the last minute from small local bakers,” Mr. Godin told The Observer, a British newspaper, in 1995. "Quality is everything. If things go wrong, we eat them."
33 comments:
"Noël Godin, Prankster Who Threw Pies at the Powerful, Dies at 80/Splattering figures like Bill Gates, Jean-Luc Godard and Bernard-Henri Lévy, he perfected the art of using whipped cream as a form of protest"
This asshole is a habitual criminal. He should have died in prison.
"I have always remained true to the spirit of May ’68."
Affluenza, envy, narcissism and whipped cream. The spirit of '68.
Another word for "Pieing" someone is physical assault. I hope this asshole was put in prison. Or maybe someone beat the shit out of him.
When the press doesn't like someone and does this they're labeled "full of hate". But if they like you - you're a "Prankster".
Someone throwing a pie in your face is also sending a message - Next time it could be a bullet.
"I still live for that time and have always advocated direct sabotage, the sabotage of the professions, the sabotage of the roles into which we are trapped by our day-to-day boredom."
Translation - I'm a bored shit-head who thinks I have the right to attack anyone I dont like.
As a Bespectacled-American, I always hated him.
Throwing a pie in Marcel Marceau's face would be meta.
Miming throwing one in his face would be meta-meta.
…he’s dead, now comeuppance will never come…
"Pie-eyed" indeed.
"I have always remained true to the spirit of May ’68."
That generation caused immeasurable harm to America. I always think of the Clintons when I think about the Class of '68. In fact, there's a PBS documentary on Hillary called "Hillary's Class."
Thankfully, these people are dying off. But now they're being replaced by AOC and others. The children of the Class of '68 are probably worse.
When will people realize how damaging liberalism is?
When my brother moved the Bay Area in the early 80's it was beautiful. Look what's happened to it.
1
Among twenty snowy mountains
the only moving thing
was the pieman coming.
2
I was of three minds,
like Simple Simon
looking at three pies.
Victor Contoski ``Simple Simon in American Literature''
“ They deployed pies with soft crusts to ensure that their caloric projectiles would only injure pride.” Sounds like they were proud of themselves for that.
I prefer the pie mayhem near the end of The Great Race.
“ Miming throwing one in his face would be meta-meta.”
And miming throwing a chocolate one while in blackface would be Black Pies Meta Meta Meta.
Would’ve been funny if the NYT headline had been “Noël Godin, Prankster Who Threw Pies at the Powerful and Pompous, Has Pie Smushed In His Own Face While Getting His Head Examined In MRI, And Then Dies, at 80”
I threw a "shaving cream pie" at a buddy who answered the door at a local party. It burnt TF out of his eyes. I profusely apologized. Never again. Real whipped cream is the correct usage.
"As American as apple pie." There was a time when every diner had a freshly-made pie of some sorts available. Howard Johnson's had Simple Simon and the Pie Man sculptures above their orange roofs.
Mr. Godin is survived by his cats.
Ok, Boomer
Even after looking at his photos the meaning of "pudding faced" still escapes me.
THREE STOOGES: Greatest Pie Fights!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmsshnOVLvM
"I prefer the pie mayhem near the end of The Great Race."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4Q7hZcx_iw
RIP, fool.
I hold with Bernard-Henri Levi's response to the Anarcho-Pieman. Knock him down. But he only threatened to kick him in the head instead of following through.
Godin sounds like he was an assholes's asshole.
Maybe “pudding face” is an insult that people use to describe themselves.
Judy Carne couldn't be reached for comment.
Sounds like he was a clueless self-absorbed jerk until the very end. Too bad he never grew up.
“ Maybe “pudding face” is an insult that people use to describe themselves.”
Yeah I see your point. This is the second “pudding faced”
of the week
"Pudding-faced is a colloquial and somewhat humorous or unflattering adjective that describes someone with a fat, round, and smooth face."
I would have thought it meant someone whose face looked viscous and dripping, or studded with raisin-like protuberances, but to each his own.
As you can tell from my handle, my favorite pie fight was the one in Blazing Saddles.
Hello all, I am the world’s greatest jackwad. I hurl objects at other people ro show my Intellectual prowess.
Ah!
“If things go wrong, we eat them.“
Same vibe when brewing beer or cooking anything new. Eat your mistakes until your technique gets it right.
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